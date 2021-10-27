

The seven fairs have gathered more than 1,700 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions, showcasing the latest cutting-edge tech products, solutions, services and intelligence to create cross-sector opportunities for local companies amid the pandemic



The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia spotlight a host of smart home appliances, electronic gadgets and accessories, anti-pandemic products, AIoT and wearables, as well as components and production technologies



The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) has set up the Smart Government Pavilion at the International ICT Expo to highlight various cutting-edge developments

HONG KONG, Oct 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - As a fast-developing international hub for innovation and technology, Hong Kong's innovation and technology-related industries have huge potential. Continuing its commitment to helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) capture these new opportunities, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has brought its seven autumn trade fairs* together into a single "physical + online" platform in 2021. Featuring more than 1,700 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions, the hybrid fairs present a comprehensive range of cutting-edge tech products, solutions, medical and environmental technologies, services and intelligence. The four-day physical fairs are held from today until Saturday (27 to 30 October) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while the online fairs run until 6 November.Wide range of cutting-edge technologies on displayThe seven trade fairs* create diverse cross-sector business opportunities for SMEs in Hong Kong. The HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia (jointly organised with MMI Asia Pte Ltd) present a host of the latest cutting-edge technology products, including smart home appliances, electronic gadgets and accessories, anti-pandemic products, artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) and wearables, as well as electronic components and production technologies. Featured products include inventions developed by local start-ups such as a hydroponic smart grower (booth 1E-C30), A.I. O2O servicing robot (booth 1E-C23) and automated guided robot (booth 1E-C28). The Hong Kong Electronics and Technologies Association and IOT HK Association have organised group pavilions to present various innovations and technologies.The HKTDC International ICT Expo spotlights smart city solutions and ICT technologies across all sectors, including the Smart Government Pavilion (booth 1E-A02) and HKICT Awards Pavilion (booth 1D-E20) set up by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO). Under the theme of "Robotics Technologies", this year's Smart Government Pavilion showcases more than 20 technology solutions that facilitate smart city development and enhance public services, covering various major areas such as "Smart Mobility", "Smart Living", "Smart Environment", "Smart People" and "Smart Government". The OGCIO is showcasing a number of robotics technologies adopted by different government departments, such as the Guiding Robot used by the OGCIO, the Disinfection Robot used by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, the Deliverbot used by InvestHK, the Intelligent Robotic Monitoring System used by the Correctional Services Department, and the Robotic Dog for Landslide Inspection used by the Civil Engineering and Development Department. The OGCIO aims to help different sectors gain a better understanding of how government departments are enhancing work safety and efficiency through the application of robotics technologies.Other highlighted exhibitors and pavilions include Autotoll, HKBN Enterprise Solutions, Cyberport, The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Smart City Consortium, Hong Kong Public Key Infrastructure Forum and B4B Challenge. Several local research and development centres, including the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) and Automotive Platforms and Applications Systems (APAS) R&D Centre are also showcasing their latest projects. It is believed that fostering such technologies can further promote Hong Kong's status as an innovation and technology hub.The HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair brings together the most updated medical supplies, equipment and technologies. The fair features various thematic zones including the debut Epidemic Prevention & Control zone along with Biotechnology, World of Health & Wellness, Rehabilitation & Elderly Care, Hospital Equipment and the Startup zone, as well as a group pavilion organised by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association (HKMHDIA). Highlighted products include the self-developed video consultation app DoctorNow (booth 1C-F20), the HPV/STD DNA "pad-type" self-sampling kit (booth 1C-F37), an electronic stethoscope (booth 1C-D18) and a flexible robotic endoscopic system (booth 1C-C10).The HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo display different smart and eco-friendly lighting products, such as the Qivation Lighting-Q Colour light bulb (booth 1D-B200) and the electronic UV lamp ballast for germicidal lamps (online fair). This year's Outdoor and Tech Light Expo features the Innobuild zone to showcase construction-related technologies and products. One of the Innobuild exhibitors displays a smart helmet (booth 1D-A06) that incorporates functions such as health monitoring, safety alerts, real-time positioning and communication.The 16th edition of Eco Expo Asia, organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environmental Bureau of the HKSAR