Q1 in line with expectations as organic growth agenda advanced

September quarter in line with expectations and on track to meet annual guidance 1 , 2 Gold production of 396koz 3 and copper production of 25kt All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,270/oz 3 AISC margin of $406/oz 4 Gold and copper production expected to increase in the December quarter 2



Advancing Newcrest's global organic growth portfolio Newcrest recently released the findings of the Red Chris Block Cave, Havieron Stage 1, Lihir Phase 14A and Cadia PC1-2 Pre-Feasibility Studies (PFS) 5 : All four organic growth options estimated to deliver an IRR of 16% or higher 6 , 7 Projected 50% reduction in Newcrest's AISC per ounce by FY30 6 , 7 Projected gold production of approximately 2Moz per annum until at least FY30 6 , 7 Projected material growth (+37%) in copper production by FY30, sourced exclusively from Tier 1 jurisdictions 6 , 7 Lihir projected to become a 1Mozpa+ gold producer for at least 10 years from FY24 6 , 8 Projected multi-decade asset lives at Cadia, Lihir and Red Chris Newcrest intends to fund all four projects through operating cash flow and existing liquidity Exploration decline development advancing well at Red Chris and Havieron West Dome Stage 5 cutback underway, supporting the continuity of operations at Telfer 2 Commissioning of the Moly Plant at Cadia ongoing, with first production expected in November 2021 2



Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Newcrest (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, "Newcrest's production in the September quarter was in line with our expectations and reflects the replacement and upgrade of the SAG mill motor at Cadia, the completion of the re-bricking of Autoclave 4 at Lihir and other planned maintenance shutdowns across the Group which is consistent with prior years. We expect gold and copper production to increase in the December quarter with lower planned shutdown activities and completion of the SAG mill motor replacement and we remain on track to meet our FY22 guidance."

"We were very pleased to take a significant step forward in advancing our organic growth agenda in October. The findings of the Red Chris Block Cave, Havieron Stage 1, Lihir Phase 14A and Cadia PC1-2 Pre-Feasibility Studies demonstrate the depth and quality of our global organic growth portfolio and create an exciting pathway for our future. Newcrest expects to achieve very attractive rates of return on each project, with strong growth in copper production and a reduction of more than 50% in our already low All-In Sustaining Cost expected over the next decade. These Studies outlined our base case projections and have the potential for further upside to deliver strong gold and copper production for decades to come."

"This is a genuinely exciting time for Newcrest and highlights our commitment to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. We look forward to providing further updates as we progress these compelling opportunities." said Mr Biswas.

Overview

Gold production was 27% lower than the prior period9 mainly driven by lower mill throughput rates at Cadia, Lihir and Telfer. As foreshadowed in the June 2021 quarterly report, Cadia's mill capacity was limited by the replacement and upgrade of the SAG mill motor resulting in lower gold production during the period. Mill throughput rates were also lower at Lihir and Telfer following planned and unplanned shutdown activities.

Newcrest's AISC for the September 2021 quarter of $1,270/oz3 was higher than the prior period, reflecting lower gold and copper sales volumes, higher production stripping at Lihir with increased waste mined and a lower realised copper price. This was partially offset by the benefit of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs.

Injury rates were higher than the prior period at Cadia, Telfer and Red Chris. Newcrest is focused on visible safety leadership supported by NewSafe and the Critical Control Management (CCM) program to ensure employees and contractors across all sites are using the appropriate safety practices to maintain a safe and healthy workplace.



Metric Sep

2021 Qtr Jun

2021 Qtr FY21 FY22 Guidance10 Group3

- gold oz 396,214 542,332 2,093,322 1,800 - 2,000koz

- copper

t 24,527 38,370 142,724 125 - 130kt

- silver

oz 174,555 270,797 944,521

Cadia

- gold oz 109,005 194,757 764,895 540 - 610koz

- copper t 15,213 28,105 106,402 85 - 95kt Lihir

- gold oz 141,089 176,341 737,082 700 - 800koz Telfer

- gold oz 100,993 125,603 416,138 390 - 440koz

- copper t 3,838 4,685 13,177 ~15kt Red Chris11

- gold oz 10,674 10,815 45,922 40 - 42koz

- copper t 5,475 5,580 23,145 23 - 25kt Fruta del Norte3,12 - gold oz 34,452 34,816 129,285 120 - 135koz











