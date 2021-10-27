Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or "the Company) reminds its shareholders of the upcoming Annual General Meeting which will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. (Pacific Standard).

Meeting materials have been mailed to shareholders and can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

EVAN EADIE

Investor Relations

Telephone: (604) 602-4935 x 203

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Email: eeadie@starcore.com

