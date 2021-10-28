Quarterly Exploration Report

For the three months ended 30 September 2021

Red Chris and Havieron deliver outstanding growth and infill drilling results

At Red Chris, drilling continues to expand the known higher grade mineralisation intersected at East Ridge, with this new discovery adjacent to the East Zone continuing to return high grade intercepts, supporting the potential for resource growth.

RC705^^ returned 254m @ 1.0g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 718m, including 80m @ 1.6g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 852m. This hole is located 100m above RC678 (previously reported) and demonstrates continuity over 300m vertically.

RC727 returned 346m @ 1.1g/t Au & 0.79% Cu from 1,046m, including 56m @ 3.5g/t Au & 1.8% Cu from 1,336m. This hole is located 100m below RC688 (previously reported) and is the highest-grade intercept from East Ridge.

As previously noted, East Ridge is located outside of Newcrest's Red Chris initial Mineral Resource estimate. Mineralisation remains open to the east and at depth, with ongoing drilling to define the extent.

At Havieron, growth drilling continues to extend high grade mineralisation outside of the initial Inferred Mineral Resource extent, while infill results validate, and in some places upgrades, the current model interpretation.

New growth drilling continues to assess the depth extents of the South East Crescent. New intercepts show an increase in both grade and thickness with increasing depth. HAD133W1^^ has returned 133m @ 7.0g/t Au & 0.05% Cu from 1,446m, including 55.9m @ 9.7g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1,449.5m, ~250m below the Inferred Mineral Resource extent. The SE Crescent now has a vertical extent of over 900m.

Results received from infill drilling support the modelled grade and thickness within the South East Crescent zone Mineral Resource extents. The results also support the continuity of the high grade, and in some places upgrade the zone, as represented by HAD117W6 which returned 120.4m @ 10g/t Au & 0.66% Cu from 764.6m. This is the best gram metre intercept drilled to date at Havieron (Au_ppm x intercept length of 1,204 gram metres).

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, "We are really excited by the latest results from our growth and infill drilling programs at Red Chris and Havieron. At Red Chris, we reported the best high grade intercept from our new East Ridge discovery of 56m @ 3.5g/t gold and 1.8% copper from RC727. At Havieron, the infill drilling program continues to demonstrate high grade within the deposit, with the latest intercept returning a significant 120.4m @ 10g/t gold and 0.66% copper from HAD117W6 in the South East Crescent zone, which is the best gram metre intercept drilled at Havieron to date. The growth drilling results also continue to extend the high-grade mineralisation outside of the initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate at Havieron."

"Newcrest is at a very exciting stage in its organic growth journey and the exceptional drilling results today highlight the significant potential for resource growth at both Red Chris and Havieron," said Mr Biswas.

Red Chris - Significant results since the June 2021 Quarterly Exploration Report(1):

RC705^^ 254m @ 1.0g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 718m including 182m @ 1.3g/t Au & 1.3% Cu from 764m including 80m @ 1.6g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 852m

RC709^^ 166m @ 0.4g/t Au & 0.49% Cu from 788m including 54m @ 0.89g/t Au & 0.96% Cu from 894m including 30m @ 1.1g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 902m

RC718^^ 298m @ 0.33g/t Au & 0.45% Cu from 820m including 52m @ 0.67g/t Au & 0.75% Cu from 1,062m

RC727 346m @ 1.1g/t Au & 0.79% Cu from 1,046m, including 56m @ 3.5g/t Au & 1.8% Cu from 1,336m.



Havieron - Significant growth and infill drilling results since the June 2021 Quarterly Exploration Report(2):

HAD057W7^^ (infill hole) 23m @ 5.7g/t Au & 0.70% Cu from 613m including 15m @ 8.6g/t Au & 0.96% Cu from 613m 70m @ 2.2g/t Au & 0.03% Cu from 906m including 12.8m @ 5.3g/t Au & 0.02% Cu from 962.7m

HAD086W3** 44.7m @ 7.1g/t Au & 0.17% Cu from 1,412m** (Open Intercept) Including 20.2m @ 15g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 1,421m

HAD117W6 (infill hole) 120.4m @ 10g/t Au & 0.66% Cu from 764.6m Including 27.1m @ 18g/t Au & 1.0% Cu from 812.2m Including 14m @ 38g/t Au & 1.2% Cu from 845m

HAD133W1^^ 133m @ 7.0g/t Au & 0.05% Cu from 1,446m including 55.9m @ 9.7g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1,449.5m

HAD133W3 29.1m @ 3.2g/t Au & 0.09% Cu from 1,261.9m 44.4m @ 5.7g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1,306.6m 52m @ 3.2g/t Au & 0.42% Cu from 1,362m

HAD140^^ 29.1m @ 9.7g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 813.2m

HAD141^^ 87m @ 1.8g/t Au & 0.05% Cu from 1,328m including 17.8m @ 5.7g/t Au & 0.14% Cu from 1,378.5m



Red Chris, British Columbia, Canada(2)

Red Chris is a joint venture between Newcrest (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%) which is operated by Newcrest.

The Brownfields Exploration program is focused on the discovery of additional zones of higher grade mineralisation within the Red Chris porphyry corridor, including targets outside of Newcrest's initial Mineral Resource estimate. During the period, there were up to eight diamond drill rigs in operation. A further 29,388m of drilling has been completed from 24 drill holes, with all drill holes intersecting mineralisation (except twelve drill holes which were dedicated geotechnical holes). This contributed to a total of 196,074m of drilling from 161 drill holes since Newcrest acquired its interest in the joint venture in August 2019.

At East Ridge, located adjacent to the East Zone, drilling is ongoing with 14 holes completed and six in progress. The follow up drilling is being completed on a nominal 100m x 100m grid to determine the footprint of the mineralisation and demonstrate the continuity of the higher grade mineralisation.

Results for the reporting period include:

RC705^^ (drilled 100m above of RC678 previously reported) returned 254m @ 1.0g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 718m, including 80m @ 1.6g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 852m.

RC708^^ (drilled 100m above of RC700 previously reported) returned 232m @ 0.16g/t Au & 0.26% Cu from 754m.

RC709^^ (drilled 100m west of RC678) returned 166m @ 0.4g/t Au & 0.49% Cu from 788m, including 30m @ 1.1g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 902m.

RC713^^ (drilled 100m above RC705) returned 190m @ 0.26g/t Au & 0.41% Cu from 574m, including 28m @ 0.57g/t Au & 0.74% Cu from 712m.

RC718^^ (drilled 100m east of RC700^^ previously reported) returned 298m @ 0.33g/t Au & 0.45% Cu from 820m, including 52m @ 0.67g/t Au & 0.75% Cu from 1,062m.

RC719 (drilled 100m above RC709 previously reported) returned 252m @ 0.26g/t Au & 0.36% Cu from 678m, including 10m @ 0.58g/t Au & 0.93% Cu from 732m; and

RC727 (drilled 100m below RC688 previously reported) returned 346m @ 1.1g/t Au & 0.79% Cu from 1,046m, including 56m @ 3.5g/t Au & 1.8% Cu from 1,336m.

Drilling to date has demonstrated continuity of the East Ridge zone (>0.4g/t Au and >0.4% Cu, >1g/t AuEq[3]) over dimensions of 400m high, 400m long and 125m wide, with the higher grade (>0.8g/t Au and >0.8% Cu, >2g/t AuEq3) over 300m high, 300m long and 100m wide.

East Ridge is located 300m east of East Zone and is outside of Newcrest's initial Mineral Resource estimate, supporting the potential for resource growth over time. Mineralisation is open to the east and at depth and extends the eastern side of the porphyry corridor as shown in Figures 1 and 2. Follow-up drilling is in progress to further define the extent and continuity of this high grade mineralisation.

