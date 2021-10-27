Hilbert Group AB (publ) - NASDAQ First North - listing details

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)
Hilbert Group AB (publ) lists on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Listing details below, as previously communicated by Nasdaq:
Shares
|Short name:
|HILB B
|Maximum number of shares to be listed:
|40,300,000
|ISIN code:
|SE0016278154
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|239023
|Company Registration Number:
|559105-2948
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC code:
|SSME
|Trading currency:
|SEK
Equity Rights
|Short name:
|HILB TO1
|Maximum number of warrants to be listed:
|10,700,000
|Terms:
|SEK 15 during the period 1
October 2021 - 31 October 2022. SEK 20 during the period 1 November 2022 - 31 October 2024.
|Subscription period:
|1 October 2021 - 31 October 2022. 1 November 2022 - 31 October 2024.
|Last trading day:
|October 29, 2024
|ISIN code:
|SE0016798300
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|239033
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC code
|SSME
|Trading currency:
|SEK
Classification
|Code
|Name
|50
|Industrials
|5020
|Industrial Goods and
Services
For further information, please contact:
Niclas Sandström, CEO Hilbert Group
+46 (0) 73 756 3542
ir@hilbert.group
About Us
Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.
Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.
Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.
Attachments
Hilbert Group AB (publ) - NASDAQ First North - listing details
SOURCE: Hilbert Group
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669972/Hilbert-Group-AB-publ--NASDAQ-First-North--Listing-Details