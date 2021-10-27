Independent Research Firm ranks Fastly as one of only two leaders in new report on emerging edge development platforms

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud platform provider, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2021 report. Fastly's Compute@Edge was given differentiated scores, the highest possible, across six criteria, including vision, roadmap, developer experience, platform execution model, and day-two-plus experience. Fastly was also the only vendor to receive a differentiated rating in the security criterion, and believes this validates the strength of the company's current serverless compute offering.

According to the Forrester New Wave report, Fastly's Compute@Edge "offers secure edge compute with negligible cold starts" and "starts within the time it takes to complete a transport layer security handshake. The result: no more pre-warming for maximum serverless performance. Fastly's custom-built runtime isolates requests on a per-instance basis and supports Rust and Javascript software development kits."

"When we built Compute@Edge, our goal was to empower developers to architect globally distributed applications faster and more securely on the network edge. Years of investment in custom-built technology have allowed us to do this, and today we are honored to be recognized as a leader by Forrester in the New Wave report for Edge Development Platforms," said Tyler McMullen, CTO at Fastly. "I'm particularly thrilled to have maintained our commitment to security and the developer experience, allowing our customers to enjoy a more secure, higher-performing serverless compute environment designed to build the next era of modern applications.

Fastly's Compute@Edge received differentiated scores in the following criteria, all of which have been foundational priorities for Fastly's Compute@Edge from the beginning:

Security: Compute@Edge leverages Fastly's unique isolation technology that creates and destroys a sandbox for each request flowing through its platform in microseconds. This effectively eliminates an entire class of security vulnerabilities and side-channel attacks while simultaneously and holistically minimizing attack surface area.

Developer Experience: We empower developers to build applications and execute custom logic in languages they know and love. Compute@Edge workloads run directly on Fastly's globally distributed edge cloud platform, using features such as real-time logging and stats, enhanced CLI functionality, Terraform API support, and more to provide the most developer-centric serverless option on the market. Fastly's Developer Hub also helps developers push application logic to the edge with ready-to-deploy code examples, structured tutorials, and API documentation.

Vision and Roadmap: Just as virtual machines and containers enabled previous generations of technology, Fastly's WebAssembly-based approach builds on open standards to give developers a trusted platform on which to build their most important apps. Fastly aims to fuel the momentum behind its serverless compute environment by continuing to contribute to these open standards, setting new expectations for how fast and secure edge serverless should be.

By building advanced applications and custom logic on the edge, organizations can reduce infrastructure cost, scale instantly, and enhance the most latency-sensitive use cases. Fastly continues to see strong traction for Compute@Edge with steady growth across a variety of geographies and industries, as more customers tap into its powerful serverless compute environment. Popular use cases include A/B testing, enhanced API performance, authentication, and more.

Learn more about Compute@Edge by visiting: https://www.fastly.com/products/edge-compute/serverless.

The Forrester New Wave: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2021 report evaluated nine total vendors across 10 criteria. To view a complimentary copy of the full report, visit https://learn.fastly.com/forrester-new-wave-edge.html.

