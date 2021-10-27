The latest edition of a clean power jobs survey produced by IRENA and the International Labour Organization has stressed the important role which will need to be played by the public sector if the energy transition's employment benefits are to be shared equally.The ongoing ravages of Covid-19 last year, and related solar power price inflation, failed to dent the photovoltaic industry's ability to keep generating new jobs, according to the latest clean energy employment report published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The Renewable Energy and Jobs Annual Review 2021, published ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...