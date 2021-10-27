Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) presents its Q3 results.
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO)
We are pleased to announce our results for the Q3 of 2021.
Please find them on our OTC Page:
https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MCNO/disclosure
Please find our Q3 presentation on our OTC page: https://s3.amazonaws.com/content.otcmarkets.com/media/195515983/etOITwDtlnerzpG/doc.pdf
Contact:
Mucinno Holding, Inc.
investors@mcno.com.mx
www.mcno.com.mx
news.mcno.com.mx
https://www.accesswire.com/669910/Mucinno-Holding-Inc-Q3-Work-Results
