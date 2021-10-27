AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Coronavirus Update



Active cases at AMG remain at a very low level. We continue to apply all safety measures at our disposal with the highest degree of attention in order to ensure our employees are working in the lowest risk environment possible.





Strategic Highlights

The construction of AMG Vanadium's second spent catalyst recycling facility in Zanesville, Ohio, a $325 million investment and AMG's largest capital project to date, is proceeding as planned. Commissioning starts in the first quarter of 2022 and the plant is forecast to achieve full run rate capacity in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Spodumene 1+ will increase Brazil's spodumene production by 40,000 tons. The project is currently in detailed engineering and commissioning is planned to start in the second quarter of 2023.

AMG's Supervisory Board approved the construction of the first module of a battery grade lithium hydroxide upgrader in Bitterfeld, Germany in its meeting on October 27, 2021. The total expenditure of $120 million includes the infrastructure necessary to support the next four modules. Commissioning of the facility will commence in the third quarter of 2023.

Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. (SARBV) and its local partner, the United Company for Industry (UCI), signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) to jointly explore the feasibility of building a recycling "Supercenter" in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

AMG is building its first lithium vanadium battery ("LIVA") for industrial power management applications. In order to manage its entrance into this market, AMG acquired Phyr7 GmbH, Heidelberg, a specialist for artificial intelligence-based power management solutions. The first LIVA system will be installed in one of AMG's German manufacturing plants and is scheduled to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2022.





Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 58% to $311.9 million in the third quarter 2021 from $197.7 million in the third quarter 2020.

EBITDA was $33.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, more than double the third quarter 2020 EBITDA of $14.1 million, marking the fifth straight quarter of sequential improvement.

Cash from operating activities was $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $60.6 million on a year-to-date basis, more than triple the total cash from operating activities for full year 2020.

AMG's liquidity as of September 30, 2021, was $489 million, with $319 million of unrestricted cash and $170 million of revolving credit availability.





Amsterdam, 27 October 2021(Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reported third quarter 2021 revenue of $311.9 million, a 58% increase over $197.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $33.1 million, the fifth straight quarter of sequential growth after the pandemic low point in the second quarter of 2020.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "With regard to COVID, we continue to apply all safety measures at our disposal with the highest degree of attention in order to ensure our employees are working in the lowest risk environment possible.

"AMG continued to sequentially improve EBITDA in the third quarter despite negative seasonality impacts. All of AMG's businesses are experiencing ongoing price increase and strong volumes, however the operating environment has grown more challenging, with increases in shipping times and costs and higher energy prices affecting every business unit. AMG passes these cost increases through to its customers where possible, and we will continue to actively manage these cost exposures going forward.

"All segments performed well, most notably our Clean Energy Materials segment where presently our major strategic projects are clustered. This segment continues to deliver strong EBITDA, which increased 44% over the second quarter of 2021, to $18 million, the sixth straight quarter of sequentially increasing EBITDA.

"AMG's Clean Energy Materials segment strategic projects are proceeding as planned. Each of these projects is oriented toward growing our production of electricity storage materials and/or increasing our footprint in the circular economy, and each of these projects - the second spent catalyst recycling facility, Spodumene 1+, and the battery grade lithium hydroxide upgrader in Germany - will significantly enhance our profitability and contribute to meeting our long-term goals.

"Regarding our project execution capability, the construction of AMG Vanadium's second spent catalyst recycling facility in Zanesville, Ohio continues to be on time and within budget. As a reminder, we have also met the spodumene production cost and yield in Brazil that was targeted at the time of the project decision. In transitioning into a high growth company through projects of this kind, execution capability is a critical success factor.

"All of these investments are consistent with our CO 2 reduction strategy. Our Enabling CO 2 Reduction Portfolio (ECO 2 RP) in 2021 will substantially outperform our 2020 CO 2 enabled reduction. In addition, we are preparing comprehensive long-term direct Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO 2 reduction targets which will be announced at the Annual General Meeting in May of 2022."