Fatalities Number 0 0 0

TRIFR13 mhrs 3.8 1.9 2.3

All-In Sustaining Cost3,14 $/oz 1,270 799 911

All-In Cost15 $/oz 1,949 1,242 1,278

All-In Sustaining Cost margin4,14 $/oz 406 975 876

Realised gold price16 $/oz 1,722 1,780 1,796

Realised copper price16 $/lb 4.24 4.42 3.66

Realised copper price16 $/t 9,348 9,744 8,069

Average exchange rate AUD:USD 0.7354 0.7700 0.7467

Average exchange rate PGK:USD 0.2846 0.2843 0.2854

Average exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7944 0.8124 0.7789



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share and Fruta del Norte which is shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Operations

Cadia, Australia

Highlights Metric Sep

2021 Qtr Jun

2021 Qtr FY21 FY22

Guidance10 TRIFR13 mhrs 9.2 2.0 6.1

Total production

- gold

oz 109,005 194,757 764,895 540 - 610koz

- copper t 15,213 28,105 106,402 85 - 95kt Head Grade

- gold g/t 0.82 0.92 0.95



- copper % 0.35 0.40 0.40

Sales

- gold oz 105,541 201,494 766,118



- copper t 14,886 29,039 105,444

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 203 (377) (109)

All-In Sustaining Cost margin $/oz 1,519 2,157 1,905



Cadia TRIFR of 9.2 recordable injuries per million hours was higher than the prior period, mainly driven by hand injuries. Improvement initiatives have been implemented at site to address rising injury rates, supported by visible safety leadership.

Cadia's gold production of 109koz was 44% lower than the prior period due to lower mill throughput and lower gold head grade, partially offset by higher recovery. As highlighted in the June 2021 quarterly report, mill throughput rates were limited by the replacement and upgrade of the SAG mill motor which commenced in early July 2021. Newcrest has implemented a SAG bypass for the duration of the SAG mill motor replacement and Concentrator 1 has been operating at ~60% of its normal capacity. Replacement of the SAG mill motor is progressing well and is expected to be completed in November 20212.

The lower gold head grade in the period was in line with expectations and is expected to increase in the December 2021 quarter2.

Cadia's AISC of $203/oz was higher than the record AISC of negative $377/oz achieved in the prior period. This was predominantly driven by lower gold and copper sales volumes and a lower realised copper price, partially offset by the favourable impact on operating costs from the weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar.

In August 2021, the Newcrest Board approved the Cadia PC1-2 PFS, enabling the commencement of the Feasibility Study and Early Works Program. The PFS updates and defines a significant portion of Cadia's future mine plan, with the development of PC1-2 accounting for ~20% of Cadia's current Ore Reserves. The study delivers attractive returns with an optimised mine design expected to deliver higher gold and copper grades and enable the deferral of capital expenditure in the medium term.

In summary, the Study identified the following (assuming a gold price of $1,500/oz, copper price of $3.30/lb and AUD:USD of 0.75)5,6,17,18,21:

Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 22%, with a 4.4 year payback 19

Net Present Value (NPV) of A$2.0 billion (US$1.5 billion) 20

The Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in the second half of CY222

Applying economic assumptions closer to prevailing rates (i.e. a gold price of $1,750/oz, copper price of $4.15/lb and AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.73) results in an estimated IRR of 28% and an estimated NPV of US$2.3 billion5,6,17,18,21.

See release titled "Cadia PC1-2 Pre-Feasibility Study delivers attractive returns" dated 19 August 2021 for further information.

Commissioning of the Molybdenum Plant (Moly Plant) is ongoing, with first production expected in November 20212. The Moly Plant will deliver an additional revenue stream for Cadia in the form of a molybdenum concentrate which will be recognised as a by-product credit to AISC.

Lihir, Papua New Guinea

Highlights Metric Sep

2021 Qtr Jun

2021 Qtr FY21 FY22

Guidance10 TRIFR13 mhrs 0.8 0.4 0.3

Production

- gold oz 141,089 176,341 737,082 700 - 800koz Head Grade - gold g/t 2.32 2.45 2.40

Sales

- gold oz 135,582 197,651 773,146

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,986 1,50414 1,391

All-In Sustaining Cost margin $/oz (264) 27614 405



Gold production of 141koz was 19% lower than the prior period due to lower mill throughput, grade and recovery. Lower mill throughput rates were the result of planned major maintenance shutdowns of Autoclave 4, Autoclave 2, mills and oxygen plant and associated equipment. Mill throughput is expected to improve in the December 2021 quarter2. Head grade was lower than the prior period as expected in the mine plan and recoveries were lower as a result of lower performing stockpile feed and planned maintenance shutdowns.

