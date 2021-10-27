YOC develops software for the digital advertising market, with the aim of optimising the advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of mobile internet and applications. Central to this is YOC's proprietary ad formats, as well as its VIS.X platform, launched in 2018 to create a scalable and automated exchange. The platform's operating costs are largely fixed, providing scope for margin expansion as revenues build. YOC's H121 results provide early evidence of this, where revenues increased by22% y-o-y to €7.7m with net income from continuing operations of €228k. Tailwinds within digital advertising support the company's positive outlook and its new partnership with Oracle bolsters its positioning for the upcoming withdrawal of third-party cookies.