Key Figures

In 000's US dollars Q3 '21 Q3 '20 Change Revenue $311,946 $197,740 58% Gross profit 51,083 20,849 145% Gross margin 16.4% 10.5% Operating profit (loss) 17,346 (8,687) N/A Operating margin 5.6%



(4.4%) Net loss attributable to shareholders (599) (12,775) 95% EPS - Fully diluted (0.02) (0.45) 96% EBIT (1) 22,475 3,097 626% EBITDA (2) 33,051 14,143 134% EBITDA margin 10.6% 7.2% Cash from (used in) operating activities 17,635 (8,393) N/A

Notes:

(1) EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses, equity-settled share-based payments, and strategic expenses. Beginning January 1, 2021, AMG has altered its calculation of adjusted EBIT to no longer include the impact of foreign exchange. This alteration was made in consideration of a change in the Company's hedging policy and to better align the reported adjusted EBITDA with the calculation for our bank covenant calculations. Starting January 2021, the Company is no longer hedging European cash pool intergroup balance sheet exposures which will result in higher volatility in our financial results from foreign exchange which we believe is not representative of our operating performance. Foreign exchange loss in the third quarter of 2021 was $2.5 million. Because of this hedging policy change, we did not retroactively apply this change to the prior year figures, otherwise it would have resulted in a decrease to the prior period EBIT of $0.9 million.

(2) EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.





Operational Review

AMG Clean Energy Materials

Q3 '21 Q3 '20 Change Revenue $105,308 $56,396 87% Gross profit (loss) 20,120 (135) N/A Gross profit before non-recurring items 21,721 4,782 354% Operating profit (loss) 9,985 (8,269) N/A EBITDA 18,029 3,268 452%

AMG Clean Energy Materials' revenue increased by $48.9 million, or 87%, to $105.3 million, driven mainly by higher sales volumes of lithium concentrate, as well as higher prices in vanadium, tantalum, and lithium concentrate.

Gross profit before non-recurring items during the quarter increased by $16.9 million compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the increased price environment.

SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $10.1 million, $2.0 million higher than the third quarter of 2020 due to higher strategic project costs and increased variable compensation expense.

The third quarter 2021 EBITDA increased by $14.8 million, to $18.0 million from $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, due to the improved gross profit as noted above.

AMG Critical Minerals

Q3 '21 Q3 '20 Change Revenue $79,392 $52,167 52% Gross profit 10,660 8,642 23% Gross profit before non-recurring items 10,843 8,661 25% Operating profit 4,028 3,409 18% EBITDA 6,509 6,562 (1%)

AMG Critical Minerals' revenue increased by $27.2 million, or 52%, to $79.4 million, driven by higher sales volumes across all three businesses, and improved antimony sales prices.

Gross profit before non-recurring items increased by 25% in the third quarter due to increased revenue from each business unit. On a sequential basis, however, energy and shipping costs were higher in the third quarter of 2021 versus the second quarter of 2021, and were only partially passed on to customers.

SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $1.3 million, to $6.6 million, primarily due to higher personnel costs in the current period.

The third quarter 2021 EBITDA was in line with the same period in the prior year, due to higher personnel costs offset by the improved gross profit as noted above.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies

Q3 '21 Q3 '20 Change Revenue $127,246 $89,177 43% Gross profit 20,303 12,342 65% Gross profit before non-recurring items 20,293 13,144 54% Operating profit (loss) 3,333 (3,827) N/A EBITDA 8,513 4,313 97%

AMG Critical Materials Technologies' third quarter 2021 revenue increased by $38.1 million, or 43% compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was due to higher sales volumes of titanium aluminides and chrome metal, and higher chrome pricing. Therefore, third quarter 2021 gross profit before non-recurring items increased by $7.1 million, or 54%, to $20.3 million.

SG&A expenses increased by $0.8 million, or 5%, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, due to higher personnel costs, offset partially by lower professional fees during the quarter.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies' EBITDA increased to $8.5 million during the quarter, compared to $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. This was primarily due to higher profitability related to the higher sales volumes of titanium aluminides and chrome metal as noted above.

The Company signed $27.9 million in new orders during the third quarter of 2021, representing a 0.50x book to bill ratio. This low ratio was driven mainly by timing and seasonality and is expected to be compensated by higher intake in the fourth quarter resulting in a normalized full year book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $155.1 million as of September 30, 2021, 19% lower than $190.6 million as of June 30, 2021, due largely to the delayed orders noted above as well as product mix impacts. The Company is experiencing higher volumes of smaller orders due to diversifying outside of the aerospace market, which reduces the period ending order backlog but does not indicate lower profitability levels.





Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a nominal expense in the same period in 2020. This variance was mainly driven by improvements in operating results coupled with movements in the Brazilian real. The effects of the Brazilian real caused a $7.5 million non-cash deferred tax expense in the third quarter of 2021 (2020: $2.1 million expense). Movements in the Brazilian real exchange rate impact the valuation of the Company's net deferred tax positions related to our operations in Brazil.