Mining rates were 29% higher than the prior period resulting from the mining improvement program. Higher mining rates at Lihir are expected to continue for the remainder of the year.

Lihir's AISC of $1,986/oz was 32% higher than the prior period driven by lower gold sales volumes, additional production stripping costs due to a 27% increase in waste tonnes mined primarily from Phase 16, and higher sustaining capital expenditure. Site operating costs were also higher during the period mainly driven by plant shutdown costs.

In October 2021, the Newcrest Board approved the Lihir Phase 14A PFS enabling the commencement of the Feasibility Study and Early Works Program. The Study confirms Lihir's pathway to becoming a 1 million ounce plus producer for at least 10 years from FY248. It also highlights the potential for Phase 14A wall support techniques to be applied to future cutbacks at Lihir, unlocking additional value.

In summary, the Phase 14A Study has identified the following (assuming a gold price of $1,500/oz)5,6,22,23:

IRR of 37% (real, after tax), with a 2.6 year payback 19

NPV of $284 million 20

Increase to Ore Reserves by 1Moz to 23Moz as at 30 June 2021 24

The Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of FY222

Applying economic assumptions closer to prevailing rates (i.e. a gold price of $1,750/oz) results in an estimated IRR of 47% and an estimated NPV of $365 million5,6,22,23.

See release titled "Lihir PFS supports gold production growth to 1Mozpa+ from FY24" dated 12 October 2021 for further information.

Lihir - Material Movements

Ore Source Metric Sep

2021 Qtr Jun

2021 Qtr FY21 Ex-pit crushed tonnes kt 604 819 5,379 Ex-pit to stockpile kt 1,037 364 3,283 Waste kt 8,601 6,776 24,805 Total Ex-pit kt 10,242 7,959 33,467 Stockpile reclaim kt 1,781 2,229 7,752 Stockpile relocation kt 2,831 3,164 12,493 Total Other kt 4,612 5,393 20,244 Total Material Moved kt 14,854 13,352 53,712

Lihir - Processing

Equipment Metric Sep

2021 Qtr Jun

2021 Qtr FY21 Crushing kt 2,450 3,048 13,130 Milling kt 2,584 3,010 12,792 Flotation kt 2,107 2,191 9,876 Total Autoclave kt 1,354 1,722 6,954

Telfer, Australia

Highlights Metric Sep

2021 Qtr Jun

2021 Qtr FY21 FY22

Guidance10 TRIFR13 mhrs 6.7 4.3 4.2

Production - gold oz 100,993 125,603 416,138 390 - 440koz

- copper t 3,838 4,685 13,177 ~15kt Head Grade - gold g/t 0.76 0.87 0.89



- copper % 0.10 0.13 0.11

Sales

- gold oz 97,653 135,799 411,336



- copper t 3,858 5,098 12,560

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,358 1,203 1,473

All-In Sustaining Cost margin25 $/oz 364 577 323



Gold production of 101koz was 20% lower than the prior period driven by lower head grade and lower mill throughput, partially offset by higher recoveries. Gold head grade was lower than the prior period due to grade presentation from the open pit and underground. Mill throughput was lower than the prior period due to planned maintenance shutdowns to both processing trains and crushers during the period. Gold recovery continued to improve in the September quarter driven by successful sulphur blending strategies together with other recovery improvement initiatives.

Telfer's AISC of $1,358/oz was 13% higher than the prior period primarily driven by lower gold and copper sales volumes. This was partially offset by the impact of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs.

In August 2021, Newcrest announced that it will proceed with the West Dome Stage 5 cutback at Telfer. The cutback underpins the continuity of operations at Telfer, with further mine life extension opportunities to be assessed within the open pit and underground. The cutback is located between West Dome Stage 2 and West Dome Stage 4, both of which will continue to be mined in conjunction with Stage 5.

Total expenditure of A$246 million (~US$182 million26) (of which approximately one third will be in the form of capitalised production stripping) was approved and production stripping works commenced in August 2021. First ore production from West Done Stage 5 is expected to be delivered to the Telfer mill in March 20222.

See release titled "Telfer investment underpins long term future potential" dated 12 August 2021 for further information.

