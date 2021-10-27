Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2021 3rd Quarter Net Income Of $1,476,000

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON ASSETS 1.49%

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON EQUITY 14.15%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 27 2021 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2021.

Results of Operation

For the third quarter 2021, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,476,000, an increase of 21.4% over third quarter 2020 earnings of $1,216,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2021 amounted to $1.30, an increase of 20.4% over third quarter 2020 results of $1.08 per diluted common share.

For the first nine months of 2021, Net Income after Taxes was $4,230,000, an increase of 21.9% over the first nine months of 2020 results of $3,470,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2021 were $3.75, an increase of 22.1% over the first nine months of 2020 results of $3.07 per diluted common share.

Chairman Jeff Harp stated, "Trinity Bank and its customers have continued to make progress in 2021 in spite of price increases, supply chain issues, and political gridlock. We are cautiously optimistic that the headwinds from the pandemic are diminishing."

President Barney C. Wiley reported, "We continue to see increased activity in the local economy and increased opportunity for organic growth - both from our existing customers as well as prospective customers. The artificial low interest rate environment is a hindrance, but Trinity continues to produce above-peer performance in terms of Return on Assets, Return on Equity, Efficiency, and Capital Strength. In addition, on October 29, Trinity will pay its 20th consecutive increased semiannual dividend. Total dividends for 2021 will be $1.42 representing an 8.4% increase over 2020 dividends of $1.31."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov .

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended Nine Months Ending

September 30 % September 30 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change













Interest income $ 3,692 $ 2,949 25.2 % $ 11,153 $ 8,913 25.1 % Interest expense 150 158 -5.1 % 426 727 -41.4 % Net Interest Income 3,542 2,791 26.9 % 10,727 8,186 31.0 %

Service charges on deposits 56 56 0.0 % 169 145 16.6 % Other income 111 86 29.1 % 309 243 27.2 % Total Non Interest Income 167 142 17.6 % 478 388 23.2 %

Salaries and benefits expense 1,127 915 23.2 % 3,166 2,807 12.8 % Occupancy and equipment expense 121 94 28.7 % 359 348 3.2 % Other expense 430 364 18.1 % 1,340 1,150 16.5 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,678 1,373 22.2 % 4,865 4,305 13.0 %

Pretax pre-provision income 2,031 1,560 30.2 % 6,340 4,269 48.5 %

Gain on sale of securities 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 18 N/M 0 18 N/M Gain on sale of assets 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M

Provision for Loan Losses 290 200 45.0 % 1,390 325 327.7 %

Earnings before income taxes 1,741 1,378 26.3 % 4,950 3,962 24.9 % Provision for income taxes 265 162 N/M 720 492 46.3 %

Net Earnings $ 1,476 $ 1,216 21.4 % $ 4,230 $ 3,470 21.9 %

Basic earnings per share 1.36 1.12 21.3 % 3.91 3.20 22.1 % Basic weighted average shares 1,086 1,084 1,083 1,085 outstanding

Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.30 1.08 20.4 % 3.75 3.07 22.1 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,132 1,131 1,129 1,132

Average for Quarter Average for Nine Months September 30 September 30 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2021 2020 %

Change 2021 2020 %

Change

Total loans $ 222,400 $ 165,073 34.7 % $ 214,470 $ 168,203 27.5 % Total PPP loans $ 27,071 $ 51,381 -47.3 % $ 43,325 $ 31,142 39.1 % Total short term investments 26,122 32,176 -18.8 % 22,017 37,152 -40.7 % Total investment securities 113,914 92,272 23.5 % 101,540 82,889 22.5 %

Earning assets 389,507 340,902 14.3 % 381,352 319,386 19.4 %

Total assets 395,762 342,058 15.7 % 387,645 326,806 18.6 %

Noninterest bearing deposits 143,056 117,655 21.6 % 140,044 111,353 25.8 % Interest bearing deposits 207,369 189,053 9.7 % 203,647 175,504 16.0 %