A step out hole, RC701^^ drilled 700m east of East Ridge has extended the porphyry corridor beyond the limit of the East Ridge drilling. This hole returned 206m @ 0.2g/t Au & 0.49% Cu from 1,816m. The intercept is one of the deepest on the property. Drilling is planned for the zone between East Ridge and RC701 to search for additional high grade zones.

Approximately 50,000m of growth-related drilling is planned this calendar year from eight drill rigs.

Refer to Appendix 1 for additional information, and the Drillhole data table for all results reported during the period.





Figure 1. Schematic plan view map of the Red Chris porphyry corridor spanning East Ridge, East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone showing drill hole locations (Newcrest & Imperial) and significant Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases). 0.3g/t Au, 1g/t Au, 0.3% Cu and 1% Cu shell projections generated from a Leapfrog model.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_003full.jpg







Figure 2. Long section view of the Red Chris porphyry corridor showing drill hole locations and gold distribution.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_004full.jpg







Figure 3. Oblique schematic section view of the Red Chris porphyry corridor showing gold distribution. 0.3 g/t Au,1 g/t Au , 0.3% Cu and 1% Cu shell projections generated from the LeapfrogTM model.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_005full.jpg

Havieron Project, Western Australia(4)

The Havieron Project is operated by Newcrest under a Joint Venture Agreement with Greatland Gold. Following the delivery of the Pre-Feasibility Study on 12 October 2021, Newcrest is now entitled to an additional 10% interest in the Havieron Project, which would bring Newcrest's cumulative interest to 70%. Newcrest has an option to acquire an additional 5% Joint Venture interest for fair market value, exercisable during the 12 months from 12 December 2021. The Joint Venture Agreement includes tolling principles reflecting the intention of the parties that, subject to a successful exploration program, Feasibility Study and a positive decision to mine, the resulting joint venture mineralised material will be processed at Telfer.

The Havieron Project is centred on a deep magnetic anomaly located 45km east of Telfer in the Paterson Province. The deposit is overlain by more than 420m of post mineral Permian cover. A total of 26,548m of drilling has been completed from 42 drill holes during the quarter. This report is covering results from 33 holes (18 holes completed this quarter, and 15 holes from the June quarter). 23 holes returned significant assay intercepts in excess of 50 gram metres Au (Au ppm x length m). A total of 210,629m of drilling from 254 drill holes has been completed since Newcrest commenced exploration activity (excluding holes in progress, abandoned holes, or drill holes which have not been sampled).

Drilling in the reporting period was focused on potential resource growth at the South East Crescent, Northern Breccia and Eastern Breccia, and infill drilling the South East Crescent Zone to support the potential conversion of the Inferred Resource to Indicated. Drilling completed included:

South East Crescent Zone Growth - assay results reported for three drill holes, and partial results for one drill hole (HAD086W3), with five holes awaiting assays.

South East Crescent Zone Infill - assay results reported for ten drill holes, seventeen holes awaiting assays.

Northern Breccia - assay results reported for fourteen drill holes, two holes awaiting assays.

Eastern Breccia - assay results reported for five drill holes.

Further growth drilling continues to show potential for resource additions outside of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource limits, including:

Extension of the South East Crescent Zone below the current Mineral Resource, where increasing grade and thickness of mineralisation has been observed from recent drilling

Expansion of multiple higher-grade targets including Northern Breccia and North West Pod

Potential for additional North West trending corridors including the Eastern Breccia

At the South East Crescent, growth drilling targeting higher grade mineralisation at depth on 75m by 75m spacing has extended the mineralisation 250m below the initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. Results from three drill holes have been received, with significant results returned from HAD133W1, HAD133W3 and HAD086W3**.

Results include:

HAD086W3** 44.7m @ 7.1g/t Au & 0.17% Cu from 1,412m** (Open Intercept) Including 20.2m @ 15g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 1,421m



HAD133W1^^ 133m @ 7.0g/t Au & 0.05% Cu from 1,446m including 55.9m @ 9.7g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1,449.5m including 20m @ 11g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1,519m



HAD133W3 29.1m @ 3.2g/t Au & 0.09% Cu from 1,261.9m 44.4m @ 5.7g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1,306.6m 52m @ 3.2g/t Au & 0.42% Cu from 1,362m



HAD133W1^^ extended the high-grade mineralisation ~250m below the base of the Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. This intercept is ~150m below previously reported hole HAD133^^ (85m @ 11g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 1,345m including 13m @ 32g/t Au & 0.46% Cu from 1,363m and including 14.5m @ 32g/t Au & 0.33% Cu from 1,396.5m). HAD133W3 targeted approximately 50m below the existing resource and returned a broad crescent zone intercept incorporating three discrete zones of higher grade mineralisation between 1,261.9m and 1,414m down hole with the best interval returning 44.4m @ 5.7g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1,306.6m. Partial assay results have been returned for HAD086W3** which returned 44.7m @ 7.1g/t Au & 0.17% Cu from 1,412m (open intercept) including 20.2m @ 15g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 1,421m from the South East Crescent intersection located 200m below the existing Inferred Mineral Resource extents, and remains open at depth. These new intercepts show an increase in both grade and thickness with increasing depth. Drilling continues to assess the depth extents of South East Crescent which now has a vertical extent of over 900m.

A further 27 infill holes within the South East Crescent zone were completed, ten of which have returned assay results. This drilling is designed to infill the South East Crescent Inferred Mineral Resource volume to 50m x 50m spacing to support the potential upgrade of a significant portion of the Inferred Mineral Resource to Indicated Mineral Resource. Results received from infill drilling support the modelled grade and thickness within the South East Crescent zone Mineral Resource extents. The results also support the continuity of the high grade, and in places upgrade the zone, as represented by HAD117W6 120.4m @ 10g/t Au & 0.66% Cu from 764.6m. This is the best gram metre intercept drilled to date at Havieron (Au_ppm x intercept length of 1,204 gram metres).

Results include:

HAD053W3 75.4m @ 2.9g/t Au & 0.13% Cu from 987.3m Including 14.7m @ 13g/t Au & 0.12% Cu from 1,031.5m

HAD057W7^^ 23m @ 5.7g/t Au & 0.70% Cu from 613m including 15m @ 8.6g/t Au & 0.96% Cu from 613m 70m @ 2.2g/t Au & 0.03% Cu from 906m Including 12.8m @ 5.3g/t Au & 0.02% Cu from 962.7m

HAD064W1 42.4m @ 2.5g/t Au & 0.08% Cu from 705.6m 26.9m @ 2.3g/t Au & 0.02% Cu from 772.1m Including 12m @ 4.7g/t Au & 0.02% Cu from 787m

HAD117W4 78.1m @ 2.1g/t Au & 0.20% Cu from 762m including 13.8m @ 3.7g/t Au & 0.18% Cu from 793.9m Including 10.8m @ 3.6g/t Au & 1.0% Cu from 829.4m

HAD117W5 111m @ 1.1g/t Au & 0.03% Cu from 715m

HAD117W6 120.4m @ 10g/t Au & 0.66% Cu from 764.6m Including 14m @ 38g/t Au & 1.2% Cu from 845m



At the Northern Breccia, results from fourteen drill holes were returned and a further two drillholes are awaiting assays. The focus of the drilling in this zone is to expand the mineralisation and support potential resource growth. The latest drilling (75m x 75m) has extended the mineralised breccia footprint around the Inferred Mineral Resource extents with reported drill holes supporting extensions to breccia mineralisation. Drilling has confirmed and increased the continuity of internal higher grade Crescent-like mineralisation in a north-west mineralised corridor which now extends up to 300m in length, and 100m wide, between 4,300 - 4,100mRL, and remains open at depth.

