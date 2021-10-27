Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Receives $665,000 from Warrant and Option Exercises

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that subsequent to the September 10, 2021 news release announcing the closing of a $298,200 private placement, the Company has received approximately $665,000 from the exercise of stock options and warrants.

Gungnir directors and officers exercised 1,700,000 stock options at six cents per share for proceeds of $102,000. Proceeds of approximately $563,000 were received from the exercise of warrants and agent warrants at five and nine cents per share. The Company issued a total of 12,817,665 common shares for these transactions.

The proceeds will be used for the Company's exploration activities in Sweden and for general corporate purposes.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) with gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden. Gungnir's assets include two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, both with updated nickel resources, and the Knaften project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, and VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, all of which are open for expansion and further discovery. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

