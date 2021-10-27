Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Iter Investments, a venture capital firm that deploys capital primarily in businesses operating in and around the burgeoning psychedelic industry, will exhibit at Wonderland: Miami by Microdose from Nov. 8-9, 2021 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. The event is known as, "The Largest Psychedelic Medicine Business Event, Ever."

With the recent observance of World Mental Health Day, and as conversations shift into high gear surrounding mental health, the conference serves as a timely platform for those leading in the space. Dustin Robinson, Esq., CPA, managing principal of Iter Investments; and co-founder of Mr. Psychedelic Law, a nonprofit organization focused on psychedelic legal reform, has become a thought leader in the industry and capitalizes on its great potential through his strategic business ventures.

Events in which Iter Investments is participating at the conference include:

Florida Research and Policy Panel - Tuesday, Nov. 9, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Details: Dustin Robinson, who has also co-authored recent psychedelic bills and resolutions, will serve as the moderator of and a speaker at this panel. Experts at the interface of policy, research, and business will discuss the implications of the work being done in Florida and how people can get involved.

Psychedelic Invest Presents "Wonderland After Dark" Party - Tuesday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: Melinda's, 1306 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33136

Details: Iter Investments' portfolio company, Psychedelic Invest - home of the first psychedelic market index and unparalleled psychedelic investing data and analysis - will host the official closing event for the conference called, "Wonderland After Dark." At this mixer, guests will enjoy cocktails and have the opportunity to meet with psychedelic venture capital funds, investors, executives, and more. Melinda's is a casual neighborhood eatery and cocktail lounge located in the heart of Miami's Omni District, just a short walk from the conference. This free event is open to the public, but will require an RSVP with confirmation, and attendance will be limited by capacity.

"Meet the CEOs" Psychedelic Series Panel - Wednesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

Where: Soho Beach House Miami, 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

Details: Iter Investments will host "Meet the CEOs" featuring some of the psychedelic industry's leading CEOs including Awakn Life Sciences CEO Anthony Tennyson, Clairvoyant Therapeutics CEO Damian Kettlewell, Mind Cure CEO Kelsey Ramsden, and Braxia Scientific CEO Roger McIntyre. This event, part of Robinson's monthly Psychedelic Series with Soho Beach House, is free, but attendees must be on the guest list, or a member of Soho Beach House, a place for creative thinkers in Miami to socialize, stay and relax.

"We at Iter Investments are pleased to showcase at and participate in Wonderland: Miami by Microdose," said Robinson. "This event puts us at the center of the revolution in the treatment of mental health, addiction and pain challenges."

Iter Investments will have a booth at Wonderland: Miami by Microdose. To register for the event, visit https://microdose.buzz/wonderland/miami/. Use code, ITERWM, for 25% off any ticket options.

Robinson is also founding partner of Mr. Cannabis Law, a full service law firm focused on the cannabis and psychedelic industries.

This press release (i) is not an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or investment, and (ii) does not constitute tax, legal or investment advice.



About Iter Investments

Iter Investments is an investment firm that deploys capital in and around the burgeoning psychedelic industry. Iter Investments invests with the mission of re-imagining how the mental health and wellness industry delivers care. For more information, visit www.iterinvestments.com or email contact@iterinvestments.com.