Red Chris, Canada

Highlights11 Metric Sep

2021 Qtr Jun

2021 Qtr FY21 FY22

Guidance10 TRIFR13 mhrs 8.9 6.6 6.6

Production - gold oz 10,674 10,815 45,922 40 - 42koz - copper t 5,475 5,580 23,145 23 - 25kt Head Grade - gold g/t 0.34 0.35 0.39



- copper % 0.39 0.40 0.44

Sales - gold oz 11,306 10,390 45,643



- copper t 5,817 5,299 23,002

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,071 651 2,248

All-In Sustaining Cost margin $/oz 651 1,129 (452)



Gold production of 11koz was in line with the prior period, with slightly lower gold head grade offset by higher throughput and recovery.

AISC at Red Chris of $1,071/oz was higher than the prior period, mainly driven by timing of sustaining capital expenditure. This was partially offset by lower site costs and higher gold sales volumes during the period.

Newcrest released the findings of its Red Chris Block Cave PFS in October 2021. Further detail on the PFS and the Early Works activity is contained later in this report.

The latest drilling results for Red Chris are included in the September 2021 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador

Newcrest acquired the gold prepay and stream facilities and an offtake agreement in respect of Lundin Gold Inc's Fruta del Norte mine for $460 million in April 2020.

In the September 2021 quarter, Newcrest received net pre-tax cash flows of ~$30 million from these financing facilities, and has received a total of ~$125 million net pre-tax cash flows since acquisition of the facilities.

Included within Newcrest's gold production for the September 2021 quarter is 34koz relating to Newcrest's 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc, the owner of the Fruta del Norte mine.

Project Development

Red Chris, Canada

In October 2021, the Newcrest Board endorsed the Red Chris Block Cave PFS and approved its progression to the Feasibility Stage. The Study confirms Newcrest's original investment thesis of unlocking the underground portion of this Tier 1 deposit by leveraging Newcrest's industry-leading block caving expertise and developing the asset to become a mainstay of Newcrest's portfolio for decades to come.

The Study has identified the following (on 100% terms and assuming a gold price of $1,500/oz, copper price of $3.30/lb and a CAD:USD of 0.80)5,6,27,28:

IRR of 17% (real, after tax), with a ~3 year payback 19

NPV of C$2.3 billion (US$1.8 billion) 20

An initial Probable Ore Reserve estimate of 480Mt @ 0.52 g/t Au and 0.45% Cu for 8.1Moz Au and 2.2Mt Cu 29

The Feasibility Stage is expected to be completed in the second half of FY232.

Applying economic assumptions closer to prevailing rates (i.e. a gold price of $1,750/oz, copper price of $4.15/lb and CAD:USD exchange rate of 0.80) results in an estimated IRR of 22% and an estimated NPV of US$2.9 billion5,6,27,28.

As noted in the Study, there are significant opportunities to enhance these results including, but not limited to, the 'early mining' of the high grade pods in the East Zone, the emerging opportunity associated with the discovery of the East Ridge Zone and other exploration results30.

See release titled "Red Chris Block Cave Pre-Feasibility Study confirms Tier 1 potential" dated 12 October 2021 for further information.

Newcrest continued the development of the exploration decline and support infrastructure during the period with the decline now progressed to 393 metres as at 20 October 2021.

Havieron, Western Australia

The Havieron Project is located 45km east of Newcrest's Telfer operation and is operated by Newcrest under a Joint Venture Agreement with Greatland Gold plc.

The findings of the Havieron PFS Stage 1 were released in October 2021 and the Newcrest Board has approved the progression of the Study to the Feasibility Stage. The completion of the PFS triggers Newcrest's entitlement to an additional interest in the joint venture for a cumulative 70% joint venture interest and the option to acquire an additional 5% joint venture interest at fair market value.

The Study has identified the following (on 100% terms and assuming a gold price of $1,500/oz, copper price of $3.30/lb and a AUD:USD of 0.75)5,6,31,32:

IRR of 16% (real, after tax), with a 4-year payback 19

NPV of A$304 million (US$228 million) 20

An initial Probable Ore Reserve estimate of 14Mt @ 3.7 g/t Au and 0.54% Cu for 1.6Moz Au and 73kt Cu 33

The Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in the December 2022 Quarter2

Applying economic assumptions closer to prevailing rates (i.e. a gold price of $1,750/oz, copper price of $4.15/lb and AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.73) results in an estimated IRR of 26% and an estimated NPV of US$500 million5,6,31,32.

