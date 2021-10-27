DJ TCS Group Holding PLC: Notice of AGM

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: Notice of AGM 27-Oct-2021 / 17:17 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TCS Group Holding PLC: Notice of AGM

Limassol, Cyprus - 27 October 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem today announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will take place at 12:00 noon on Friday 19 November 2021 at the Group's registered office, 5th floor, 25 Berengaria, Spyrou Araouzou 25, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus.

The AGM agenda includes ordinary and special business:

- Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited, Cyprus as Auditors of the Group and authorisation of the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration in accordance with their terms of engagement;

- Re-appointments (by separate votes) of Mr Martin Cocker, Mr Ashley Dunster, Mr Pavel Fedorov, Ms Maria Gordon, Ms Margarita Hadjitofi, Mr Nicholas Huber and Mr Nitin Saigal as directors of the Group;

- Approval of remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors;

- Granting of authority to the Board of Directors to buy back ordinary shares or interests in ordinary shares including global depository receipts in the Group;

- Increasing the Company's share capital;

- Waiver of pre-emption rights;

- Authorising the Directors to issue and allot shares; and

- Amending the Articles of Association of the Company.

The record date for the AGM is 17 November 2021.

The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are available on the Group's websites at www.tcsgh.com.cy and https:// www.tinkoff.ru/eng/.

A copy of the 2020 Annual Report has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom via the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

The Annual Report is also available on the Group's websites at www.tcsgh.com.cy and https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/ir/ financials/annual-reports/

For enquiries: Tinkoff Tinkoff Larisa Chernysheva Artem Lebedev IR Department PR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov Alexandr Leonov + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 31010) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) ir@tinkoffgroup.com pr@tinkoff.ru

About Tinkoff Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail and SME financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, its mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, its asset management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 16 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem. Tinkoff is the 3rd largest retail bank in Russia in terms of active client-base. In 2021 Tinkoff has been included in the CBR list of systemically important banks.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 14.3%. The 2Q'21 IFRS net profit of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 16.1 bn. The ROE was 46.1%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. The centre is staffed by over 10,000 employees, making it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 10,000 representatives.

Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank in 2020 and 2018, and the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015. Tinkoff was also named the Best European Retail Bank of the Year by Retail Banker International in 2020. In 2021, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as Russia's Best-Performing Bank. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 125371 EQS News ID: 1244106 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244106&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2021 10:17 ET (14:17 GMT)