Results include:

HAD069W4 22.5m @ 2.6g/t Au & 0.15% Cu from 1,281m

HAD081W3 52.3m @ 2.1g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 1,150.7m

HAD089W3^^ 106.8m @ 0.96g/t Au & 0.12% Cu from 911.2m including 15m @ 2.8g/t Au & 0.21% Cu from 978m

HAD099W2^^ 126.7m @ 0.66g/t Au & 0.07% Cu from 643.3m including 12.1m @ 1.3g/t Au & 0.12% Cu from 647.1m

HAD138W1^^ 157.4m @ 0.93g/t Au & 0.21% Cu from 937.6m including 16.1m @ 5.9g/t Au & 0.12% Cu from 1,043m

HAD140^^ 29.1m @ 9.7g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 813.2m

HAD141^^ 87m @ 1.8g/t Au & 0.05% Cu from 1,328m including 17.8m @ 5.7g/t Au & 0.14% Cu from 1,378.5m

HAD147 34.5m @ 1.9g/t Au & 0.15% Cu from 1,216.4m

HAD147W2 72.3m @ 1.4g/t Au & 0.07% Cu from 1,279.5m



At the Eastern Breccia, assays for an additional five holes targeting strike extensions from previously reported drill holes HAD083 and HAD084 have been received. Interpretation of the results indicate the potential for a separate north west trending corridor, with an alteration footprint of approximately 600m, with crescent like higher grade zones developed internal to this Eastern Breccia. Significant assay intercepts were returned for two drill holes (HAD084W2 & HAD141^^), which has extended higher grade mineralisation up to 200m to the north west of HAD084. Drill testing and interpretation of the geological and mineralisation controls of the Eastern Breccia Zone is ongoing.

Results include:

HAD084W2 49.8m @ 1.5g/t Au & 0.02% Cu from 1,473m 43.3m @ 2.7g/t Au & 0.06% Cu from 1,642m

HAD141^^ 23m @ 1.7g/t Au & 0.01% Cu from 1,875m



Eight drill rigs are currently operational, including testing extensions of the South East Crescent Zone below 4,200mRL, extension and definition of the Northern Breccia and associated internal higher-grade zones to support potential expansion of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource. Additionally, infill drilling is ongoing within the Inferred Mineral Resource limits to support ongoing mining studies.

Refer to Appendix 2 for additional information and Drillhole data table for all results reported during the period.







Figure 4. 3D Plan view schematic showing the spatial association of the South East Crescent, Northern Breccia, North West Pod and Eastern Breccia targets in relation to the Inferred Resource extents. Also highlighted are previously reported intercepts >100 gram metres (Au ppm x length) that have been intersected outside of the Inferred Mineral Resource.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_006full.jpg

Figure 5. 3D section view schematic across section line A on Figure 4, highlighting selected South East Crescent growth intercepts below the current Inferred Resource.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_007full.jpg







Figure 6. Plan view schematic of a horizontal slice at 4300mRL through the Crescent Sulphide Zone and Breccia-hosted Zones, showing the extents of the 0.5 and 1.0 g/t Au LeapfrogTM grade shells with highlighted newly reported intercepts for this period. Also shown is the Eastern Breccia mineralisation outline projected to the 4300mRL section -drilling is ongoing to confirm the extent of these zones. This diagram highlights >50gram metres intersections drilled during the quarter which are >1g/t Au, refer to inset diagram for relationship to all Havieron drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_008full.jpg

Wilki Project, Western Australia

The Wilki Project is an exploration farm-in and joint venture with Antipa Minerals Limited (Antipa). The project area covers a strategic landholding of ~2,200km2 surrounding the Telfer operation and is adjacent to the Havieron Project. Newcrest entered into this exploration farm-in and joint venture agreement with Antipa on 11 March 2020. Newcrest currently maintains a 9.9% shareholding in Antipa.

During the period the Stage 1 drill program was completed which included scout reverse circulation drilling at Tyama, WEM04, Protos9, Pajero, Triangle North and Telfer SW targets. Assay results are pending, however initial indications suggest that additional diamond drilling is required at the Tyama and WEM20 targets.

These additional work programs which will include ground electromagnetic surveys and diamond drill testing will be completed in the remaining field season.

Juri Joint Venture, Western Australia

The Juri Joint Venture is a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Greatland Gold with respect to its Black Hills and Paterson Range East projects, located within the Paterson Province approximately 50km from the Telfer operation and in proximity to the Havieron Project. The joint venture covers an area of approximately 248km2.

Newcrest has met the Stage 1 exploration expenditure (A$3 million) and now holds a 51% interest in the Juri Joint Venture. Under the terms of the agreement, Newcrest has the potential to earn an additional 24% joint venture interest (for a cumulative 75% joint venture interest) through expenditure of a further A$17 million over three years during Stage 2. Greatland Gold will manage the Juri Joint Venture until the end of calendar year 2021, after which Newcrest has the right to be appointed as Manager.

Assay results for the initial scout drill holes at Goliath, Outamind and Los Diablos targets in Paterson Range East area have downgraded the potential for Havieron like targets at these prospects. Results from initial drilling at the Parlay and Saddle targets within the Black Hills Project are pending. The current and planned exploration program will include the completion of a ground electromagnetic survey over further targets at both Paterson Range East and Black Hills.

Tennant East, Northern Territory

Work programs continue at the Tennant East project (located 200km east of Tennant Creek) with gravity surveys over the initial six target areas now completed. Follow up IP (Induced Polarisation) surveys commenced in September 2021 and are ongoing. Scout drilling will be completed on defined coincident gravity, magnetic and IP targets pending the wet season in calendar year 2022.

Nevada, USA

Drill activities have commenced at the Jarbidge project in north-eastern Nevada, testing low sulfidation epithermal vein targets.

Drilling at the Fortuity89 project in south-western Nevada is scheduled to begin in the March 2022 quarter pending drill rig availability.

GJ Project, British Columbia, Canada

At the GJ Project, which is part of the Red Chris joint venture, Newcrest is planning to test the depth potential of the Donnelly Zone which is part of a 10km porphyry corridor (Groat Stock). An initial program of two holes for 2,500m originally planned to commence in the December 2021 half has been rescheduled to the June 2022 quarter.

Central Andes, Northern Chile

Drilling is planned to commence on the Gorbea and Mioceno Joint Ventures during the December 2021 quarter.

Northern Andes, Ecuador

Exploration activity resumed at the Gamora Project, which is part of the SurNorte Joint Venture operated by Newcrest. Field preparations have commenced for drilling an initial program of four holes for 2,500m. The program is scheduled to commence in the December 2021 quarter.

Brownfields Exploration

At Telfer, exploration activities focused on the Ironclad prospect during the period, including testing for both extensions to near surface mineralisation and extent of mineralisation at depth.

Appendix 1

Red Chris (70% Newcrest): JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling. HQ and NQ diameter diamond core was drilled on a 3, 4.5m or 6m run. Core was cut using an automatic core-cutter and half core sampled at 2m intervals. Cover sequences were not sampled. Drilling techniques Core drilling was advanced with HQ3, HQ, NQ3 and NQ diameter coring configuration.



Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3, 4.5m or 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.



Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled - 29,388m in 24 holes- all holes intersected mineralisation except for 12 dedicated geotechnical holes, including orientation of key geological features.



Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.



Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre.



All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Red Chris Mine.



Digital data logging was captured, validated and stored in an acQuire database.



All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.



Core was cut and sampled at the Red Chris Mine core processing facility. Half core samples were collected in plastic bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and grouped in wood crates for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 5 to 10kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by road to the laboratory.



Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd Laboratory, Vancouver (Bureau Veritas). Samples were dried at 650C, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75 mm, and the split to obtain up to 1kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM2) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106µm.



Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.



Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Bureau Veritas. All samples were assayed for 59 elements using a

4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method MA250). Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with ICP-ES finish (method FA350). Carbon and Sulphur were determined by Leco (method TC000) and mercury using aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-ES/MS determination (method AQ200).



Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).



Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in the acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.



Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data.



