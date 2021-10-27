Regulatory News:
Event
Date
Publication Meeting
2021 Full Year Results
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Press Release (after market closing)
Virtual Analyst Conference 6:30 p.m. CET
2021 Universal Registration
Thursday, March 24, 2022
AMF Filing Publication
2022 1st Quarter Revenue
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Press Release (before market opening)
Annual General meeting
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Shareholders' meeting 2:30 p.m. CET Etoile
2022 Half Year Results
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Press Release (after market closing)
Virtual Analyst Conference 6:30 p.m. CET
2022 3rd Quarter Revenue
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Press Release (before market opening)
The quiet period is 30 calendar days prior to the publication of Full Year and Half Year Results, and 15 calendar days prior to the publication of Quarter Revenue.
About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway's hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. AMPLIFY speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges. To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en
