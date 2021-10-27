Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Bolsters Sales Efforts with Addition of Sean Toggweiler as U.S. Sales Director, Eastern and Western States

Industry veteran joins Sales Directors Brendon Aleski and Ioana Morariu to accelerate Inovatec's growth

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Inovatec Systems Corp., a provider of industry-leading cloud-based loan origination, management, and servicing solutions, announced several key appointments to grow sales in the United States. The most recent hire is Sean Toggweiler, who joins the company as Director of U.S. Sales for the Eastern and Western states. Toggweiler joined from Finastra, where his sales leadership resulted in surpassing quarterly goals by more than 150 percent.

Toggweiler will work alongside Brendon Aleski, who serves as Director of U.S. Sales for the Central, Upper Midwest, Southern, and Rocky Mountain states, including Texas. They're joined by Ioana Morariu, who joined Inovatec as a Director of Sales for Canada after serving as general manager of BMW Canada's Financial Services group. With these additions, Inovatec has aligned a senior sales leadership team to drive both customer success and company growth.

"We're delighted to welcome Sean, Brendon, and Ioana to our growing team of exceptional sales professionals. We know they will be instrumental toward achieving our growth objectives," said Inovatec's Chief Revenue Officer Sam Heath. "Inovatec has been working to extend its reach across North America by delivering proven integrated solutions that help lenders and dealers maximize both efficiencies and profits. Our sales team's market expertise and technical proficiencies make them uniquely qualified to help lenders choose the solution that will meet their needs today, tomorrow, and well into the future."

Based in Burnaby, British Columbia, Inovatec's platform automates the laborious processes and complicated workflows associated with loan origination and servicing. Its powerful solutions streamline the underwriting process, adding enriched data that can expedite decisioning, better calculate risks, and more intelligently manage a loan throughout its life cycle. These integrated services let lenders create a more customized and unified experience for their clientele, with the ability to cater the user experience to reflect different product offerings and lending categories. Inovatec solutions lower overall operating costs, while also providing opportunities like cross-marketing of related financial products.

Inovatec will participate at the Auto Finance Summit taking place at the Wynn Las Vegas resort on October 27 to 29, 2021. The company will be located at booth #334 on the exhibit floor, where the team will demonstrate its industry-leading portfolio of LOS and LMS solutions. To schedule a demo at the Inovatec booth, please click here. To find out more about Inovatec, visit inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation is committed to providing modern end-to-end solutions and improving outcomes for lenders in North America. As an industry-leading provider of cloud-based lending solutions, Inovatec's suite provides businesses with a flexible and intuitive platform. Inovatec's success-based pricing disrupts standard practice by allowing lenders to only pay for the transactions they book-an industry first.