Due to the limited extent of the drilling program to date, extended quality control programs are yet to be undertaken, whereby pulped samples will be submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs.



Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.



The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled sample tags are assigned to each interval.

All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access.



Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the acQuire database.



Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.



No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles.



There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points Drill collar locations were surveyed using a RTK GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.025m.



Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner (Reflex TN14 GYROCOMPASS). Downhole survey was collected at 9 to 30m intervals of the drill hole using single shot survey (Reflex EZ-SHOT). At the end of hole, all holes have been surveyed using a continuous gyro survey to surface (Reflex EZ-GYRO).



Topographic control is established from PhotoSat topographic data and derived digital elevation model. The topography is generally low relief to flat, with an average elevation of 1500 m, with several deep creek gullies.



All collar coordinates are provided in the North American Datum (NAD83 Zone 9). Data spacing and distribution The drill hole spacing ranges from 100 - 200m in lateral extent within an area of 1.5km2 at the East Ridge, 1.5km2 at the East Zone, 1.5km2 at the Main Zone and 1.5km2 at the Gully Zone.



No sample compositing is applied to samples. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling of reported drill holes RC701, RC705, RC706, RC708, RC709, RC713, RC718, RC719, RC727 and RC742 are oriented perpendicular to the intrusive complex. The intrusive complex has an east-northeast orientation, with drilling established on a north-northwest orientation.



Drill holes exploring the extents of the East Ridge, East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone mineral system intersected moderately dipping volcanic and sedimentary units cut by sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Steeply dipping mineralised zones with an east-northeast orientation have been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes. Sample security The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database.



Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Red Chris Mine core yard every shift. Geological and geotechnical logging, high resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Red Chris core processing facility.



Samples were freighted in sealed bags with security tags by road to the laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives.



Sample numbers are generated from pre-labelled sample tags. All samples are collected in pre-numbered plastic bags. Sample tags are inserted into prenumbered plastic bags together with the sample.



Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advice issued to Newcrest.



Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to the laboratory analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the laboratory analytical services are validated. Audits or reviews Due to the limited duration of the program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken.



Internal verification and audit of Newcrest exploration procedures and databases are periodically undertaken.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Red Chris comprises 77 mineral tenures including five mining leases and is a joint venture between subsidiaries of Newcrest Mining Limited (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited is the operator of Red Chris.



Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited and the Tahltan Nation (as represented by the Tahltan Central Government, the Tahltan Band and Iskut First Nation) signed an amended and restated updated Impact, Benefit and Co-Management Agreement (IBCA) covering Red Chris on 15 August 2019.



All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Conwest Exploration Limited, Great Plains Development Co. of Canada, Silver Standard Mines Ltd, Texasgulf Canada Ltd. (formerly Ecstall Mining Limited), American Bullion Minerals Ltd and bcMetals Corporation conducted exploration in the areas between 1956 and 2006.



Imperial Metals Corporation acquired the project in 2007 and completed deeper drilling at the East and Main Zones between 2007 and 2012. Geology The Red Chris Project is located in the Stikine terrane of north-western British Columbia, 80 km south of the town of Dease Lake.



Late Triassic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Stuhini Group host a series of Late Triassic to Early Jurassic 204-198 Ma) diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes.



Gold and copper mineralisation at Red Chris consists of vein, disseminated and breccia sulphide typical of porphyry-style mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrite-chalcopyrite-bornite sulphide mineral assemblages as vein and breccia infill, and disseminations. The main mineralisation event is associated with biotite and potassium feldspar-magnetite wall rock alteration. Drill hole information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.1g/t Au greater than or equal to 20m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.5g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (C) length-weighted averages exceeding 1g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; (D) length-weighted averages exceeding 5g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (E) length-weighted averages exceeding 10g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution. No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the fifteenth release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. Previous release dates are

30 January 2020, 11 March 2020, 30 April 2020, 11 June 2020, 23 July 2020, 10 September 2020, 29 October 2020, 10 December 2020, 28 January 2021, 11 March 2021, 29 April 2021, 10 June 2021, 22 July 2021 and 9 September 2021.



Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Imperial Metals Corporation have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil. Further work Further drilling is planned to define the extents of the East Ridge, East Zone and Main Zone.

Drillhole data(1)

Red Chris Project, British Columbia, Canada

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.1ppm (0.1g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >0.5ppm (0.5g/t Au), Au >1ppm (1g/t Au), Au > 5ppm (5g/t Au), Au >10ppm (10g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Gold grades are reported to two significant figures. Samples are from core drilling which is HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes.

Hole ID Hole Type Easting (m) Northing (m) RL (m) Total Depth (m) Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (ppm) Cu (pct) Cut off (GRID) RC701^^ DD 453530 6397490 1469 2137.4 145 -45 1140 1162 22 0.17 0.02 0.1















1190 1242 52 0.29 0.04 0.1













incl. 1194 1206 12 0.53 0.06 0.5















1704 1754 50 0.23 0.53 0.1















1816 2022 206 0.20 0.49 0.1 RC702 DD 452742 6396326 1492 1157.5 150 -59 Development Hole RC703 DD 452584 6396357 1492 1183.8 146 -62 Development Hole RC704 DD 452550 6396348 1495 971.9 149 -46 Development Hole RC705^^ DD 453310 6396503 1425 1264.3 147 -59 316 350 34 0.14 0.01 0.1















364 434 70 0.12 0.02 0.1















718 972 254 1.0 1.1 0.1













incl. 764 946 182 1.3 1.3 0.5













incl. 782 840 58 1.5 1.6 1













incl. 852 932 80 1.6 1.4 1 RC706 DD 454518 6397466 1343 1523 148 -45 No significant intercepts RC708^^ DD 453483 6396405 1417 1208 145 -62 364 384 20 0.10 0.13 0.1















612 640 28 0.12 0.23 0.1















652 734 82 0.21 0.36 0.1















754 986 232 0.16 0.26 0.1 RC709^^ DD 453184 6396558 1430 1383.2 149 -58 704 774 70 0.13 0.27 0.1















788 954 166 0.40 0.49 0.1













incl. 894 948 54 0.89 0.96 0.5













incl. 902 932 30 1.1 1.1 1















972 1064 92 0.16 0.26 0.1















1358 1382 24 0.24 0.1 0.1 RC710 DD 452580 6396361 1492 1050 146 -52 Development Hole RC711 DD 452551 6396345 1498 994.7 150 -49 Development Hole RC712 DD 454732 6397201 1236 101.7 270 -10 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC713^^ DD 453381 6396452 1425 1103.6 153 -56 408 438 30 0.20 0.23 0.1















574 764 190 0.26 0.41 0.1













incl. 712 740 28 0.57 0.74 0.5 RC714 DD 454733 6397202 1236 1100 302 -15 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC715 DD 454734 6397193 1235 173.5 181 -25 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC716 DD 452644 6396362 1489 1104.6 148 -65 Development Hole RC717 DD 454724 6397171 1244 295.2 249 -8 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC718 ^^ DD 453485 6396610 1403 1432 145 -58 820 1118 298 0.33 0.45 0.1













