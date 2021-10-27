Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) has developed a recipe that allows Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP users to easily connect to Basware's leading e-Invoicing receiving solution. Basware is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork.

The Basware e-Invoice Receiving recipe enabled by Oracle Integration Cloud offers a standard out-of-the-box interface that empowers Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) users to receive all of their invoices (purchase-, service-, and recurring invoices) 100% electronically, regardless of the e-Invoice format the sender submits the invoice in.

The Basware e-Invoice Receiving Recipe is available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, which makes it easy for Oracle Cloud ERP users to start receiving their invoices electronically and benefit from all the advantages, including cost savings, higher straight-through processing rates, reduced manual labor, and a very steep reduction in errors.

"The true power of an e-Invoicing Network lies in its reach. With this collaboration, it will be easy for a very large group of customers to join one of the world's biggest open e-Invoicing networks. Our 'open' approach means that suppliers are not obligated to send through our network; they can use any of the hundreds of global interoperability partners to reach their customers," says Perttu Nihti, Chief Product Officer, Basware. "This collaboration is an important step to global paperless invoicing."

The Basware e-Invoice receiving solutions include direct e-Invoice exchange, interoperability (invoices submitted through alternative platforms), Scan and OCR paper invoices, machine readable PDF invoices and PDF data extraction, supporting companies in every level of maturity to onboard and head on a journey towards true e-Invoicing.