As noted in the Study, significant upside opportunities are being evaluated. The deposit is still open in multiple directions with the potential to increase the scale and life of the project, as well as presenting the opportunity to adopt alternative, lower cost, mining methods30.

See release titled "Havieron PFS Stage 1 delivers solid returns and base for future growth" dated 12 October 2021 for further information.

The development of the exploration decline continued during the period with 211 metres now complete as at 20 October 2021. Planning has commenced for the first ventilation shaft which is scheduled to begin in the next quarter2. Works to progress the necessary approvals and permits that are required to commence the development of an operating underground mine and associated infrastructure at the Project are ongoing34.

The latest drilling results for the Havieron Project are included in the September 2021 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea

Newcrest and its joint venture partner Harmony continue to work with the PNG Government to progress permitting of the Wafi-Golpu Project and obtain a Special Mining Lease. This included engagement with the PNG Government during the quarter regarding potential terms of a Mining Development Contract, which is required for a Special Mining Lease.

As previously advised, the Governor of Morobe Province and the Morobe Provincial Government commenced legal proceedings in the National Court in Port Moresby seeking judicial review of the decision to issue the Environment Permit which was granted in December 2020. On 10 September 2021, the National Court made an interim order staying the Environment Permit pending the determination of the judicial review. However, on 15 September 2021 the State obtained leave from the Supreme Court to appeal that National Court stay order. The judicial review proceeding is now on hold until the State's appeal against the stay order is decided by the Supreme Court. These events have not impacted project and permitting activities, which continue.

Exploration

See the separately released "Quarterly Exploration Report" for the September 2021 quarter.

COVID-19 Update

To date, Newcrest has not experienced any material COVID-19 related disruptions to production or to the supply of goods and services.

The stay at home orders imposed in New South Wales (Australia) across the Blayney, Cabonne and Orange local government were lifted during the period and did not impact gold or copper production at Cadia.

The number of COVID-19 cases at Lihir remains at levels that are within the capability of the care and treatment facilities. Newcrest continues to maintain strong COVID-19 controls at Lihir, focusing on containment through contact tracing, isolation procedures and continuation of the vaccine rollout.

There were no material COVID-19 related events impacting gold production at Lihir during the period. As highlighted in the June 2021 quarterly report, Newcrest continues to monitor risks associated with workforce shortages, travel restrictions, contact tracing and associated isolation requirements. There remains a risk of COVID-19 impacting production at Lihir and this continues to be closely managed. Elevated costs related to the pandemic are expected to continue through FY22.

All of Newcrest's operations have business continuity plans and contingencies in place which seek to minimise disruptions to the operations in the event that a significant number of operational employees and/or contractors contract the virus. It is expected that these plans will enable operations to continue producing in line with the production schedule and if there are any material impacts, Newcrest will inform the market in line with its continuous disclosure obligations.

The production guidance numbers for FY22 assume no COVID-19 related interruptions. However, the AISC guidance expenditure for FY22 includes an estimate of additional costs associated with managing the business in a COVID-19 context of approximately $35 to $45 million.

Corporate

Board and Executive Changes

In October 2021, Newcrest announced that Mr Peter Hay intends to retire as a Non-Executive Director and as Non-Executive Chairman of Newcrest, with effect from the close of Newcrest's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 10 November 2021. Newcrest also announced that Mr Peter Tomsett has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman with effect from the close of Newcrest's AGM, subject to his re-election as a Non-Executive Director at the AGM. See separate release titled "Newcrest Chairman Peter Hay to retire" dated 5 October 2021 for further information.

Newcrest also announces that Lisa Ali, the Company's Chief People & Sustainability Officer has decided to leave Newcrest and the process to select her successor has commenced.

Community Support Fund

Newcrest's A$20 million Community Support Fund was established in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception it has supported approximately 61 initiatives ranging from immediate health assistance to livelihood restoration and economic recovery across Papua New Guinea, Australia, Canada (British Columbia), Ecuador and Fiji. Newcrest recently extended the Fund through to June 2022.

During the period, Newcrest continued to support the vaccine rollout internationally, including the UNICEF Australian COVID Vaccination Alliance in Papua New Guinea, working with the Chamber of Mines in Ecuador to support the Ecuadorian Government vaccination rollout, and supporting the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service's vaccination program.

