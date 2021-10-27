Regulatory News:

Axway (Paris:AXW):

Event Date Publication Meeting 2021 Full Year Results Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Press Release (after market closing) Virtual Analyst Conference 6:30 p.m. CET 2021 Universal Registration

Document Thursday, March 24, 2022 AMF Filing Publication 2022 1st Quarter Revenue Thursday, April 28, 2022 Press Release (before market opening) Annual General meeting Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Shareholders' meeting 2:30 p.m. CET Etoile

Business Center Paris 2022 Half Year Results Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Press Release (after market closing) Virtual Analyst Conference 6:30 p.m. CET 2022 3rd Quarter Revenue Thursday, October 20, 2022 Press Release (before market opening)

The quiet period is 30 calendar days prior to the publication of Full Year and Half Year Results, and 15 calendar days prior to the publication of Quarter Revenue.

The most recent version of Axway's financial calendar is available at any time in the "Calendar" section of the Axway Investor Relations website: https://investors.axway.com/en/calendar-publications/calendar

All information relating to Axway's Shareholders' Meetings is available in the dedicated section of the Axway Investor Relations website: https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting

