Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2021 3rd Quarter Net Income Of $1,476,000

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON ASSETS 1.49%
3RD QUARTER RETURN ON EQUITY 14.15%
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 27 2021 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2021.
Results of Operation
For the third quarter 2021, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,476,000, an increase of 21.4% over third quarter 2020 earnings of $1,216,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2021 amounted to $1.30, an increase of 20.4% over third quarter 2020 results of $1.08 per diluted common share.
For the first nine months of 2021, Net Income after Taxes was $4,230,000, an increase of 21.9% over the first nine months of 2020 results of $3,470,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2021 were $3.75, an increase of 22.1% over the first nine months of 2020 results of $3.07 per diluted common share.
Chairman Jeff Harp stated, "Trinity Bank and its customers have continued to make progress in 2021 in spite of price increases, supply chain issues, and political gridlock. We are cautiously optimistic that the headwinds from the pandemic are diminishing."
President Barney C. Wiley reported, "We continue to see increased activity in the local economy and increased opportunity for organic growth - both from our existing customers as well as prospective customers. The artificial low interest rate environment is a hindrance, but Trinity continues to produce above-peer performance in terms of Return on Assets, Return on Equity, Efficiency, and Capital Strength. In addition, on October 29, Trinity will pay its 20th consecutive increased semiannual dividend. Total dividends for 2021 will be $1.42 representing an 8.4% increase over 2020 dividends of $1.31."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ending
|September 30
|%
|September 30
|%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2021
|2020
|Change
|2021
|2020
|Change
Interest income
|$
|3,692
|$
|2,949
|25.2
|%
|$
|11,153
|$
|8,913
|25.1
|%
Interest expense
|150
|158
|-5.1
|%
|426
|727
|-41.4
|%
Net Interest Income
|3,542
|2,791
|26.9
|%
|10,727
|8,186
|31.0
|%
Service charges on deposits
|56
|56
|0.0
|%
|169
|145
|16.6
|%
Other income
|111
|86
|29.1
|%
|309
|243
|27.2
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|167
|142
|17.6
|%
|478
|388
|23.2
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,127
|915
|23.2
|%
|3,166
|2,807
|12.8
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|121
|94
|28.7
|%
|359
|348
|3.2
|%
Other expense
|430
|364
|18.1
|%
|1,340
|1,150
|16.5
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,678
|1,373
|22.2
|%
|4,865
|4,305
|13.0
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,031
|1,560
|30.2
|%
|6,340
|4,269
|48.5
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|18
|N/M
|0
|18
|N/M
Gain on sale of assets
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|290
|200
|45.0
|%
|1,390
|325
|327.7
|%
Earnings before income taxes
|1,741
|1,378
|26.3
|%
|4,950
|3,962
|24.9
|%
Provision for income taxes
|265
|162
|N/M
|720
|492
|46.3
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|1,476
|$
|1,216
|21.4
|%
|$
|4,230
|$
|3,470
|21.9
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.36
|1.12
|21.3
|%
|3.91
|3.20
|22.1
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,086
|1,084
|1,083
|1,085
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.30
|1.08
|20.4
|%
|3.75
|3.07
|22.1
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,132
|1,131
|1,129
|1,132
|Average for Quarter
|Average for Nine Months
|September 30
|September 30
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2021
|2020
|%
Change
|2021
|2020
|%
Change
Total loans
|$
|222,400
|$
|165,073
|34.7
|%
|$
|214,470
|$
|168,203
|27.5
|%
Total PPP loans
|$
|27,071
|$
|51,381
|-47.3
|%
|$
|43,325
|$
|31,142
|39.1
|%
Total short term investments
|26,122
|32,176
|-18.8
|%
|22,017
|37,152
|-40.7
|%
Total investment securities
|113,914
|92,272
|23.5
|%
|101,540
|82,889
|22.5
|%
Earning assets
|389,507
|340,902
|14.3
|%
|381,352
|319,386
|19.4
|%
Total assets
|395,762
|342,058
|15.7
|%
|387,645
|326,806
|18.6
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|143,056
|117,655
|21.6
|%
|140,044
|111,353
|25.8
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|207,369
|189,053
|9.7
|%
|203,647
|175,504
|16.0
|%
Total deposits