Government, presents a wide range of green products and solutions. The highlighted zones at the expo include Green Transportation, Waste Management & Recycling and Green Buildings & Energy Efficiency. A wide variety of electric vehicles and related charging equipment, the latest recycling technologies and energy-saving solutions for companies will be featured at the fair.A series of forums and seminars will be conducted during the fairs, sharing the latest technology trends with industry players. Highlights are as follows:Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), electronicAsiaSymposium on Innovation & Technology (27 October)Co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association, the symposium is held today with livestreaming available online. Under the theme "REVIVE & THRIVE", international industry representatives and academics examine the latest market trends and the development of technologies ranging from 6G technology to artificial intelligence and space technology. For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3v1YVMsHong Kong Electronic Forum (28 October)Co-organised by the HKTDC, MMI Asia Pte Ltd and The Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, the forum will discuss the effective use of third-generation semiconductors. For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3lZDSqHStartup. Smart Launch (28 and 29 October)To enable start-ups to promote innovative ideas and explore commercialisation opportunities for their smart products, a series of "Startup Smart Launch" product demo sessions are being organised.International ICT ExpoCapturing Smart City Project Opportunities in ASEAN (28 October)Industry representatives and economic analysts are invited to share their insights into smart city development and blockchain traceability and transparency in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc. For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/2YXjxJA"Meet the Giants": Emerging Trends of Smart Mobility and Transport Systems (28 October)This seminar will share the latest developments in smart city technologies and green transportation systems. For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3nr6UzeHow Can Decentralised Data Management Technology be Used for Local Business and Global Expansion? (28 October)Co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong PKI Forum, invited experts will share information on the latest applications and user experiences among local firms. For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3n5U09oUnleash the Potential of Next-Generation Smart City Solutions (29 October)Co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, this seminar will include discussions about transportation, artificial intelligence development and the application of blockchain. For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3BT5zqHHong Kong International Medical and Healthcare FairA series of exhibitors' forums are arranged on 27 October to introduce a range of featured medical and nursing products as well as the most up-to-date medical know-how. For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3C1DnCbHong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition),Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light ExpoA seminar themed "Illuminating the Connected Future" will be held on 28 October. Representatives from the lighting and construction industries will exchange insights on the latest trends and developments in different sectors ranging from retail lighting design to smart lighting and building networking technology. For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3DU5F1MEco Expo AsiaEco Asia Conference (27 and 28 October)Sessions will be held under four main themes: "Advancing Net Zero", "Promoting Green Recovery for Carbon Neutrality", "Towards Material Circularity in Hong Kong" and "Green and Sustainable Finance for Eco Business". The conference will address key environmental issues and offer insights on industry trends. For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3jkPu66Public Day Green Talks (30 October)Under three main themes - "Climate Change: Could Hong Kong be Spared?", "Let's Save 10L Water 2.0 Campaign" and "Holistic Green Journey Experience: Urban Farming & Eco-friendly Hotel" - speakers will share their knowledge with the public to raise their awareness on environmental issues. For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3vsyTlyPublic Day Workshop (30 October)There will be workshops under two interesting themes: "Green Magic - Succulents Zoo" and "Effects of Oil Spillages on Sea Birds and Clean Up Experiments". For details, please visit: https://bit.ly/3vsyTlyFor the online fairs, the HKTDC will continue to mobilise its network of 50 offices worldwide to invite overseas buyers to conduct business discussions with exhibitors via video conferencing. The online fairs will once again feature Click2Match, an artificial intelligence-powered online business matching platform launched by the HKTDC last year, to bring exhibitors together with potential buyers. Buyers and exhibitors can also take advantage of functions such as a meeting planner, live chat, video meetings and e-business card exchange, facilitating them to do business online.Ensuring safety for an enjoyable visitThe well-being and safety of exhibitors and visitors is the top priority at the physical exhibitions. Various measures have been put in place to protect participants against the pandemic, including requiring everyone in the fairground to wear a mask; prohibiting eating and drinking in the fairground; setting up temperature-screening stations; providing hand sanitiser at multiple locations around the venue; and stepping up the cleaning and disinfection of exhibitors' booths and the venue itself. 