incl. 1012 1024 12 0.97 0.44 0.5













incl. 1062 1114 52 0.67 0.75 0.5















1166 1210 44 0.28 0.46 0.1 RC719 DD 453207 6396504 1431 1716.8 148 -56 114 134 20 0.15 0.03 0.1















604 638 34 0.10 0.24 0.1















678 930 252 0.26 0.36 0.1













incl. 732 742 10 0.58 0.93 0.5













incl. 762 788 26 0.56 0.64 0.5















1338 1376 38 0.22 0.01 0.1 RC727 DD 453316 6396752 1448 1640.7 147 -58 960 1030 70 0.29 0.39 0.1













incl. 996 1012 16 0.61 0.55 0.5















1046 1392 346 1.1 0.79 0.1













incl. 1130 1290 160 0.77 0.80 0.5













incl. 1148 1176 28 1.0 1.0 1













incl. 1260 1282 22 1.2 1.2 1













incl. 1332 1392 60 3.3 1.7 0.5













incl. 1336 1392 56 3.5 1.8 1 RC728 DD 452434 6396600 1460 1284.2 150 -49 Development Hole RC728W DD 452434 6396600 1460 1181 150 -49 Development Hole RC729 DD 452504 6396348 1495 1300.8 150 -54 Development Hole RC730 DD 452646 6396369 1488 990.2 148 -57 Development Hole RC731 DD 454216 6398337 1483 60 310 -50 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC732 DD 453931 6397964 1472 90 360 -45 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC733 DD 453919 6397851 1476 120 310 -50 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC734 DD 453890 6397715 1476 150 310 -45 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC735 DD 453568 6396656 1392 1501.8 147 -58 Assays Pending RC739 DD 453383 6396811 1451 1681.5 146 -57 Assays Pending RC740 DD 453407 6397178 1465 2142.2 146 -45 Assays Pending RC742 DD 453422 6396359 1426 751.2 151 -56 512 544 32 0.29 0.28 0.1 RC745 DD 453624 6396544 1403 1364.3 145 -60 Assays Pending RC746 DD 453207 6396497 1432 1043.1 150 48 Assays Pending RC747 DD 453548 6396527 1403 1268.2 149 -59 Assays Pending RC748# DD 453240 6396830 1461 1628 145 -60 Assays Pending RC749 DD 453314 6396917 1459 1200.1 75 -46 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC750 DD 453340 6396870 1456 994.1 146 -58 Assays Pending RC750W# DD 453340 6396870 1456 1382 146 -58 Assays Pending RC751# DD 452126 6396252 1520 1185.6 123 -63 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC752 DD 451576 6395394 1520 764.7 157 -61 Assays Pending RC753 DD 452055 6395146 1531 674.6 323 -62 Assays Pending RC754# DD 453584 6396467 1409 745 150 -57 Assays Pending RC755# DD 452579 6396361 1491 287.5 134 -76 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC756 DD 453693 6397140 1387 35.6 225 -75 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC757 DD 453991 6397090 1335 34.1 180 -75 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC758 DD 453499 6396576 1402 40.06 30 -75 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC759 DD 453717 6396795 1371 41.55 270 -75 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC760 DD 453802 6396448 1358 8.83 0 -90 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC761 DD 453469 6396215 1424 10.18 0 -90 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC762 DD 453380 6396626 1410 19.16 0 -90 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC763 DD 454049 6397309 1387 7.42 0 -90 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC764 DD 454297 6396725 1283 23.95 0 -90 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC765# DD 451551 6395471 1522 414 156 -65 Assays Pending RC766 DD 453072 6396916 1465 70 0 -90 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC768 DD 454048 6397309 1386 53.06 0 -90 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC769# DD 451944 6395147 1539 212 323 -56 Assays Pending

#drilling in progress. **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept ^^previously reported intercept







Figure 7. Schematic plan view map of the East Ridge showing drill hole locations (Newcrest & Imperial) and significant Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases). 0.3 g/t Au, 1 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu and 1% Cu shell projections generated from a Leapfrog model.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 7, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_009full.jpg







Figure 8. Schematic cross section of RC709 and RC719 (Section Line 33N) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1 g/t Au, 0.5 g/t Au and 1 g/t Au shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 8, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_010full.jpg







Figure 9. Schematic cross section of RC705, RC713 and RC742 (Section Line 34N) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1/t Au, 0.5 g/t Au and 1 g/t Au shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 9, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_011full.jpg







Figure 10. Schematic cross section of RC708 and RC727 (Section Line 35N) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1g/t Au, 0.5g/t Au and 1g/t Au shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 10, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_012full.jpg







Figure 11. Schematic cross section of RC718 and RC739 (Section Line 36N) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1g/t, 0.5g/t Au and 1g/t Au shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 11, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_013full.jpg







Figure 12. Schematic cross section of RC701 (Section Line 40/41N) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1 g/t Au, 0.5 g/t Au and 1g/t Au shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 100m) and section orientation (150) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 12, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_014full.jpg

Appendix 2

Havieron Project (Greatland Gold Plc - Joint Venture Agreement): JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling in Proterozoic basement lithologies. PQ-HQ and NQ diameter core was drilled on a 6m run. Core was cut using an automated core-cutter and half core sampled at 1m intervals with breaks for major geological changes. Sampling intervals range from 0.2 - 1.0m. Cover sequences were not sampled. Drilling techniques Permian Paterson Formation cover sequence was drilled using mud rotary drilling. Depths of cover typically observed to approximately 420m vertically below surface. Steel casing was emplaced to secure the pre-collar.



Core drilling was advanced from the base of the cover sequence with PQ3, HQ3 and NQ2 diameter coring configuration.



Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3m and 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.



Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery.



Cover sequence drilling by the mud-rotary drilling did not yield recoverable samples. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled - 24,509 m for 42 drill holes, all intersecting mineralisation), including orientation of key geological features.



Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.



Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre. The bulk density of selected drill core intervals was determined at site on whole core samples.



All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Havieron site.



Digital data logging was captured on diamond drill core intervals only, and all data validated and stored in an acQuire database.



All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core.



The logging is of sufficient quality to support Mineral Resource estimates. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.



Core was cut and sampled at the Havieron core processing facility. Half core samples of between 0.2 and 2.0 m were collected in pre-numbered calico bags and grouped in plastic bags for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 0.5 to 8kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by air and road to the laboratory.



Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO17025 accredited Intertek Laboratory, Perth (Intertek). Samples were dried at 105oC, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75mm, and the split to obtain up to 3kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM5) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106µm. Routine grind size analysis is conducted.



Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.



Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Intertek. All samples were assayed for 48 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method 4A/MS907), which is considered to provide a total assay for copper. Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with AAS finish (method FA50N/AA), which is considered to provide a total assay for gold.



Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).



Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.



Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in the acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data.



Extended quality control programs including pulp samples submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs have been completed.



Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.



The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled calico bags are assigned to each interval.

All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access.



Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the acQuire database.



Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of diamond drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.



No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed.



There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points Drill collar locations were surveyed using a differential GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.5m for all drill holes reported.



Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner. Downhole survey was collected at 6-12m intervals in the cover sequence, and every 6 to 30m in diamond drill core segments of the drill hole using single shot (Axis Mining Champ Gyro). The single shot surveys have been validated using continuous survey to surface (Axis Mining Champ) along with a selection of drill holes re-surveyed by an external survey contactor using a DeviGyro tool - confirming sufficient accuracy for downhole spatial recording.



A LIDAR survey was completed over the project area in Nov 2019 which was used to prepare a DEM / topographic model for the project with a spatial accuracy of +/- 0.1m vertical and +/- 0.3m horizontal. The topography is generally low relief to flat, elevation within the dune corridors in ranges between 250-265m Australian Height Datum (AHD) steepening to the southeast. All collar coordinates are provided in the Geocentric Datum of Australian (GDA20 Zone 51). All relative depth information is reported in AHD +5000m. Data spacing and distribution Within the South-East Crescent and Breccia zone drill hole spacing ranges from 50 to 100m, to 50 by 50m within the resource extents. Outside the initial resource boundary drill hole spacing ranges from 50 to 200m in lateral extent within the breccia zone over an area of ~2km2. The data spacing is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity.



Significant assay intercepts remain open. Further drilling is required to determine the extent of currently defined mineralisation. No sample compositing is applied to samples.



Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drill holes exploring the extents of the Havieron mineral system intersect moderately dipping carbonate and siliclastic sedimentary facies, mineralised breccia and sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Geological modelling has been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes.



Variable brecciation, alteration and sulphide mineralisation is observed with a footprint with dimensions of 650m x 350m trending in a north west orientation and over 1000m in vertical extent below cover.