|350,425
|306,708
|14.3
|%
|343,691
|286,857
|19.8
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|N/M
|81
|0
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|41,723
|$
|37,602
|11.0
|%
|$
|40,390
|$
|36,866
|9.6
|%
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
Total loans
|$
|222,400
|$
|214,501
|$
|206,386
|$
|188,361
|165,073
Total PPP loans
|27,071
|$
|46,772
|$
|56,454
|$
|51,079
|51,381
Total short term investments
|26,122
|28,242
|11,131
|23,960
|32,176
Total investment securities
|113,914
|96,153
|94,737
|93,094
|92,272
Earning assets
|389,507
|385,668
|368,708
|356,494
|340,902
Total assets
|395,762
|391,571
|375,295
|363,558
|342,058
Noninterest bearing deposits
|143,056
|136,853
|133,541
|130,114
|117,655
Interest bearing deposits
|207,369
|211,012
|199,047
|191,654
|189,053
Total deposits
|350,425
|347,865
|332,588
|321,768
|306,708
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|244
|0
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|41,723
|$
|40,236
|$
|39,352
|$
|38,084
|$
|37,602
|Quarter Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
Interest income
|$
|3,692
|$
|3,806
|$
|3,656
|$
|3,177
|$
|2,949
Interest expense
|150
|144
|131
|129
|158
Net Interest Income
|3,542
|3,662
|3,525
|3,048
|2,791
Service charges on deposits
|56
|58
|56
|61
|56
Other income
|111
|104
|91
|90
|86
Total Non Interest Income
|167
|162
|147
|151
|142
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,127
|1,080
|959
|977
|915
Occupancy and equipment expense
|121
|114
|124
|119
|94
Other expense
|430
|405
|505
|362
|364
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,678
|1,599
|1,588
|1,458
|1,373
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,031
|2,225
|2,084
|1,741
|1,560
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|0
|0
|(1
|)
|0
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|290
|550
|550
|315
|200
Earnings before income taxes
|1,741
|1,675
|1,534
|1,425
|1,378
Provision for income taxes
|265
|249
|206
|179
|162
Net Earnings
|$
|1,476
|$
|1,426
|$
|1,328
|$
|1,246
|$
|1,216
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.30
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.10
|$
|1.08
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
Total loans
|$
|228,976
|$
|215,085
|$
|213,644
|$
|205,355
|$
|177,091
Total PPP loans
|$
|20,911
|$
|34,305
|$
|56,975
|$
|46,852
|$
|51,382
Total short term investments
|34,818
|31,247
|10,941
|24,993
|16,429
Total investment securities
|117,844
|100,499
|93,615
|95,244
|90,606
Total earning assets
|402,549
|381,136
|375,175
|372,444
|335,508
Allowance for loan losses
|(4,306)
|(4,016)
|(3,466)
|(2,915)
|(2,598)
Premises and equipment
|2,179
|2,218
|2,221
|2,340
|2,400
Other Assets
|6,803
|10,507
|7,645
|6,237
|6,748
Total assets
|407,225
|389,845
|381,575
|378,106
|342,058
Noninterest bearing deposits
|148,238
|149,049
|135,920
|134,692
|114,284
Interest bearing deposits
|214,162
|196,355
|202,205
|201,120
|186,096
Total deposits
|362,400
|345,404
|338,125
|335,812
|300,380
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|1,834
|1,539
|2,181
|1,270
|2,029
Total liabilities
|364,234
|346,943
|340,306
|337,082
|302,409
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|41,465
|40,957
|39,352
|38,778
|37,463
Unrealized Gain - AFS
|1,526
|1,945
|1,917
|2,246
|2,186
Total Equity
|$
|42,991
|$
|42,902
|$
|41,269
|$
|41,024
|$
|39,649
|Quarter Ending
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|279
|$
|297
|$
|321
|$
|249
|$
|266
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|279
|$
|297
|$
|321
|$
|249
|$
|266
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|600
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.12
|%
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
LOAN LOSSES
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|4,016
|$
|3,466
|$
|2,915
|$
|2,598
|$
|2,396
Loans charged off
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Loan recoveries
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
Provision for loan losses
|290
|550
|550
|315
|200
Balance at end of period
|$
|4,306
|$
|4,016
|$
|3,466
|$
|2,915
|$
|2,598
Allowance for loan losses
|1.88
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.14
|%
as a percentage of total loans
Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans
|1.94
|%
|1.86
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.48
|%
as a percentage of total loans
Allowance for loan losses
