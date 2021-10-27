Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for cryptocurrency, privacy and cryptography focused investments, is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Gao has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Tony Guoga, currently the Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed Executive Chairman. These changes are effective on November 7, 2021.

Tony Guoga commented: "Jeffrey is the right person to lead Cypherpunk into the future, given his strong command of our business and already bringing lots of value as a member of the Investment Committee. We are on a positive growth trajectory and are well-positioned to build on our strong momentum. I am pleased and proud that Jeffrey will lead our company and I am excited to work with him along with our entire leadership team to ensure a seamless transition toward Cypherpunk's next phase of growth."

Moe Adham, Director and Chief Investment Officer: "Jeffrey has the leadership track record and breadth of business experience we believe are critical to lead Cypherpunk. He has a strong focus on leading with innovation, is committed to our core values and focused on delivering value to our shareholders. Speaking on behalf of the board, we look forward to working closely with Jeffrey as Chief Executive Officer."

At the same time we are delighted that we will continue to benefit from Tony's experience in his active role as Executive Chairman. Tony has been an exemplary leader as Chief Executive Officer during his time with a steadfast commitment to building Cypherpunk's business.

As Executive Chairman, Tony will continue to play a key role and be actively involved in the business. He will chair the Board of Directors, act as an advisor to the Company and be involved in the shaping of its long-term strategy. He will also continue to represent Cypherpunk around the world with key players in the cryptocurrency sector and continue as our brand ambassador.

Our incoming CEO, Jeffrey Gao, stated: "I was brought on by Tony earlier this year to serve as a member of Cypherpunk's Investment Committee. That feels almost a lifetime ago. I cannot ask for a better group of like-minded friends and colleagues to work with and serve alongside. I am truly humbled by the appointment and honored to lead our growing company as its Chief Executive Officer," said Jeffrey. "There is much we can do for our loyal shareholders - Cypherpunk has a diverse mix of some of the most exceptional and talented individuals in our industry and I look forward to working closely with our entire team to create value for our shareholders."

Cypherpunk confirmed there is no change to the business outlook.

Jeffrey Gao

Jeff joined the company in April 2021 as an advisor to the Investment Committee. A quant and data scientist by way of training, Jeff holds a degree in Commerce (Actuarial Science) from The University of Melbourne and is a BSc / MEng (Electrical) graduate from Monash University. Prior to joining HODL, Jeff worked across a range of start-ups in his hometown of Melbourne Australia and currently holds a lecturing post at Kaplan Business School. Jeff is also a sophisticated investor and runs a small family office, managing private wealth.

Tony Guoga

Tony is a well-known investor, businessperson, high stakes poker player, and former member of the European Parliament. His diverse accomplishments include being named as one of Politico Magazine's 28 people who are shaping, shaking and stirring Europe in 2016. Tony also founded the Blockchain Centre in Vilnius, Lithuania in 2018. On the other side of the coin, Tony is a cable tv star in the USA by winning millions of dollars locking horns at poker with the best players in the world. He resides in Vilnius, Lithuania.

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk is a company set-up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Animoca.