The subvertical southeast high grade arcuate crescent sulphide zone has an average thickness of 20m and has been defined over a strike length of up to 550m, and extended to over 700m in vertical extent below cover.



Drilling direction is oriented to intersect the steeply dipping high-grade sulphide mineralisation zones at an intersection angle of greater than 40 degrees. The drilled length of reported intersections is typically greater than true width of mineralisation. Sample security The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database.



Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Havieron core yard every shift. On completion of geological and geotechnical logging, core processing was completed by Newcrest personnel at the Havieron facility.



High resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Havieron core processing facilities.



Samples were freighted in sealed bags by air and road to the Laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives. Sample numbers are generated directly from the database. All samples are collected in pre-numbered calico bags.



Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advise issued to Newcrest.



Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the analytical services are validated. Audits or reviews Internal reviews of core handling, sample preparation and assays laboratories were conducted on a regular basis by both project personnel and owner representatives.



In the Competent Person's opinion, the sample preparation, security and analytical procedures are consistent with current industry standards and are entirely appropriate and acceptable for the styles of mineralisation identified and will be appropriate for use in the reporting of exploration results and Mineral Resource estimates. There are no identified drilling, sampling or recovery factors that materially impact the adequacy and reliability of the results of the drilling programme in place at the Havieron Project.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status The Havieron Project is entirely contained within mining tenement M45/1287, which is jointly owned by Greatland Pty Ltd and Newcrest Operations Limited. Newcrest has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (effective 30 November 2020) and Farm-In Agreement (effective 12 March 2019) with Greatland Pty Ltd and Greatland Gold plc. Newcrest is the Manager of the Havieron Project. Newcrest has now met the Stage 3 farm-in requirement and has earnt an additional 20% joint venture interest, resulting in a joint venture interest of 60%. Following the delivery of the PFS on 12 October 2021, Newcrest is entitled to earn an additional 10% joint venture interest, resulting in an overall joint venture interest of 70% (Greatland Gold 30%). Newcrest also has an option to acquire a further 5% at fair market value.



Newcrest and WDLAC are parties to an ILUA which relates to the use of native title land for Newcrest's current operations at Telfer and its activities within a 60-km radius around Telfer and includes its exploration activities at Havieron. The parties have agreed that the ILUA will apply to any future development activities by the Joint Venture Participants (Newcrest and Greatland Gold) at Havieron.



The mining tenement M45/1287 wholly replaces the 12 sub-blocks of exploration tenement E45/4701 (former exploration tenement on which the Havieron Project is based) and was granted on 10 September 2020. All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing for prior exploration tenement E45/4701. Exploration done by other parties Newcrest completed six core holes in the vicinity of the Havieron Project from 1991 to 2003. Greatland Gold completed drill targeting and drilling of nine Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes with core tails for a total of approximately 6,800m in 2018. Results of drilling programs conducted by Greatland Gold have previously been reported on the Greatland Gold website.



Drilling has defined an intrusion-related mineral system with evidence of breccia and massive sulphide-hosted higher-grade gold-copper mineralisation. Geology The Havieron Project is located within the north-western exposure of the Palaeo-Proterozoic to Neoproterozoic Paterson Orogen (formerly Paterson Province), 45 km east of Telfer. The Yeneena Supergroup hosts the Havieron prospect and consists of a 9km thick sequence of marine sedimentary rocks and is entirely overlain by approximately 420m of Phanerozoic sediments of the Paterson Formation and Quaternary aeolian sediments.



Gold and copper mineralisation at Havieron consist of breccia, vein and massive sulphide replacement gold and copper mineralisation typical of intrusion-related and skarn styles of mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by metasedimentary rocks (meta-sandstones, meta-siltstones and meta-carbonate) and intrusive rocks of an undetermined age. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite and pyrite sulphide mineral assemblages as breccia and vein infill, and massive sulphide lenses. The main mineralisation event is associated with amphibole-carbonate-biotite-sericite-chlorite wall rock alteration. Drilling has partially defined the extents of mineralisation which are observed over 650m by 350m within an arcuate shaped mineralised zone, and to depths of up to 1400m below surface. Drill hole Information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 1.0g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with a maximum of 5m consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.2g/t Au for greater than or equal to 20m, with a maximum of 10m consecutive internal dilution, and (C) intervals of >30g/t which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length). No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all results are received, and final geological interpretations have been completed. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the nineteenth release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. Previous release dates are

25 July 2019, 10 September 2019, 24 October 2019, 2 December 2019, 30 January 2020, 11 March 2020, 30 April 2020, 11 June 2020, 23 July 2020, 10 September 2020, 29 October 2020, 10 December 2020, 28 January 2021, 11 March 2021, 29 April 2021, 10 June 2021, 22 July 2021, and 9 September 2021.



Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Greatland Gold have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil Further work Growth drilling is planned to extend the December 2020 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate and define the limits of the Havieron mineralised system.

Drillhole data(1)

Havieron Project, Paterson Province, Western Australia

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.20ppm (0.2g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Average grades are based on length-weighting of samples grades. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >1.0ppm (1g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 5m, and intervals of >30g/t which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length) are tabled. Gold grades are reported to two significant figures, the downhole lengths are rounded to 0.1m which may cause some apparent discrepancies in interval widths. Samples are from core drilling which is PQ, HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core PQ, HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes. Collars denoted with a * show partial results, with further significant assays to be reported in subsequent exploration updates.

Hole ID Hole Type Easting (m) Northing (m) RL (m) Total Depth (m) Azi Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (ppm) Cu (pct) Cut off HAD046W2 MR-DD 464273 7598202 257 1223 225 -62 940 1052.8 112.8 0.68 0.13 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1002.5 1026 23.5 1.2 0.26 1.0 g/t Au HAD046W3 MR-DD 464273 7598202 257 1323.3 225 -62 912 948 36 0.50 0.35 0.2 g/t Au















971 1060.3 89.3 0.39 0.12 0.2 g/t Au















1098 1120.3 22.3 0.66 0.45 0.2 g/t Au















1219.2 1245 25.8 0.22 0.47 0.2 g/t Au HAD053W3 MR-DD 463845 7598075 256 1141.1 132 -61 570.1 591.7 21.5 0.29 0.22 0.2 g/t Au















642.6 738.8 96.2 0.43 0.23 0.2 g/t Au















790.3 839.7 49.3 0.59 0.09 0.2 g/t Au















929 950 21 0.43 0.19 0.2 g/t Au















987.3 1062.7 75.4 2.9 0.13 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1031.5 1033 2.3 72 0.03 30 g/t Au













Incl. 1031.5 1046.2 14.7 13 0.12 1.0 g/t Au















1073.6 1124 50.4 0.62 0.53 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1084.4 1095 10.6 1.3 1.4 1.0 g/t Au HAD053W4 MR-DD 463846 7598077 256 557.4 132 -61 No Significant Assays HAD053W5 MR-DD 463846 7598077 256 1207 132 -61 Assays Pending HAD053W6 MR-DD 463845 7598075 256 1302.4 132 -61 Assays Pending HAD057W7^^ MR-DD 464459 7598026 257 1064.8 225 -55 613 636 23 5.7 0.70 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 613 628 15 8.6 0.96 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 626 627 1 45 0.77 30 g/t Au















660 689.3 29.3 1.0 0.02 0.2 g/t Au















906 976 70 2.2 0.03 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 930.5 953.6 23.1 2.0 0.04 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 962.7 975.5 12.8 5.3 0.02 1.0 g/t Au















