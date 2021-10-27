Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) ("ApartmentLove" or the "Company"), a leading home and apartment rental marketing company serving landlords and renters nationwide and around the world, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the non-brokered private placement of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") announced on October 15, 2021. Pursuant to which, the Company has issued a total of 714,285 Common Shares, at a price of $0.35 CAD per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $250,000 CAD (the "Offering").

"Further validating the strength of our core service offering, we are very pleased to have successfully completed this offering," said Trevor Davidson - President & CEO of ApartmentLove Inc. He added, "Proceeds from this offering have been budgeted for the service of various IR, SEO, and other marketing and promotional activities to extend the reach and capacity of ApartmentLove across the United States."

All Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. As noted above, net proceeds of the Offering will be used for retiring existing payables and for general operating purposes in support of the Company's continued organic growth and expansion plans.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of residential rental marketing services to landlords and property managers nationwide. Promoting rental properties in every major rental market in Canada and the United States, ApartmentLove has active rental listings in 30-countries on 5-continents around the world and is among the largest home and apartment finder websites online today. Having proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing technology company in the hot "PropTech" industry, ApartmentLove is executing its growth and expansion plans as promised by acquiring good assets in choice rental markets at attractive multiples.

For more information visit www.ApartmentLove.com or contact:

Trevor Davidson

President & CEO

ApartmentLove Inc.

tdavidson@apartmentlove.com

(647) 272-9702

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

ApartmentLove® | the feeling of home

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100989