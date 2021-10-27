Congress to Campus at Valley Forge Military Academy and College: Two-Day Event About the Democratic System

WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / With an election upcoming and a nation divided, understanding democracy and the process of government matters. In collaboration with the Association of Former Members of Congress, Valley Forge Military Academy and College is conducting a two-day educational series about the US democratic system and its impact around the world.

The program, known as "Congress to Campus", brings former members of the US Senate and House of Representatives to engage with students from universities and high schools across the country with lectures, discussions, and debates.

"Democracy is a challenge and needs the people's engagement," said Robert F. Smith, Ph.D., MEd, provost, Valley Forge Military College, The Military College of Pennsylvania. "By bringing experienced and elected members of Congress to campus, we are enabling students to learn first-hand how the democratic system works, how the procedures of lawmaking are designed, and what their roles are in being the nation's future leaders."

Former members of Congress, the Honorable Glenn English, US Congressman (D) Oklahoma,1975-1995 and the Honorable Charles Djou, US Congressman (R) Hawaii, 2010-2011 presided over the sessions leading lectures and roundtable discussions with both Valley Forge Military Academy and College (VFMAC) cadets.

The Honorable Glenn English (right), US Congressman (D) Oklahoma,1975-1995 and the Honorable Charles Djou (center), US Congressman (R) Hawaii, 2010-2011 are interviewed by a Cadet (far left) of Valley Forge Military Academy and College as part of the Congress to Campus program.

The Honorable Glenn English (left), US Congressman (D) Oklahoma,1975-1995 and the Honorable Charles Djou (right), US Congressman (R) Hawaii, 2010-2011 address Cadets at Valley Forge Military Academy and College as part of the Congress to Campus program.

The Honorable Glenn English (left), US Congressman (D) Oklahoma,1975-1995 meeting Cadet William Anozie of Houston, Texas, a senior at Valley Forge Military Academy.

To view the video click the following link: https://vimeo.com/639277630?utm_source=email&utm_medium=vimeo-cliptranscode-201504&utm_campaign=28749

VFMAC was selected to host the program because of its commitment to educating the whole student to become both citizen and military leaders of the future. Numerous VFMAC graduates have gone on to highly visible roles in government including General H.R. McMaster, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, General Gustave Perna, among others.

"We are educating future leaders here," said Paul M. Lea IV, M.S., Ph.D., dean of Valley Forge Military Academy. "Participating in open discussions with congressional leadership about the realities of government and governing, the election process, and ideals and realities in the halls of Congress can't be replicated from a textbook."

The Congress to Campus program is offered by the Association of Former Members of Congress, a bipartisan, nonprofit, voluntary alliance of former United States Senators and Representatives which seeks to deepen the understanding of the democratic system, domestically and internationally, and to engage the citizenry through civic education about Congress and public service.

Valley Forge Military Academy is a private, independent college preparatory school for boys in grades 7-12, offering middle school and high school. Valley Forge Military College is a private two-year college committed to equipping young men and women to boldly face the challenges of life. It is the Military College of Pennsylvania.