989.4 1063 73.6 0.57 0.08 0.2 g/t Au















993.4 1003.7 10.3 1.1 0.43 1.0 g/t Au HAD057W8 MR-DD 464458 7598024 257 1153.6 225 -55 No Significant Assays HAD061W1 MR-DD 464367 7598038 257 1010.1 206 -61 Assays Pending HAD061W2 MR-DD 464367 7598038 257 997.3 206 -61 Assays Pending HAD061W3 MR-DD 464367 7598038 257 540 206 -61 Assays Pending HAD064W1 MR-DD 463591 7597377 263 799 54 -54 705.6 748 42.4 2.5 0.08 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 717.8 719 1.2 63 0.26 30 g/t Au















772.1 799 26.9 2.3 0.02 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 787 799 12 4.7 0.02 1.0 g/t Au HAD068W3 MR-DD 464547 7597081 261 1144.2 323 -55 1098 1128.1 30.2 1.2 0.12 0.2 g/t Au HAD068W4 MR-DD 464547 7597081 261 1170.1 323 -55 Assays Pending HAD069W3 MR-DD 464439 7598214 257 1500.9 222 -62 1070 1125.3 55.3 0.73 0.07 0.2 g/t Au















1137.9 1369.8 231.8 0.38 0.14 0.2 g/t Au















1426 1447 21 1.6 0.19 0.2 g/t Au HAD069W4 MR-DD 464439 7598214 257 1586 222 -62 1281 1303.5 22.5 2.6 0.15 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1289 1303.5 14.5 3.1 0.20 1.0 g/t Au HAD076W1 MR-DD 464373 7598130 257 1122.3 227 -55 Assays Pending HAD081W3 MR-DD 463407 7597521 263 1760.1 43 -57 853.7 899 45.3 1.1 0.14 0.2 g/t Au















1023 1080 57 0.65 0.09 0.2 g/t Au















1150.7 1203 52.3 2.1 0.29 0.2 g/t Au HAD084W1^^ MR-DD 463270 7597841 256 1983.8 83 -65 1044 1074 30 1.1 0.13 0.2 g/t Au















1555 1589.8 34.8 0.34 0.12 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1572 1583.4 11.4 0.80 0.26 1.0 g/t Au















1627 1740.5 113.5 0.40 0.07 0.2 g/t Au















1751.3 1788 36.7 0.52 0.10 0.2 g/t Au















1854.9 1892.8 37.9 0.71 0.04 0.2 g/t Au HAD084W2 MR-DD 463270 7597841 256 1914.2 83 -65 1415 1426.7 11.7 1.8 0.43 1.0 g/t Au















1473 1522.9 49.8 1.5 0.02 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1500.2 1500.6 0.3 110 0.04 30 g/t Au















1553.2 1612.8 59.6 0.89 0.12 0.2 g/t Au















1642 1685.3 43.3 2.7 0.06 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1671.8 1672.7 0.9 60 0.28 30 g/t Au















1758 1832 74 0.91 0.06 0.2 g/t Au















1799 1816.4 17.4 2.4 0.04 1.0 g/t Au HAD085W1 MR-DD 463488 7598056 255 1580.4 111 -63 Assays Pending HAD085W2 MR-DD 463488 7598056 255 1397.1 112 -63 Assays Pending HAD086W2 MR-DD 464623 7598148 258 1629.6 225 -65 Assays Pending HAD086W3** MR-DD 464623 7598148 258 1624 225 -65 991.5 1330 Assays Pending















1373 1398.7 25.7 2.0 0.11 0.2 g/t Au













** 1412 1456.7 44.7 7.1 0.17 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1421 1441.2 20.2 15 0.29 1.0 g/t Au















1456.7 1624 Assays Pending HAD086W4 MR-DD 464623 7598148 258 2115.3 225 -65 Assays Pending HAD089W3^^ MR-DD 464299 7597746 258 1379.3 290 -61 532.5 564 31.5 0.22 0.03 0.2 g/t Au















574.3 611 36.7 0.17 0.01 0.2 g/t Au















780.8 803 22.2 0.54 0.18 0.2 g/t Au















818 856 38 0.21 0.12 0.2 g/t Au















872 899 27 0.48 0.02 0.2 g/t Au















911.2 1018 106.8 0.96 0.12 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 978 993 15 2.8 0.21 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 999 1012 13 1.0 0.34 1.0 g/t Au















1289 1320 31 0.68 0.03 0.2 g/t Au HAD090W1 MR-DD 463596 7597998 255 2041.2 105 -64 1679 1727.4 48.4 0.68 0.07 0.2 g/t Au















1744 1779 35 0.57 0.11 0.2 g/t Au HAD099W2^^ MR-DD 464090 7597787 257 1059.9 294 -65 643.3 770 126.7 0.66 0.07 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 647.1 659.2 12.1 1.3 0.12 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 726.9 727.1 0.4 109 0.27 30 g/t Au















819.8 867 47.2 0.51 0.12 0.2 g/t Au HAD117W2 MR-DD 464210 7597976 256 547.5 211 -61 No Significant Assays HAD117W3 MR-DD 464210 7597976 256 574.6 212 -61 No Significant Assays HAD117W4 MR-DD 464210 7597976 256 868.6 212 -61 628 672 44 0.30 0.02 0.2 g/t Au















762 840.1 78.1 2.1 0.20 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 768.1 768.6 0.5 103 0.96 30 g/t Au













Incl. 793.9 807.7 13.8 3.7 0.18 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 829.4 840.1 10.8 3.6 1.0 1.0 g/t Au HAD117W5 MR-DD 464210 7597976 256 912.1 212 -61 715 826 111 1.1 0.03 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 757.4 758.5 1.1 66 0.89 30 g/t Au HAD117W6 MR-DD 464210 7597976 256 901 212 -61 764.6 885 120.4 10 0.66 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 812.2 839.3 27.1 18 1.0 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 824.9 826.3 1.4 54 2.7 30 g/t Au













Incl. 832 833.7 1.7 134 0.72 30 g/t Au













Incl. 838.3 839.3 1 31 0.78 30 g/t Au













Incl. 845 859 14 38 1.2 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 845 847.1 2.1 41 3.0 30 g/t Au













Incl. 852.4 853.7 1.2 311 5.3 30 g/t Au HAD133W1^^ MR-DD 464071 7598315 257 1673.6 171 -65 1362 1389 27 0.25 0.00 0.2 g/t Au













-65 1446 1579 133 7.0 0.05 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1449.5 1505.4 55.9 9.7 0.04 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 1451 1453 2 52 0.06 30 g/t Au













Incl. 1460 1461 1 37 0.08 30 g/t Au













Incl. 1480 1482 2 72 0.08 30 g/t Au













Incl. 1489 1490 1 58 0.03 30 g/t Au













Incl. 1519 1520 1 38 0.02 30 g/t Au













Incl. 1519 1539 20 11 0.04 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 1532 1536 4 36 0.11 30 g/t Au HAD133W2^^ MR-DD 464071 7598315 257 1545.2 171 -65 1269 1290 21 0.21 0.00 0.2 g/t Au















1413.2 1466.8 53.6 0.38 0.41 0.2 g/t Au HAD133W3 MR-DD 464071 7598315 257 1455.2 171 -65 1261.9 1291 29.1 3.2 0.09 0.2 g/t Au















1306.6 1351 44.4 5.7 0.11 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1314.9 1316 1.1 46 1.2 30 g/t Au













Incl. 1340.9 1342 1.2 60 0.11 30 g/t Au













Incl. 1346 1346.8 0.8 84 0.34 30 g/t Au















1362 1414 52 3.2 0.42 0.2 g/t Au















1387 1389 2 58 0.05 30 g/t Au HAD133W4 MR-DD 464071 7598315 257 1468.5 171 -65 Assays Pending HAD133W5 MR-DD 464071 7598315 257 1543.9 171 -65 Assays Pending HAD138^^ MR-DD 463450 7597872 253 1506.8 76 -56 683 767.5 84.5 2.0 0.05 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 685.3 698 12.7 6.0 0.01 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 710.2 711 0.8 73 0.28 30 g/t Au













