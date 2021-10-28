The brand evolution has been announced along with Vista's acquisition of Depositphotos and its subsidiary Crello

VistaPrint, the design and marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world, announced today a major brand evolution: the launch of Vista. This new parent brand encompasses VistaPrint, 99designs by Vista, Vista x Wix and the company's most recent acquisition. That acquisition included Crello, a rapidly-growing, global leader in do-it-yourself (DIY) digital design. Crello, now rebranded under Vista as VistaCreate, offers a platform that makes it easy for small businesses to bring their social media and digital design to life, no matter their design experience.

"For more than 20 years we have helped small businesses look and feel credible, and as their needs have changed, we have evolved with them," said Robert Keane, founder and chief executive of Vista and its parent company Cimpress. "We're excited to announce our new parent brand Vista, which reflects our ongoing transformation into the expert design and marketing partner for small businesses around the world. The launch of VistaCreate is a critical part of this journey, providing small businesses with access to a world class social media creative design solution."

During the last two years, Vista has made multiple strategic moves and major investments to serve small business owners' evolving needs and to drive customer value. The pandemic has changed the world for small businesses and made it more important than ever for them to have end-to-end solutions that support them online, offline, on-the-go, and at any point in their entrepreneurial journey. Vista's research shows that 82 percent of small business marketing needs now span print, design and digital.

In October 2020, Vista acquired 99designs to provide small businesses access to world-class designers to craft their perfect logo, website, packaging and more. In August of this year, Vista announced a partnership with the leading cloud-based web development platform Wix to power the creation and management of Vista x Wix websites and related digital solutions for small businesses.

Today, Vista has taken another integral step toward providing a compelling, full-spectrum design offering. Throughthe acquisition of Crello and its rebranding as VistaCreate, Vista now provides small business customers with a vast library of professionally designed, user-friendly templates that enable them to create first-rate social media and digital marketing assets within minutes utilizing the VistaCreate website and mobile apps available for both iOS and Android devices. The platform already has millions of registered users across more than 150 countries who create well over a million projects each month.

As part of the acquisition, Vista has also acquired Depositphotos, a stock content marketplace with more than 200 million royalty-free images, videos, and music options for striking designs. Depositphotos is a thriving platform for the creative community with more than 100,000 content contributors.

Vadim Nekhai, Vice President, VistaCreate and Depositphotos said, "Over twenty years ago, VistaPrint invented online design and publishing tools for print marketing materials to empower small businesses to create attractive designs without having to learn complex software. VistaCreate brings the same simplicity to social media and other forms of digital design and Depositphotos brings a vast library of high-quality imagery, videos and music. We look forward to being part of the Vista team as we continue to innovate together to help small businesses look and feel professional both online and offline."

Nekhai, the former CEO of Depositphotos, joins the Vista team and will continue to lead VistaCreate and Depositphotos reporting to EVP and President of International for Vista, Florian Baumgartner.

For more details on Vista, visit vista.com.

About Vista

Vista is the design and marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world. As a global, remote-first company, Vista has a growing footprint with team members working in more than 25 countries.

For over 20 years we've been inspired by small businesses and we work incessantly to deliver solutions to their evolving needs. Together, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista and VistaPrint represent a full-service design, digital and print solution, elevating small businesses' presence in physical and digital spaces and powering them to achieve success.

Vista is a Cimpress company (Nasdaq: CMPR). To learn more, visit vista.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027006175/en/

Contacts:

Emma De Masi

pr@vista.com