Interactive Analyst CentreTM

Newcrest's financial and operational information can now be viewed via the Interactive Analyst CentreTM which is located under the Investor tab on Newcrest's website (www.newcrest.com). This interactive tool allows users to chart and export Newcrest's current and historical results for further analysis.

Sandeep Biswas

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Gold Production Summary

September 2021

Quarter Mine

Production

Tonnes

(000's)35 Tonnes

Treated

(000's) Head

Grade

(g/t Au) Gold

Recovery

(%) Gold

Production

(oz) Gold Sales

(oz) All-In

Sustaining

Cost

($/oz)3 Cadia East Panel Cave 1 1,043











Cadia East Panel Cave 2 4,397











Cadia East Panel Cave 2-3 266











Cadia36 5,706 5,175 0.82 79.8 109,005 105,541 203 Telfer Open Pit 9,534 4,300 0.69 80.5 77,201



Telfer Underground 600 584 1.26 89.2 20,773



Telfer Dump Leach







3,019



Telfer 10,135 4,883 0.76 82.2 100,993 97,653 1,358 Lihir 10,242 2,584 2.32 73.3 141,089 135,582 1,986 Red Chris 6,169 1,780 0.34 55.6 10,674 11,306 1,071 Fruta del Norte37







34,452 34,452 800 Total 32,251 14,423 1.01 76.8 396,214 384,535 1,270

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share and Fruta del Norte which is shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Copper Production Summary

September 2021

Quarter Copper Grade

(%) Copper

Recovery

(%) Concentrate

Produced

(tonnes) Metal

Production

(tonnes) Cadia 0.35 84.3 68,614 15,213 Telfer Open Pit 0.08 68.5 23,804 2,350 Telfer Underground 0.28 91.5 13,473 1,488 Telfer 0.10 75.9 37,277 3,838 Red Chris 0.39 79.0 24,812 5,475 Total 0.23 81.6 130,703 24,527

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share.

Silver Production Summary

September 2021

Quarter Tonnes Treated

(000's) Silver Production

(oz) Cadia 5,175 88,223 Telfer 4,883 46,065 Lihir 2,584 6,845 Red Chris 1,780 33,422 Total 14,423 174,555

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest 70% share.

All-In Sustaining Cost - September 2021 Quarter





3 Months to 30 September 2021

Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Red Chris Corp/

Other Group38 Gold Produced oz 109,005 100,993 141,089 10,674 - 361,762 Mining $/oz prod. 297 740 391 1,471 - 492 Milling $/oz prod. 502 459 820 1,148 - 633 Administration and other $/oz prod. 202 129 415 1,306 - 297 Lease adjustments $/oz prod (5) (14) (7) (84) - (11) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs39 $/oz prod. 217 157 4 843 - 136 Royalties $/oz prod. 82 65 48 92 - 64 By-product credits $/oz prod. (1,292) (370) (1) (5,198) - (646) Ore inventory adjustments40 $/oz prod. (26) (30) 83 (50) - 15 Production stripping adjustments40 $/oz prod. - (12) (266) (693) - (127) AOD adjustments40 $/oz prod. - 8 - - - 2 Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. (23) 1,132 1,487 (1,165) - 855 Gold Sold oz 105,541 97,653 135,582 11,306 - 350,083 Adjusted operating costs41 $/oz sold (93) 1,088 1,449 (1,146) - 800 Corporate general & administrative costs42,43 $/oz sold - - - - 65 65 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 9 60 15 77 - 27 Production stripping (sustaining)44 $/oz sold - 12 276 - - 110 Advanced operating development $/oz sold - (9) - - - (2) Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 282 164 236 2,061 8 296 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold - 28 2 - - 9 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 5 15 8 79 - 11 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz sold 203 1,358 1,986 1,071 73 1,316 Growth and development costs43 $/oz sold - - - - 3 3 Production stripping (non-sustaining)44 $/oz sold - - - 655 - 21 Capital expenditure (non-sustaining)45 $/oz sold 1,332 - 134 1,608 28 534 Exploration (non-sustaining) $/oz sold - 9 - 367 53 67 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 9 - - - 5 8 All-In Cost $/oz sold 1,544 1,367 2,120 3,701 162 1,949















Depreciation and amortisation46 $/oz sold 339 300 398 1,805 12 411

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at 70%. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding.

Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.