|1543
|%
|1352
|%
|1080
|%
|1171
|%
|977
|%
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
percentage of average loans
Provision for loan losses
|0.13
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.09
|%
as a percentage of average loans
|Quarter Ending
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.49
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.42
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|13.50
|%
|13.51
|%
|12.88
|%
|12.15
|%
|12.19
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|14.15
|%
|14.18
|%
|13.56
|%
|12.85
|%
|12.94
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|10.54
|%
|10.28
|%
|10.49
|%
|10.48
|%
|10.99
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|3.97
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.14
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.65
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.16
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.19
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.81
|%
|3.97
|%
|3.99
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.46
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|43.3
|%
|40.5
|%
|41.4
|%
|44.8
|%
|50.4
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|39.66
|$
|39.47
|$
|38.11
|$
|37.88
|$
|36.61
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|38.25
|$
|37.68
|$
|36.34
|$
|35.81
|$
|34.59
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,084
|1,087
|1,083
|1,083
|1,083
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|25,716
|13
|0.20
|%
|0.20
|%
|$
|32,176
|10
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
FRB Stock
|406
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|395
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|423
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Tax Free securities
|113,491
|640
|2.26
|%
|2.86
|%
|91,877
|600
|2.61
|%
|3.31
|%
Loans
|249,472
|3,033
|4.86
|%
|4.86
|%
|216,454
|2,333
|4.31
|%
|4.31
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|389,508
|3,692
|3.79
|%
|3.97
|%
|340,902
|2,949
|3.46
|%
|3.65
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|5,481
|5,050
Other assets
|4,915
|4,518
Allowance for loan losses
|(4,142)
|(2,449)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|6,254
|7,119
Total Assets
|$
|395,762
|$
|348,021
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|156,631
|95
|0.24
|%
|0.24
|%
|143,006
|35
|0.10
|%
|0.10
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|40,738
|42
|0.41
|%
|0.41
|%
|46,047
|123
|1.07
|%
|1.07
|%
Other borrowings
|10,000
|13
|0.52
|%
|0.52
|%
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|207,369
|150
|0.29
|%
|0.29
|%
|189,053
|158
|0.33
|%
|0.33
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|143,056
|117,655
Other liabilities
|1,607
|1,411
Shareholders' Equity
|43,730
|39,902
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|395,762
|$
|348,021
Net Interest Income and Spread
|3,542
|3.50
|%
|3.68
|%
|2,791
|3.13
|%
|3.32
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.64
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.27
|%
|3.46
|%
|TRINITY BANK N.A.
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30
|September 30
|2021
|%
|2020
|%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|122,482
|49.01
|%
|$
|91,279
|39.95
|%
PPP Loans
|$
|20,427
|8.17
|%
|$
|50,100
|21.93
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|63,791
|25.53
|%
|51,153
|22.39
|%
Residential
|19,101
|7.64
|%
|23,429
|10.25
|%
Construction and development
|23,730
|9.50
|%
|12,203
|5.34
|%
Consumer
|356
|0.14
|%
|309
|0.14
|%
Total loans (gross)
|249,887
|100.00
|%
|228,473
|100.00
|%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|0.00
|%
Total loans (net)
|$
|249,887
|100.00
|%
|$
|228,473
|100.00
|%
|September 30
|September 30
|2021
|2020
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|41,464
|$
|37,463
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|44,640
|$
|39,890
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|252,968
|$
|194,025
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|16.39
|%
|19.31
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|17.65
|%
|20.56
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|10.48
|%
|10.76
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|22
|23
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|75.00
|$
|70.00
Low
|$
|73.50
|$
|57.50
Close
|$
|75.00
|$
|64.00
