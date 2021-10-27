Global Alternative Legal and Managed Services Company Welcomes Seasoned Leader with Deep Experience at Law Firms and In-House Corporate Legal to Support Client Innovation

Integreon, a global managed services and alternative legal services provider, has appointed legal industry veteran Gabriel Buigas as Executive Vice President (EVP) and head of its highly successful Contracts, Compliance, and Commercial (CCC) Services business unit. He will leverage a deep bench of talent to drive momentum and innovation, effectively expanding CCC's global reach and service offerings.

Gabriel brings 25+ years and tremendous depth of experience to Integreon. Previously, he was EVP, Digital Contracting and Commercial Solutions (DCCS) at UnitedLex where he was responsible for leading the DCCS business unit.

Prior to UnitedLex, Gabriel was with Hewlett-Packard (HP) for 19 years, ultimately ascending to the role of Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for HP's largest business unit, while also overseeing Legal Strategy and Operations for the overall legal function. Before HP, he practiced law at large firms after earning his J.D. from Harvard Law School. He also holds a BBA (Bachelor's of Business Administration) in International Finance and Marketing from the University of Miami's Herbert Business School.

"Gabriel Buigas is the right person to lead Integreon's Contracts, Compliance, and Commercial Services business unit, and we are extremely pleased to welcome him on board," remarked Integreon CEO Bob Rowe. "Gabriel's uniquely broad experience encompasses outsourced legal services, in-house corporate legal positions, professional services and law firms. His diverse knowledge ideally qualifies him to understand and bring additional innovation to our CCC client base and the organization as a whole. I am confident that Gabriel's leadership, skills and expertise will provide a strong foundation for CCC's future growth and innovation."

"Joining Integreon's leadership team provides a great opportunity to leverage all my experience developing and delivering compelling CCC solutions to the marketplace," said Gabriel Buigas. "We will continue to grow the Integreon business with a relentless focus on delivering material value to our clients in all our offerings."

