Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J5US ISIN: US88033G4073 Ticker-Symbol: THC1 
Stuttgart
27.10.21
21:01 Uhr
61,06 Euro
+2,56
+4,38 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,4060,8027.10.
60,3660,6627.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PEAK FINTECH GROUP
PEAK FINTECH GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEAK FINTECH GROUP INC7,360+3,08 %
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION61,06+4,38 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.