AMG paid taxes of $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $10.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter 2020 payments were primarily a result of final tax payments in Germany related to the highly profitable 2018 tax year.

Profit (loss) for the period

AMG's third quarter loss for the period of $0.3 million was negatively impacted by two significant non-cash items: (1) The Brazilian real caused a $7.5 million deferred tax expense in the third quarter of 2021. (2) Intergroup balance sheet positions associated with our European cash pooling arrangements incurred $1.8 million of foreign exchange expense (net of tax) during the third quarter of 2021. Excluding these non-cash items would have resulted in profit for the period of $9.0 million for the quarter.

Exceptional Items

AMG's third quarter 2021 gross profit of $51.1 million includes exceptional items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.

A summary of exceptional items included in gross profit in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020 are below:

Exceptional items included in gross profit

Q3 '21 Q3 '20 Change Gross profit $51,083 20,849 145% Inventory cost adjustment - 4,867 (100%) Restructuring expense 261 528 (51%) Strategic project expense 1,095 343 219% Others 418 - N/A Gross profit excluding exceptional items 52,857 26,587 99%

During the quarter, the Company incurred expenses for expansion projects which are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.

Liquidity

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change Senior secured debt $363,058 $364,640 - Cash & cash equivalents 319,454 207,366 54% Senior secured net debt 43,604 157,274 (72%) Other debt 16,956 19,876 (15%) Net debt excluding municipal bond 60,560 177,150 (66%) Municipal bond debt 319,533 319,699 - Restricted cash 114,827 208,919 (45%) Net debt 265,266 287,930 (8%)

AMG had a net debt position of $265.3 million as of September 30, 2021. This decrease was mainly due to the issuance of 3.1 million shares for net proceeds of $119 million in April 2021, offset by the significant investment in growth initiatives during the quarter, especially in our vanadium expansion in Ohio, which reduced AMG's restricted cash balance.

AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the third quarter. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $319 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $170 million available on its revolving credit facility. As such, AMG had $489 million of total liquidity as of September 30, 2021.

Net Finance Costs

AMG's third quarter 2021 net finance costs were $7.5 million compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. This increase was mainly driven by higher foreign exchange losses during the quarter.

AMG capitalized $3.8 million of interest costs in the third quarter of 2021, in line with prior year, driven by interest associated with the Company's tax-exempt municipal bond supporting the vanadium expansion in Ohio.

SG&A

AMG's third quarter 2021 SG&A expenses were $33.8 million compared to $29.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, with the variance driven largely by increased strategic project and personnel costs. The prior period personnel cost had been reduced by cost reduction efforts in response to the onset of the pandemic.





Outlook

For 2021, we reiterate our expectation to sequentially improve our EBITDA quarter-over-quarter for the year.

Given the current market conditions, we expect EBITDA to exceed $150 million for full year 2022, and we expect to reach $50 million of quarterly run-rate EBITDA by the end of 2022, as our vanadium expansion project concludes ramp-up.





Net loss to EBITDA reconciliation

Q3 '21 Q3 '20 Net loss ($310) ($13,644) Income tax expense 9,904 32 Net finance cost (1) 7,543 5,431 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions (2) 1,015 3,212 Restructuring expense 261 528 Inventory cost adjustment - 4,867 Strategic project expense (3) 3,311 1,995 Others 751 676 EBIT 22,475 3,097 Depreciation and amortization 10,576 11,046 EBITDA 33,051 14,143

(1) See note (1) to the Key Figures table.

(2) Amount includes variable compensation expense which settled in shares in 2021.

