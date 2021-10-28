- Verified the highest MSL 1 (=30°C/85% RH unlimited) ranking -

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) has developed a highly reliable manufacturing technology that configures a high definition silver plated area for lead frames that fix semiconductor chips and connects them externally. In addition, the new technology improves adhesiveness with a surface roughening technology of the highest industry standard that seals the copper surface to the mold compound.

By providing this high definition, highly reliable lead frame we aim to expand the use of semiconductor Quad Flat Non-leaded package (QFN) for vehicles.

DNP Developed Lead Frame Features

DNP has taken advantage of our microfabrication technology developed over many years to successfully achieve the configuration of lead frame silver plated area of ±25um. It has also been possible to maintain high level reliability by improving the adhesion of the mold compound and the lead frame.

The Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JEDEC) has established Moisture Sensitivity Levels (MSL) with the objective of preventing a variety of phenomena from volume expansion due to the absorption and vaporization of air-borne moisture in the mold compound. And DNP is pleased to announce that our newly developed product has been verified the highest MSL 1 ranking.

Going Forward

DNP will propose the newly developed high definition, highly reliable lead frame to post-processing manufacturers and expand this business. We will also strengthen our facilities to meet increasing demand, and plan to double our production capacity by FY 2023 compared to FY 2020.

About DNP

Since 1876, DNP is the worldwide leader in printing solutions and connects individuals and society, and provides new value. As a reliable partner DNP capitalizes on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic device and optical film markets, holding global top market share in Optical Film for displays and Photomask for semiconductors. We bring the next-generation communication solutions such as Vapor Chamber and Reflect Array to support a comfortable information society.

