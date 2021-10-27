New out-of-the-box app experiences and analytics empower teams to rapidly activate, understand and monetize app audiences without ongoing developer support or app updates

Later today at Elevate 2021, the mobile app experience company Airship will debut its next-generation App Experience Platform that makes it simple to create, measure and perfect in-app experiences crucial to onboarding app audiences, building user understanding for next-level personalization, and advancing monetization goals through a data-led approach. New innovations including Airship Tours, Airship Surveys and Airship Preference Center, give business users full control to easily create, automate and adapt rich, native app experiences for continuous onboarding and first-party and zero-party data collection without ongoing developer support or having to update apps in the App Store or Google Play.

"Mobile apps have become the preferred destination for customers due to simple, contextual interactions, faster transactions and streamlined experiences that elegantly span their digital and physical worlds, like click-and-collect, loyalty and subscription programs, and direct-to-consumer commerce to name a few," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "However, realizing the full business potential of apps is challenging with progress hampered by reliance on development resources and cyclical app updates that have left marketers, and the industry-at-large, approaching apps as another promotional channel rather than creating reciprocal value exchanges necessary for sustained relationships."

Mobile app retention rates average only 28 percent after day one and 15 percent after the first week1, yet app users produce 3.5X more revenue than other shoppers and they are 3X more likely to make a repeat purchase2. First impressions are critical, and Airship Tours allows marketers and mobile product owners to easily create, edit and manage full-screen, interactive walkthroughs (up to 10 screens long) that showcase the value of the app and how to get started. Tours can drive onboarding, feature adoption, loyalty enrollment or any number of key milestone activities such as completing their profile, authenticating within the app, opting into notifications, setting preferences and more. Tours can be triggered based on customers' real-time behaviors and attributes, enabling exceptionally relevant and personalized treatments, and real-time analytics that highlight ways to improve the experience and outcomes.

Airship Surveys allow marketers and mobile product owners to collect granular feedback from users while they are engaged with the app, gaining actionable insights to improve app experiences without developer involvement. Surveys can be targeted to customers based on their attributes and real-time behaviors, such as purchases, engagement with a new feature, abandoned carts or Tours completed, and resulting data can be analyzed by customer segments for more nuanced understanding and to target future campaigns. Pre-built survey templates for NPS and product feedback make it easy to get started.

Announced last month, Airship Preference Center now encompasses all re-engagement messaging channels (e.g., SMS and email), enabling customers to control the types of content they receive on different channels in one place. Marketers and mobile product owners can also take advantage of opt-in forms for SMS and email to place on their websites, and can see all channels a user has opted in to from lookups within the Airship App Experience Platform.

Availability

These new solutions will be available over the coming months. Brands interested in getting first access can request to join Airship's special access program.

Airship is a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020," receiving the highest score in the Strategy category and the second highest score in the Current Offering category.

About Airship

No one knows more, does more, or cares more when it comes to helping brands master mobile app experiences than Airship. From the beginning of apps, we powered the first commercial messages and then expanded our data-led approach to all re-engagement channels (mobile wallet, SMS, email), app UX experimentation, proactive in-app conversations and now rich in-app experiences that business users can create and adapt on their own with no ongoing developer support or app update required.

From the trillions of mobile app interactions we've powered for thousands of global brands, we've been there, and done that, lending our solutions and expertise to help apps become the pinnacle of elegant customer experiences and winning brand loyalty strategies. One could say Airship has one mission: to go where mobile will take your business.

For more information, visit www.airship.com, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