Total deposits 350,425 306,708 14.3 % 343,691 286,857 19.8 %

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M 81 0 N/M

Shareholders' equity $ 41,723 $ 37,602 11.0 % $ 40,390 $ 36,866 9.6 %

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Average for Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020











Total loans $ 222,400 $ 214,501 $ 206,386 $ 188,361 165,073 Total PPP loans 27,071 $ 46,772 $ 56,454 $ 51,079 51,381 Total short term investments 26,122 28,242 11,131 23,960 32,176 Total investment securities 113,914 96,153 94,737 93,094 92,272

Earning assets 389,507 385,668 368,708 356,494 340,902 Total assets 395,762 391,571 375,295 363,558 342,058 Noninterest bearing deposits 143,056 136,853 133,541 130,114 117,655 Interest bearing deposits 207,369 211,012 199,047 191,654 189,053

Total deposits 350,425 347,865 332,588 321,768 306,708

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 244 0 0

Shareholders' equity $ 41,723 $ 40,236 $ 39,352 $ 38,084 $ 37,602



Quarter Ended

Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020























Interest income $ 3,692 $ 3,806 $ 3,656 $ 3,177 $ 2,949 Interest expense 150 144 131 129 158 Net Interest Income 3,542 3,662 3,525 3,048 2,791

Service charges on deposits 56 58 56 61 56 Other income 111 104 91 90 86 Total Non Interest Income 167 162 147 151 142

Salaries and benefits expense 1,127 1,080 959 977 915 Occupancy and equipment expense 121 114 124 119 94 Other expense 430 405 505 362 364 Total Non Interest Expense 1,678 1,599 1,588 1,458 1,373

Pretax pre-provision income 2,031 2,225 2,084 1,741 1,560

Gain on sale of securities 0 0 0 (1 ) 0 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 18 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 290 550 550 315 200

Earnings before income taxes 1,741 1,675 1,534 1,425 1,378 Provision for income taxes 265 249 206 179 162

Net Earnings $ 1,476 $ 1,426 $ 1,328 $ 1,246 $ 1,216 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.26 $ 1.18 $ 1.10 $ 1.08

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Ending Balance Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020











Total loans $ 228,976 $ 215,085 $ 213,644 $ 205,355 $ 177,091 Total PPP loans $ 20,911 $ 34,305 $ 56,975 $ 46,852 $ 51,382 Total short term investments 34,818 31,247 10,941 24,993 16,429 Total investment securities 117,844 100,499 93,615 95,244 90,606

Total earning assets 402,549 381,136 375,175 372,444 335,508

Allowance for loan losses (4,306) (4,016) (3,466) (2,915) (2,598) Premises and equipment 2,179 2,218 2,221 2,340 2,400 Other Assets 6,803 10,507 7,645 6,237 6,748

Total assets 407,225 389,845 381,575 378,106 342,058

Noninterest bearing deposits 148,238 149,049 135,920 134,692 114,284 Interest bearing deposits 214,162 196,355 202,205 201,120 186,096

Total deposits 362,400 345,404 338,125 335,812 300,380

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 1,834 1,539 2,181 1,270 2,029

Total liabilities 364,234 346,943 340,306 337,082 302,409

Shareholders' Equity Actual 41,465 40,957 39,352 38,778 37,463 Unrealized Gain - AFS 1,526 1,945 1,917 2,246 2,186 Total Equity $ 42,991 $ 42,902 $ 41,269 $ 41,024 $ 39,649



Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

Nonaccrual loans $ 279 $ 297 $ 321 $ 249 $ 266 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 279 $ 297 $ 321 $ 249 $ 266

Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 600 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.12 %

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, LOAN LOSSES 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020











Balance at beginning of period $ 4,016 $ 3,466 $ 2,915 $ 2,598 $ 2,396 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 0 0 1 2 2 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 0 0 1 2 2 Provision for loan losses 290 550 550 315 200 Balance at end of period $ 4,306 $ 4,016 $ 3,466 $ 2,915 $ 2,598

