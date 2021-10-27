Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Data Center Colocation Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 33.41 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center colocation market report.

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.4% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global data center colocation market to witness investments ranging between USD 25 billion and USD 33 billion year-over-year during 2021-2026. In 2020, North America dominated the colocation market, with around 37% share in the overall investment, followed by APAC with over 35% share of the market investment. COVID-19 had a significant impact on the increase in colocation revenue within APAC regions, especially China and India experiencing a stunning growth of over 30% in 2020, as compared to 2019. In Europe , the FLAP-D markets continue to dominate in colocation investment and revenue growth, where secondary markets such as Italy , Spain , Poland , Russia are expected to witness very strong growth through increasing interest from hyperscale entry to those countries. Increasing interest from private equity and real-estate firms towards the data center industry is leading to the entry of new developers and operators, such as Stratus DC Management, Digital Edge Ventures, Mantra Data Centers, EdgeMicro, Quantum Loophole, AdaniConneX, Novva, IXAfrica, and Yondr, among others. The increasing construction of hyperscale data center facilities globally will lead to a cumulative investment of over USD 66 billion being made into the construction of these facilities, leading to increase in revenue opportunities for contractors and sub-contractors operating in the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020-2026

Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020-2026

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2020-2026

Market Size & Forecast by Colocation | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by colocation services, infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 14 key vendors, 78 other vendors, and 15 new entrants

Data Center Colocation Market - Segmentation

The retail colocation market is likely to be driven by the high demand for colocation services from organizations in developing countries. Also, enterprises with the need for geographically distributed capacity and limited budgets are likely to opt for retail colocation. Several existing retail colocation service users are expected to opt for wholesale colocation capacities during the forecast period.

Power infrastructure such as transfer switches & switchgear is critical for data centers and is used to switch power from the power grid or generators to the data center UPS systems, which powers the IT infrastructure through PDUs. The redundancy of these switches is identified to be of N+N, where most data centers are deploying dual feed to overcome the issues of power outages and human errors in the data center deployment or maintenance stages.

UPS systems are installed across three major locations in a data center: centralized (overall facility), row-level, and rack-level. However, the placement of these systems is highly dependent on the facility design. In terms of adoption, the use of 750-1,500 kVA systems has increased along with a contribution from <500 kVA UPS systems.

Data Center Colocation Market by Colocation Services

Retail Colocation



Wholesale Colocation

Data Center Colocation Market by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Data Center Colocation Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgear



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Data Center Colocation Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC & CRAH Units





Chiller Units





Cooling Towers





Condensers & Dry Coolers





Economizers & Evaporative Coolers





Other Cooling Units





Racks





Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Techniques



Air-Based Cooling Technique





Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



General Construction



Core & Shell Development





Installation & Commissioning Services





Engineering & Building Design





Physical Security





DCIM/BMS Solutions

Data Center Colocation Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II





Tier III





Tier IV

Data Center Colocation Market - Dynamics

The construction of data centers continues to grow at a substantial pace as leading data center service providers to invest millions in new developments and expansions. The rising demand across industries has prompted data center suppliers to sign M&A contracts to expand their portfolios. Additionally, the data center market encourages acquisitions of data centers by real estate and investment firms. This acquisition is followed by expansion, leading to strong market growth. A few of the investments will be focused on developing the data center market, with unexpected demand from current and new clients in data centers. In February 2021, Adani Group in India formed a joint venture with US-based data center operator EdgeConneX for the development of its hyperscale data center parks across six Indian cities including Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag, and Hyderabad. In January 2021, Hyosung Heavy Industries and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres announced a joint venture for the construction of data centers in Seoul.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

5G Adoption Driving Demand for Edge Data Centers

Increase in Submarine Cable Deployment

Rising Hyperscale Deployments by Colocation Providers

Tax Incentives Save Colocation OPEX & Customer Costs

Data Center Colocation Market - Geography

In North America, organizations are currently building high-performance-computing data centers to continue to innovate in the field of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected reality. This region is one of the leading markets for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies. The digital economy in the US is growing at 10% year-over-year. The market is the largest in the world in terms of IT infrastructure spending and supports infrastructure investments. E-commerce, real estate, BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors are the major contributors to digitalization in the region. There are also growing investments in the construction of hyperscale colocation facilities with over 15 MW power capacity in the region. Over 20 hyperscale colocation data centers were opened/under construction in North America in 2020. Power consumption, carbon emissions, and increased water usage by data centers are major market challenges. Several innovations that aim to enhance the operational efficiency of the facility, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions have been witnessed in the market.

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Latin American Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



Netherlands



France



Ireland



Switzerland



Italy



Spain



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Finland & Iceland

& Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East

UAE



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Other African Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Other Southeast Asian Countries

Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers

21Vianet Group

China Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

Compass Datacenters

CoreSite Realty

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers

3data

365 Data Centers (STONECOURT CAPITAL)

AirTrunk Operating

Aligned

American Tower

AQ Compute

Archer Datacenters

Aruba

AT TOKYO

Bahnhof

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Bulk Infrastructure

Bridge Data Centres

Canberra Data Centres

Chayora

China Mobile International

China Unicom

Chindata

Chunghwa Telecom

Cologix

COPT Data Center Solutions

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyxtera Technologies

DATA4

DataBank

DigiPlex

EcoDataCenter

EdgeConneX

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

Fibre Centre

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty

Flexential

GIGA Data Centers

GlobalConnect

Green Mountain

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Iron Mountain

IXAfrica

KDDI

Keppel Data Centres

maincubes one

Millicom (TIGO)

NEXTDC

ODATA

Orange

PCCW Solutions

PLDT Enterprise

Pi Data Centers

Prime Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Purecolo

Raxio Group

Regal Orion

Rostelecom

Sabey Data Center

Scala Data Centers

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

Sify Technologies

Singtel

Space DC

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

Stream Data Centers

SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

Switch

T5 Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Teraco Data Environments

TierPoint

Turkcell

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

US Signal

Wingu

WORLDSTREAM

Yandex Cloud

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (HIRANANDANI GROUP)

Zayo Group

New Entrants

ADANICONNEX (Adani Enterprises)

Cirrus Data Services

CloudHQ

Digital Edge

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeMicro

EdgeX Data Centers

Element Critical

Global Technical Realty

Mantra Data Centers

Novva

PointOne

Quantum Loophole

Stratus DC Management

Yondr

