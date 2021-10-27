Elite immigration practitioner joins Fragomen

Veteran immigration lawyer David Grunblatt joins Fragomen to expand and strengthen global offering to clients

NEW YORK" Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global immigration powerhouse Fragomen has announced the addition of David Grunblatt, a luminary of the immigration bar, to the firm.

David brings a deep bench of expertise, strategic advisory experience and exceptional client service to the pre-eminent Fragomen team. David will be joined by Senior Associates Valarie McPherson, Jennifer Wexler and Erica Loomba.

"We are delighted to welcome David and the team to Fragomen, said Chairman Austin T. Fragomen, Jr. "They have an excellent reputation and track record advising on all aspects of US immigration while being keenly aware of and attuned to client needs. This addition will further expand our leading market position in New York City and provide valuable additional resources."

"I am thrilled to be joining the premier global immigration firm," said David Grunblatt. "We have had exceptional careers and worked with the best clients at Proskauer Rose. As we look to meet client needs worldwide, Fragomen became the obvious choice for me to serve my clients. We also look forward to continuing to partner with Proskauer to provide their clients with first class multinational immigration counselling."

Partner David Grunblattis a highly respected immigration lawyer who was the co-head of the immigration and nationality group at Proskauer Rose. He has spent more than 30 years partnering with clients on the movement of their international workforce, advising on complex immigration matters, including issues arising from mergers, acquisitions and other corporate restructurings. Known for his numerous leadership positions in the immigration arena, David is sought after by major publications for commentary on immigration law issues and is recognized as a leader in the field by Chambers, Best Lawyers and TheLegal 500.

Carmita Alonso, Managing Partner of Fragomen's New York office and a member of the firm's Executive Committee, said, "We are delighted to have David Grunblatt, a marquee player in immigration law, join our New York practice. At a time when immigration is ever more complex and challenging, joining forces with great minds to collaborate for our clients is key to our continued leadership and success."

About Fragomen

Fragomen is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The firm has more than 4,500 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

Fragomen's professionals are respected leaders in the immigration field, and the firm is regularly recognized as a leading firm for its percentage of minority and female attorneys.

The firm also supports all aspects of global immigration for both corporate and private clients, including strategic planning, quality management, reporting, and case management and processing, compliance program counseling, representation in government investigations, government relations, complex matter solutions, and litigation.

These capabilities allow Fragomen to work in partnership with individuals and corporate clients across all industries to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For detailed information about Fragomen, click here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/953077/Fragomen_Logo.jpg