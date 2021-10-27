Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Germany Mobile Crane Excavator Market Size by Volume to Reach 5,693 Units by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Germany mobile crane market report.

The Germany mobile crane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.15% during the period 2021-2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The Germany mobile crane market by revenue is expected to be valued at USD 2,027 million by 2027.

2.Germany's economy contracted by 4.9% in 2020 due to a sharp slowdown caused by COVID-19. To aid economic recovery, the central government announced a EUR 86.0 billion (USD 100.8 billion) investment plan in national rail infrastructure to stimulate economic recovery as part of a total financing package of EUR 269.6 billion (USD 316 billion) under the 2030 Federal Transport Infrastructure Plan.

3. FDI inflows into Germany declined by almost 34% to USD 36 billion, from USD 54 billion due to the global recession and subsequent Eurozone crisis have hampered the influx of FDI in recent years.

4. Increasing demand for installation of solar heating systems and refurbishment of existing infrastructure in Germany is likely to drive the mobile crane market in the forecast period.

5. Availability of a wide range of technologically advanced cranes, increased automated safety features and other advanced technologies such as SMARTCrane and Remote Monitoring provides significant growth opportunities for OEMs in the market.

6. The mobile crane market is highly competitive characterized by the presence of several OEMs including XCMG Europe GmbH, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology, SANY Europe GmbH, Tadano Europe Holdings GmbH, Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe B.V, Manitex International, Manitowoc Crane Group Germany GmbH, Konecranes, Liebherr Group, Terex Corporation and others.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021-2027

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021-2027

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by crane type, application, and maximum lifting capacity

Competitive Landscape - 10 key vendors and 5 other vendors

Germany Mobile Crane Excavator Market - Segmentation

Crawler cranes can carry the biggest loads and need to be transported from site to site. Due to their bulkiness, special setup, and requirement to be moved, crawler cranes are best employed for long-term projects. The demand for crawler cranes is largely driven due to increased investments in both building and civil engineering.

Germany is promoting retrofitting and refurbishment of existing infrastructure. Thus, the demand for crawler cranes would continue to increase during the forecast period. The German governments' long-term plan for the residential construction industry and investments in infrastructure projects are the major factors supporting the mobile crane market.

is promoting retrofitting and refurbishment of existing infrastructure. Thus, the demand for crawler cranes would continue to increase during the forecast period. The German governments' long-term plan for the residential construction industry and investments in infrastructure projects are the major factors supporting the mobile crane market. Germany 20 tons-100 tons crane lifting capacity market expects to reach 2,972 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.28%. This category of cranes is widely used in construction of commercial building, bridges, and maintenance

Germany Mobile Crane Excavator Market by Crane Type

Crawler Cranes

Rough Terrain Cranes

All-Terrain Cranes

Truck Mounted Cranes

Others

Germany Mobile Crane Excavator Market by Application

Construction

Mining

Transport/Port

Manufacturing

Others

Germany Mobile Crane Excavator Market by Gross Power

Less than 20 Tons

20-100 Tons

101-200 Tons

Greater than 201 Tons

Germany Mobile Crane Excavator Market - Dynamics

Mobile crane market development is projected to be aided by the increased focus on port infrastructure. Germany's port infrastructure, which includes over 250 additional inland ports, enables the possible delivery of products, and is ranked first in Europe in terms of logistics performance and infrastructure quality (2018). In 2019, investments in maritime port infrastructure in Germany amounted to EUR 510 million (USD 596 million). A 17.2% increase when compared to investments in 2018, which was around EUR 435 million (USD 508.3 million). German seaports are the driving forces of European and German foreign commerce. Every year, German seaports handle almost 300 million tons of cargo. As a result, the country's ports are becoming more developed, promoting the use of mobile cranes that are suitable for both inland and major seaports. Mobile cranes can handle a large amount of material, making them ideal for usage at ports. It can handle every cargo category in a flexible and cost-effective manner and any kind and size of vessel in any port terminal.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Government stimulus for booming residential construction industry

Increasing penetration of construction equipment rental and leasing activities

Retrofitting and refurbishment of existing infrastructure

Increasing demand for installation of solar heating systems in Germany fueling mobile crane sales

Major Vendors

XCMG Group

SANY Group

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd

Manitex International, Inc

Tadano Ltd

Manitowoc Cranes

Kobelco Construction Machinery

Konecranes

Liebherr Group

Terex Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Mammoet

Sarens

Ormig SpA

Link-Belt Cranes

Kato Works Co Ltd