Incl. 710.2 721 10.8 6.8 0.07 1.0 g/t Au















847.9 903 55.1 0.82 0.05 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 864.8 865.6 0.8 44 0.42 30 g/t Au















1285.6 1308.9 23.3 0.22 0.02 0.2 g/t Au HAD138W1^^ MR-DD 463450 7597872 253 1609.7 76 -56 796 816.2 20.2 0.23 0.07 0.2 g/t Au















937.6 1095 157.4 0.93 0.21 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1043 1059.1 16.1 5.9 0.12 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 1058 1058.7 0.7 101 0.60 30 g/t Au















1548.4 1575.6 27.2 0.80 0.05 0.2 g/t Au HAD139^^ MR-DD 463985 7597787 257 743.4 327 -58 516.2 563.9 47.7 0.23 0.03 0.2 g/t Au HAD140^^ MR-DD 463488 7598056 255 1207 100 -59 813.2 842.3 29.1 9.7 0.29 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 823.9 826.1 2.2 69 0.04 30 g/t Au













Incl. 825 826.1 1.1 152 3.6 30 g/t Au













Incl. 835.6 837.8 2.2 46 0.63 30 g/t Au















898.3 919 30.7 0.23 0.18 0.2 g/t Au















965.6 991.4 25.8 0.27 0.29 0.2 g/t Au HAD141^^ MR-DD 463362 7597504 264 2036.2 29 -65 1328 1415 87 1.8 0.05 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1378.5 1396.3 17.8 5.7 0.14 1.0 g/t Au













Incl. 1389 1390 1 50 0.43 30 g/t Au















1561 1609 48 0.44 0.02 0.2 g/t Au















1688 1735.3 47.3 0.20 0.04 0.2 g/t Au















1795 1836 41 0.21 0.03 0.2 g/t Au















1875 1898 23 1.7 0.01 0.2 g/t Au HAD141W1 MR-DD 463362 7597504 264 1985.9 27 -65 Assays Pending HAD147 MR-DD 464489 7598137 258 1341.7 227 -69 990 992.4 2.4 38 0.20 30 g/t Au















1014 1035 21 1.7 0.27 0.2 g/t Au















1071 1102 31 0.51 0.03 0.2 g/t Au















1112.6 1201 88.4 0.35 0.04 0.2 g/t Au















1216.4 1250.8 34.5 1.9 0.15 0.2 g/t Au HAD147W1 MR-DD 464489 7598137 258 900.7 227 -69 No Significant Assays HAD147W2 MR-DD 464489 7598137 258 1405.2 227 -69 1079 1108.2 29.2 0.60 0.02 0.2 g/t Au















1144.6 1193.6 49 0.26 0.06 0.2 g/t Au















1242.3 1266.3 23.9 0.24 0.09 0.2 g/t Au















1279.5 1351.9 72.3 1.4 0.07 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1339 1339.7 0.7 111 0.75 30 g/t Au















1384 1404.9 20.9 0.38 0.01 0.2 g/t Au HAD148 MR-DD 464317 7598100 257 990.7 222 -55 Assays Pending HAD148W1 MR-DD 464317 7598100 257 1008.5 222 -55 Assays Pending HAD148W2 MR-DD 464317 7598100 257 1049.3 222 -55 Assays Pending HAD149 MR-DD 464243 7598106 256 1282.7 209 -60 Assays Pending HAD149W1 MR-DD 464243 7598106 256 1002.3 209 -60 Assays Pending HAD150 MR-DD 464078 7598228 256 1128.7 172 -58 Assays Pending HAD150W1 MR-DD 464078 7598228 256 1155 172 -58 Assays Pending HAD151 MR-DD 463591 7597377 263 794.3 48 -55 Assays Pending HAD151W1 MR-DD 463591 7597377 263 808 48 -55 Assays Pending

#drilling in progress. **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept. ^^previously reported intercept.







Figure 13. Schematic plan view map showing drill hole locations and significant intercepts reported in this release superimposed on the interpreted geology. Previously reported holes are not shown for the sake of clarity. Note some holes and results appear on multiple sections due to the sections orientation and sections overlap.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 13, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_015full.jpg







Figure 14. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S1, +/-100m section width, as shown in Figure 13). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections. This diagram highlights >50gram metres intersections drilled during the quarter which are >1g/t Au.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 14, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_016full.jpg







Figure 15. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S2, +/-100m section width, as shown in Figure 13). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections. This diagram highlights >50gram metres intersections drilled during the quarter which are >1g/t Au.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 15, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_017full.jpg







Figure 16. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S3, +/-100m section width, as shown in Figure 13). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections. This diagram highlights >50gram metres intersections drilled during the quarter which are >1g/t Au.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 16, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_018full.jpg







Figure 17. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S4, +/-100m section width, as shown in Figure 13). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections. This diagram highlights >50gram metres intersections drilled during the quarter which are >1g/t Au.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 17, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101087_b2db96b944c23a8f_019full.jpg

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "targets", "outlook" and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding estimated reserves and resources, certain plans, strategies, aspirations and objectives of management, anticipated production, study or construction dates, expected costs, cash flow or production outputs and anticipated productive lives of projects and mines. Newcrest continues to distinguish between outlook and guidance. Guidance statements relate to the current financial year. Outlook statements relate to years subsequent to the current financial year.

These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Newcrest's actual results, performance and achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which Newcrest operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. For further information as to the risks which may impact on Newcrest's results and performance, please see the risk factors included in the Operating and Financial Review included in the Appendix 4E and Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2021 which is available to view at www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.

Forward looking statements are based on Newcrest's good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect Newcrest's business and operations in the future. Newcrest does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. There may be other factors that could cause actual results or events not to be as anticipated, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of Newcrest. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, particularly in the current economic climate with the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward looking statements in this document speak only at the date of issue. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, Newcrest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based.

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Reporting Requirements

As an Australian Company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Newcrest is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX listing rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia is in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and that Newcrest's ore reserve and mineral resource estimates comply with the JORC Code.

Newcrest is also subject to certain Canadian disclosure requirements and standards, as a result of its secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), including the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Investors should note that it is a requirement of Canadian securities law that the reporting of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in Canada and the disclosure of scientific and technical information concerning a mineral project on a property material to Newcrest comply with NI 43-101. Newcrest's material properties are currently Cadia, Lihir, Red Chris and Wafi-Golpu. Copies of the NI 43-101 Reports for Cadia, Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, which were released on 14 October 2020, are available at www.newcrest.com.au and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile. The Red Chris NI 43-101 report will be submitted within 45 days of the release titled "Red Chris Block Cave Pre-Feasibility Study confirms Tier 1 potential" dated 12 October 2021.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this document that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, and related scientific and technical information, is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr F. MacCorquodale. Mr MacCorquodale is the General Manager - Greenfields Exploration and a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Limited. He is a shareholder in Newcrest Mining Limited and is entitled to participate in Newcrest's executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest's 2020 Remuneration Report. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr MacCorquodale has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr MacCorquodale approves the disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this document and consents to the inclusion of material of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries

Tom Dixon

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 450 541 389

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

North American Investor Enquiries

Ryan Skaleskog

+1 866 396 0242

+61 403 435 222

Ryan.Skaleskog@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries

Tim Salathiel

+61 3 9522 4263

+61 407 885 272

Tim.Salathiel@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com

____________________________

1 # drilling in progress ** partial intercept, assays pending ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

2 # drilling in progress ** partial intercept, assays pending ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

3 Gold equivalent (AuEq) grade calculated using a copper conversion factor ([gold grade (g/t)] + [copper grade (%) x 2.07]) using US$1,400/oz Au, US$3.40/lb Cu, 66% recovery for Au and 82% recovery for Cu. It is Newcrest's opinion that all elements included in this metal equivalents calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

4 # drilling in progress ** partial intercept, assays pending ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101087