Nativex Ranked Top Global Ad Network on the AppsFlyer Performance Index

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativex, a leading mobile advertising platform, announced today that it ranked as a top 10 global ad network on AppsFlyer's bi-annual Performance Index with strong results in both the gaming and non-gaming categories. As an industry-leading report that measures top media sources' mobile performances around the world, the AppsFlyer Index is an important tool for marketers looking to stay up to date with the latest mobile industry trends. The 13th edition of the AppsFlyer Index looked at over 33 billion app installs, 55 billion app opens, 623 media sources, and 17,000 apps.

Nativex was featured on the AppsFlyer in-app purchase (IAP) Index, scoring in 4 different categories including 6th and 9th in the ecommerce categories on the Power Ranking and Volume Ranking respectively, and 4th and 5th on the general shopping categories (Power Ranking and Volume Ranking).

In addition to this, Nativex was featured and showed extremely strong growth in Southeast Asia in gaming (RPG in particular) and shopping (eCommerce in particular). Southeast Asia was recently named as one of the largest gaming and ecommerce markets in the world .

Nativex also placed 5th and 6th on the Power Ranking and Volume Ranking for mobile role-playing games. Nativex also saw a top 10 ranking for eCommerce in the Southeast Asian market.

Nativex's growth in APAC includes partnerships with TikTok For Business and has paved the way for several successes in the region for brands and mobile apps including eCommerce giants Shopee and Lazada. In addition to key partnerships, Nativex offers clients XMP, a media buying platform, to launch and run advertising campaigns globally.

"Our recent results on the AppsFlyer Index underline our commitment to providing our partnered advertisers with high-quality service and solutions," said Irene Yang, Managing Director at Nativex. "Gaming and eCommerce continue to be fast-growing verticals across all markets and our efforts to establish our presence in Southeast Asia have not gone unnoticed."

About Nativex

Nativex is dedicated to driving ROI and growth for all sectors of business in a digital and mobile-first world. Nativex enables marketers to create strong, sustainable growth through universal access to digital channels across China and the rest of the world. In addition to this, Nativex offers all the integrated tools needed for marketers to thrive and create a meaningful impact on their audiences. Part of Mobvista, Nativex has a global presence with 16 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.nativex.com.