Allowance for loan losses 1.88 % 1.61 % 1.28 % 1.16 % 1.14 % as a percentage of total loans Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans 1.94 % 1.86 % 1.62 % 1.46 % 1.48 % as a percentage of total loans Allowance for loan losses 1543 % 1352 % 1080 % 1171 % 977 % as a percentage of nonperforming assets Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % percentage of average loans Provision for loan losses 0.13 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.13 % 0.09 % as a percentage of average loans Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, SELECTED RATIOS 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020

Return on average assets (annualized) 1.49 % 1.46 % 1.42 % 1.37 % 1.42 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.50 % 13.51 % 12.88 % 12.15 % 12.19 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 14.15 % 14.18 % 13.56 % 12.85 % 12.94 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 10.54 % 10.28 % 10.49 % 10.48 % 10.99 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.97 % 4.11 % 4.14 % 3.88 % 3.65 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.28 % 0.19 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.81 % 3.97 % 3.99 % 3.60 % 3.46 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 43.3 % 40.5 % 41.4 % 44.8 % 50.4 %

End of period book value per common share $ 39.66 $ 39.47 $ 38.11 $ 37.88 $ 36.61

End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 38.25 $ 37.68 $ 36.34 $ 35.81 $ 34.59

End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,084 1,087 1,083 1,083 1,083

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



































Quarter Ending September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020





Tax





Tax Average



Equivalent Average

Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield















Interest Earning Assets:















Short term investment $ 25,716 13 0.20 % 0.20 % $ 32,176 10 0.12 % 0.12 % FRB Stock 406 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 395 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 423 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax Free securities 113,491 640 2.26 % 2.86 % 91,877 600 2.61 % 3.31 % Loans 249,472 3,033 4.86 % 4.86 % 216,454 2,333 4.31 % 4.31 % Total Interest Earning Assets 389,508 3,692 3.79 % 3.97 % 340,902 2,949 3.46 % 3.65 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,481 5,050 Other assets 4,915 4,518 Allowance for loan losses (4,142) (2,449) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 6,254 7,119 Total Assets $ 395,762 $ 348,021 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 156,631 95 0.24 % 0.24 % 143,006 35 0.10 % 0.10 % Certificates and other time deposits 40,738 42 0.41 % 0.41 % 46,047 123 1.07 % 1.07 % Other borrowings 10,000 13 0.52 % 0.52 % 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 207,369 150 0.29 % 0.29 % 189,053 158 0.33 % 0.33 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 143,056 117,655 Other liabilities 1,607 1,411 Shareholders' Equity 43,730 39,902 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 395,762 $ 348,021 Net Interest Income and Spread 3,542 3.50 % 3.68 % 2,791 3.13 % 3.32 % Net Interest Margin 3.64 % 3.81 % 3.27 % 3.46 %

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







September 30

September 30

2021 % 2020 % LOAN PORTFOLIO











Commercial and industrial $ 122,482 49.01 % $ 91,279 39.95 % PPP Loans $ 20,427 8.17 % $ 50,100 21.93 % Real estate: Commercial 63,791 25.53 % 51,153 22.39 % Residential 19,101 7.64 % 23,429 10.25 % Construction and development 23,730 9.50 % 12,203 5.34 % Consumer 356 0.14 % 309 0.14 %

Total loans (gross) 249,887 100.00 % 228,473 100.00 %

Unearned discounts 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 %

Total loans (net) $ 249,887 100.00 % $ 228,473 100.00 % September 30 September 30 2021 2020 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 41,464 $ 37,463 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 44,640 $ 39,890 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 252,968 $ 194,025 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.39 % 19.31 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.65 % 20.56 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.48 % 10.76 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 22 23 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 75.00 $ 70.00 Low $ 73.50 $ 57.50 Close $ 75.00 $ 64.00