All-In Sustaining Cost - Year ended 30 June 2021





12 Months to 30 June 2021

Units Cadia Telfer Lihir14 Red

Chris Corp/

Other Group14,38 Gold Produced oz 764,895 416,138 737,082 45,922 - 1,964,037 Mining $/oz prod. 171 731 254 1,683 - 356 Milling $/oz prod. 318 425 554 1,107 - 447 Administration and other $/oz prod. 117 202 331 1,268 - 242 Lease Adjustments $/oz prod (3) (28) (6) (53) - (10) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs39 $/oz prod. 175 139 3 665 - 114 Royalties $/oz prod. 103 61 47 78 - 73 By-product credits $/oz prod. (1,138) (261) (1) (3,982) - (592) Ore inventory adjustments40 $/oz prod. (1) (17) 83 (52) - 26 Production stripping adjustments40 $/oz prod. - - (163) (606) - (75) AOD adjustments40 $/oz prod. - 9 - - - 2 Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. (258) 1,261 1,102 108 - 583 Gold Sold oz 766,118 411,336 773,146 45,643 - 1,996,243 Adjusted operating costs41 $/oz sold (258) 1,273 1,079 64 - 583 Corporate general & administrative costs42,43 $/oz sold - - - - 55 55 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 5 4 10 66 - 8 Production stripping (sustaining)44 $/oz sold - - 156 488 - 71 Advanced operating development $/oz sold - (9) - - - (2) Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 139 146 140 1,538 13 186 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold 2 19 1 38 - 6 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 3 40 5 54 - 13 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz sold (109) 1,473 1,391 2,248 68 920 Growth and development costs43 $/oz sold - - - - 5 5 Production stripping (non-sustaining)44 $/oz sold - - - 122 - 3 Capital expenditure (non-sustaining)45 $/oz sold 601 - 91 636 14 294 Exploration (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 1 4 - 476 40 52 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 6 - - - 1 4 All-In Cost $/oz sold 499 1,477 1,482 3,482 128 1,278















Depreciation and amortisation46 $/oz sold 260 252 358 1,538 12 337

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at 70%. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding.

Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.

Subsequent to the release of the June 2021 quarterly report, gold sales, AISC and AISC margin outcomes for FY21 were restated due to a change in the classification of Phase 16 production stripping costs at Lihir.





Simplified Lihir Pit Material Flow - September 2021 Quarter



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101086_newcrestfig1.jpg





Simplified Lihir Process Flow - September 2021 Quarter



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/101086_newcrestfig2.jpg

Appendix

Reconciliation of Newcrest's operational performance including its 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Gold production Metric Sep

2021 Qtr Jun

2021 Qtr FY21 Gold production - Newcrest operations oz 361,762 507,516 1,964,037 Gold production - Fruta del Norte (32%) oz 34,452 34,816 129,285 Gold production oz 396,214 542,332 2,093,322

The production outcomes for Fruta del Norte are shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share and have been sourced from Lundin Gold's news releases.

All-In Sustaining Cost Metric Sep

2021 Qtr37 Jun

2021 Qtr14 FY2114 All-in Sustaining Cost - Newcrest operations $m 461 439 1,837 All-in Sustaining Cost - Fruta del Norte (32%) $m 27 29 91 All-In Sustaining Cost $m 488 468 1,928









Gold ounces sold - Newcrest operations oz 350,083 545,334 1,996,243 Gold ounces sold - Fruta del Norte (32%) oz 34,452 40,132 120,181 Total gold ounces sold oz 384,535 585,466 2,116,425









All-In Sustaining Cost - Newcrest operations $/oz 1,316 805 920 All-In Sustaining - Fruta del Norte (32%) $oz 800 720 753 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,270 799 911

Due to timing of Lundin Gold's September 2021 quarterly report, Newcrest has estimated its 32% attributable share, through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc, of Fruta del Norte's All-In Sustaining Cost for the September 2021 quarter. The AISC estimate was derived by taking the mid-point of Lundin Gold's CY21 AISC guidance of $770-830/oz (released 15 March 2021). For the purposes of All-In Sustaining Cost, Newcrest has assumed that production is equal to sales. Newcrest will restate its September quarter AISC outcome once the outcomes for Fruta del Norte's September quarter are known.

All-In Sustaining Cost margin Metric Sep

2021 Qtr Jun

2021 Qtr14 FY2114 Realised gold price16 $/oz 1,722 1,780 1,796 All-In Sustaining Cost - Newcrest operations $/oz 1,316 805 920 All-In Sustaining Cost margin $/oz 406 975 876

