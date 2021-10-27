The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) is excited to support Bermuda's delegation at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland next week.

The BDA's Chair, Stephen Weinstein, BDA Deputy Chair, Susan Pateras, and BDA CEO, David Hart will represent the BDA at COP26.

Mr. Weinstein said, "Bermuda is uniquely well equipped to help address the pressing global challenge of developing solutions and financing mechanisms to mitigate the impacts of climate risk. The BDA's purpose at COP 26 is to tell the Bermuda story and strategy, to invite investors, entrepreneurs and policymakers to collaborate with Bermuda, and to foster global partnerships to help bring this vision into reality."

Mr. Hart said, "The BDA is proud to support the Government's efforts to showcase Bermuda's work in the environmental protection policy space. Bermuda's legacy of conservation leadership can be traced back over four centuries particularly in the area of ocean conservation, and Bermuda's business community is poised to assist with current and future efforts to reduce risk and promote transition solutions."

Directly following a panel led by Bermuda's Deputy Premier, Minister of Home Affairs, The Hon. Walter Roban, JP, MP, entitled "Our Vision for Healthy Oceans" in the COP26 UK pavilion the purpose of which is to raise awareness about how the British Overseas Territories are taking action against climate change the BDA will host an invite-only luncheon for leaders in the climate space at ICE Hub Glasgow COP26 on November 6. The delegation also has additional meetings scheduled in London on November 8, some of which were organised in partnership with the Government of Bermuda's London Office.

Delegates to COP 26 interested in booking a meeting with the Bermuda delegation, can visit our COP 26 landing page.

