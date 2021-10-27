Becker Professional Education: Becker Launches Tax Resource Center to Help Customers Prepare For Upcoming Tax Season

Becker aims to make readily available its extensive catalog of tax and IRS-approved courses

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Becker, a global leader in accounting exam prep and professional education and a part of Adtalem Global Education, today announced the launch of its online Tax Resource Center, its catalog of more than 200 continuing professional education (CPE) webcasts and on-demand courses, featuring new content to help tax practitioners, enrolled agents and accountants stay at the forefront of regulatory and legislative changes.

With webcasts updated annually, quarterly and monthly to reflect ongoing changes in federal and state tax laws, covering corporate, individual and pass-through entity taxation, Becker's courses are highly sought after in the run-up to and during the "busy season" for tax preparers, typically October through April. With the various changes occurring over the course of this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic - and the possibility of major tax changes enacted by Congress - the 2022 "busy season" will likely see ongoing demand for the most up-to-date information, delivered by expert, student-favorite tax instructors. These experienced and accomplished practitioners, including Tim Gearty, Stan Pollock, John Stevko and others, are known for their deep expertise across the public and private accounting, consulting and education sectors.

"There's no better partner than Becker when it comes to tax," said Josh Braunstein, Becker's President and Managing Director. "We are committed to helping tax professionals strengthen their skills and knowledge, ensuring they are up-to-date on the latest in tax so they can better serve clients and their needs. With Becker, they'll learn what's new in the tax industry, become armed with solutions for your clients and gain a solid understanding of various and often complex concepts."

Becker provides access to quality, timely course content as well as valuable deskside resources, including ClientWhys' "Big Book of Taxes 365 Online Version," a continuously updated online tax reference and research tool. Becker's IRS-approved tax preparation courses offer guidance on everything from reporting, completing forms, to communicating issues to clients. To learn more about Becker's CPE webcasts and courses, visit the Tax Resource Center here.

About Becker Professional Education

Accountants around the world count on Becker for the industry-leading tools and support they need to excel. And it all comes down to one thing: results. Results rooted in a tireless commitment to the success of our students. Crafting personalized learning experiences. Unleashing cutting-edge technologies. Relentlessly advocating for the industry as a whole. And simply doing whatever it takes. For all these reasons and more, more than 1 million CPA candidates have chosen Becker.

Becker provides CPA Exam Review, CMA Exam Review and CPE with expert instructors, high-quality content, flexible learning formats including on-demand resources and webcasts. Learn more about Becker Professional Education, part of Adtalem Global Education, at www.becker.com.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 6,500 employees, a network of more than 116,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Stern Strategy Group

Becker@sternstrategy.com

SOURCE: Becker Professional Education

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669764/Becker-Launches-Tax-Resource-Center-to-Help-Customers-Prepare-For-Upcoming-Tax-Season