(3) The Company is in the ramp-up phase for several strategic expansion projects, including AMG Vanadium's expansion project, the joint venture with Shell, Hybrid Lithium Vanadium Redox Flow Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 311,946 197,740 Cost of sales 260,863 176,891 Gross profit 51,083 20,849 Selling, general and administrative expenses 33,750 29,619 Other income, net 13 83 Net other operating income 13 83 Operating profit (loss) 17,346 (8,687) Finance income (357) (1,155) Finance cost 7,900 5,651 Net finance cost 7,543 4,496 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (209) (429) Profit (loss) before income tax 9,594 (13,612) Income tax expense 9,904 32 Loss for the period (310) (13,644) Loss attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (599) (12,775) Non-controlling interests 289 (869) Loss for the period (310) (13,644) Loss per share Basic loss per share (0.02) (0.45) Diluted loss per share (0.02) (0.45)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 874,306 683,640 Cost of sales 727,860 599,090 Gross profit 146,446 84,550 Selling, general and administrative expenses 100,075 91,715 Environmental expense (11,711) (55) Other income, net 186 169 Net other operating (expense) income (11,525) 114 Operating profit (loss) 34,846 (7,051) Finance income (831) (2,446) Finance cost 21,789 18,679 Net finance cost 20,958 16,233 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (834) (429) Profit (loss) before income tax 13,054 (23,713) Income tax expense 3,414 16,134 Profit (loss) for the period 9,640 (39,847) Profit (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 8,066 (38,853) Non-controlling interests 1,574 (994) Profit (loss) for the period 9,640 (39,847) Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.26 (1.37) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.26 (1.37)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US dollars September 30, 2021

Unaudited



December 31, 2020



Assets Property, plant and equipment 657,790 551,926 Goodwill and other intangible assets 41,845 43,207 Derivative financial instruments 144 1,894 Other investments 32,146 27,527 Deferred tax assets 57,933 58,081 Restricted cash 114,827 208,919 Other assets 9,370 8,496 Total non-current assets 914,055 900,050 Inventories 197,030 152,306 Derivative financial instruments 4,002 5,961 Trade and other receivables 146,721 122,369 Other assets 64,344 44,821 Current tax assets 6,832 5,108 Cash and cash equivalents 319,454 207,366 Assets held for sale 60 1,005 Total current assets 738,443 538,936 Total assets 1,652,498 1,438,986

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US dollars September 30,

2021

Unaudited



December 31, 2020



Equity Issued capital 853 831 Share premium 553,715 489,546 Treasury shares (16,828) (80,165) Other reserves (99,292) (110,593) Retained earnings (deficit) (185,583) (184,139) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 252,865 115,480 Non-controlling interests 27,674 25,790 Total equity 280,539 141,270



Liabilities

Loans and borrowings 671,133 673,262 Lease liabilities 44,466 47,092 Employee benefits 176,580 197,158 Provisions 15,170 15,322 Deferred revenue 22,798 4,361 Other liabilities 10,427 8,237 Derivative financial instruments 3,530 4,389 Deferred tax liabilities 4,620 5,398 Total non-current liabilities 948,724 955,219

Loans and borrowings 23,914 23,392 Lease liabilities 4,690 4,789 Short-term bank debt 4,500 7,561 Deferred revenue 17,852 1,623 Other liabilities 76,737 66,182 Trade and other payables 233,648 164,999 Derivative financial instruments 4,798 10,264 Advance payments from customers 28,673 29,885 Current tax liability 9,185 7,480 Provisions 19,238 26,322 Total current liabilities 423,235 342,497 Total liabilities 1,371,959 1,297,716 Total equity and liabilities 1,652,498 1,438,986

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from operating activities Profit (loss) for the period 9,640 (39,847) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax expense 3,414 16,134 Depreciation and amortization 32,478 32,181 Asset impairment (reversal) expense (864) 98 Net finance cost 20,958 16,233 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures 834 429 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment (96) 248 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 3,143 5,956 Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants (3,267) (7,468) Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments 17,908 7,813 Cash generated from operating activities 84,148 31,777 Finance costs paid, net (14,960) (14,261) Income tax paid (8,625) (9,255) Net cash from operating activities 60,563 8,261 Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,071 48 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (125,366) (77,042) Investments in associates and joint ventures (1,000) (1,000) Change in restricted cash 94,092 68,436 Interest received on restricted cash 33 1,107 Capitalized borrowing cost (15,608) (15,134) Other (428) 25 Net cash used in investing activities (47,206) (23,560)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued)



For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 2,644 7,684 Payment of transaction costs related to debt (390) - Repayment of borrowings (8,047) (2,997) Net proceeds from issuance (repurchase of) common shares 121,569 (638) Dividends paid (7,598) (9,513) Payment of lease liabilities (3,939) (3,308) Contributions by non-controlling interests 648 557 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 104,887 (8,215) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 118,244 (23,514) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 207,366 226,218 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (6,156) 3,376 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 319,454 206,080









AboutAMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials combines our recycling and mining operations producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. Clean Energy Materials spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies combines our leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals consists of our mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan w w .a m g- n v .co m ).

