ViewSonic Introduces ViewBoard Box to Transform Classrooms into Immersive Digital Learning Spaces in Seconds

Provide Easy Access to myViewBoard Ecosystem and Centralized Management Across Multiple Displays

BREA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has launched the ViewBoard Box-a palm-sized plug and play device that works with compatible mainstream displays, monitors, and projectors. It provides instant access to the company's myViewBoard ecosystem and brings enhanced engagement and collaboration to learning spaces. Moreover, it helps IT administrators to streamline the work process by offering device management to centrally control displays remotely with myViewBoard Manager.

"At the moment, we are seeing the acceleration of a number of changes that were already underway in education, such as greater digitalization of in-person classrooms, and the proliferation of remote learning," said Monica Sun, Director of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. "Purpose-built to facilitate communication and engagement, the myViewBoard ecosystem has benefitted more than 4 million customers. With the introduction of the ViewBoard Box, we want to open this powerful visual learning platform to an even greater number of educators, students, and institutions-without the need to undertake major upgrades in their infrastructure."

ViewBoard Box is the ideal solution for upgrading existing displays to enable digital classrooms with myViewBoard Suite for better engagement and collaboration. It also offers centralized and secure control over display devices with myViewBoard Manager, the web-based device management system. The app allows IT administrators to remotely manage all connected devices, from changing device operation settings, broadcasting tailored messages on multiple devices, to tracking device metrics such as power or data usage, all can be done with a click on the dashboard.

Simply connecting to any displays via HDMI, the ViewBoard Box transforms the display into a powerful and interactive device instantly and delivers immersive teaching and learning experiences through myViewBoard. This comprehensive software suite contains digital whiteboarding tools, a vast range of rich digital education content in myViewBoard Clips and Originals, as well as wireless screen sharing with myViewBoard Display to make group collaboration easier.

With its Hexa-core CPU performance and palm-sized form factor, the ViewBoard Box is powered by PoE (Power over Ethernet), eliminating the need for a separate power supply, and keeping spaces clutter-free. This simplifies installations and saves additional resources and manpower required to run new cables.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587181/Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671460/Image_2_Scenario_Photo_ViewBoard_Box_updated.jpg