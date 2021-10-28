Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - 1279059 BC Ltd., a company beneficially owned and controlled by Ms. Emma Fairhurst, announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 3,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital Playground Ventures Inc. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Ms. Fairhurst beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 19,925,000 Common Shares, 6,525,000 Warrants and 750,000 Options representing 35.96% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 43.39% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Ms. Fairhurst beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 22,925,000 Common Share 6,525,000 Warrants and 750,000 Options, representing approximately 41.37% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a undiluted basis and 48.18% of the Company's issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Ms. Fairhurst has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Emma Fairhurst at emma@quaestus.vc.

