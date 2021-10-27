Organization of the Combined Annual General Meeting

Online voting through VOTACCESSS maintained

Availability of preparatory documents

Regulatory News:

Claranova Group (Paris:CLA) informs its shareholders that they are invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Centre de Conférences Capital 8, 32 Rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company could however be subsequently required to modify the procedures for participating in the General Meeting of December 1, 2021, in the event of changes in legal provisions concerning the health crisis and hold the meeting in closed session. The Company will accordingly inform its shareholders in advance of the General Meeting should such a measure be adopted.

For that reason, the Company's shareholders are thus invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the Company's website (www.claranova.com) to inform themselves on the final procedures adopted for participating in this General Meeting.

Shareholders must comply with any health measures applicable at the time the meeting is held. While the Company will do its utmost to ensure that social distancing measures are respected at the Meeting, it will not incur any liability resulting from the possible contamination of persons who decide, under their sole responsibility, to physically participate in the Meeting.

The original French language version of the preliminary meeting notice (avis préalable de réunion) which includes the agenda and the text of the resolutions to be submitted to the General Meeting was published in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires or BALO) on October 25, 2021, and is available on the Company's website along with a translation in English for information purposes. The procedures for participating and voting in the Meeting are described in this notice.

The other documents and information relating to this Meeting will be made available to shareholders and may be consulted on the company's website www.claranova.com under "Shareholders' Meeting" in the Investors section, as required by the law and regulations, as from Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote either by mail or online through the secure voting platform, VOTACESS. With procedures for remote voting having thus been simplified, it is now possible to vote directly online as of November 10, 2021:

For registered shareholders: connect to the https://www.actionnaire.cic-marketsolutions.eu website with your login and password that has been sent by the post.

For bearer shareholders: go to the website of your bank and navigate to the line for Claranova shares, and if your bank is a member of the VOTACCESS system, you will be asked to vote.

Shareholders may submit written questions to the Company which must be sent to the Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Company's registered office at Immeuble Vision Défense 89-91 Boulevard National, 92250 La Garenne-Colombes, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt or by e-mail to contact@claranova.com, no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e., Thursday, November 25, 2021, at midnight, Paris time, accompanied by a share ownership certificate (attestation d'inscription en compte

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

With average annual growth of more than 40% over the last three years and revenue of €472 million in FY 2020-2021, Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of nearly 800 employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international company, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As a leader in personalized e-commerce, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova Group:

www.claranova.com or twitter.com/claranova_group

CODES

Ticker:? CLA

ISIN: FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005834/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

contact@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

AELIUM

+33 1 75 77 54 65

skennis@aelium.fr