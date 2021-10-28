Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group reports financial results for the first nine months of 2021

Patient enrollment and product demand driving ongoing revenue recovery to US$52.9 million in Q3 2021
Operating profit impacted by upfront payment of US$ 13.1 million for the in-licensing of OTL-105.
Continued strong positive cash flow from operations enable increasing investment in the pipeline to support long-term growth
LEIDEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/NASDAQ: PHAR) presents its preliminary (unaudited) financial report for the first nine months ended September 30, 2021.
- The Company will hold an analyst conference call at 13.30 CET/07.30 ET today. Dial in details can be found on page 6 of this report
Chief Executive Officer, Sijmen de Vries, commented
"We are pleased to deliver continued quarter-on-quarter revenue growth for the year to date, as expected, following the impact of COVID-19 on sales earlier in 2021, as a result of ongoing patient enrollment and increasing product demand. Supported by the strength of the underlying business; we are continuing to invest in future growth in line with our strategy to develop and expand our pipeline through leverage of our in-house expertise. This investment includes licensing of OTL-105, an investigational gene therapy for the potentially curative treatment of hereditary angioedema, from Orchard Therapeutics in July 2021.We are also investing significant and increasing amounts in preparation for the potential launch of leniolisib in Q4 2022, subject to regulatory approval.
I look forward to the read-out of the registration enabling study for leniolisib, expected early in the new year, as a product with transformational potential for APDS patient's lives and also transformational commercial potential for Pharming."
Operational highlights (Q3 2021)
- Signed a strategic collaboration with Orchard Therapeutics, a global gene therapy leader, to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize OTL-105, a newly disclosed investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). OTL-105 is designed to increase C1 esterase inhibitor (C1INH) in HAE patient serum to prevent HAE attacks.
- Entered into an exclusive license agreement with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals for the distribution of RUCONEST in the Middle East and North Africa.
- Topline results from two randomized, open label, controlled, pilot clinical trials of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 treated with RUCONEST for the prevention of severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. Results from these studies support Pharming's initial hypothesis on the need to control the hyper-inflammatory process in patients with severe COVID-19 infection. The results are being analyzed to design future clinical trials with RUCONEST for the treatment of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 conditions.
- Continued significant investment in pipeline, including launch preparation for leniolisib, which is expected in Q4 2022, dependent on regulatory approval.
Financial Summary
Amounts in US$m except per share data
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
% Change
Income Statement
Revenues
146.1
151.9
(4)%
Gross profit
130.6
135.3
(3)%
Operating profit
15.3
57.7
(72)%
Profit for the year
13.9
28.9
(49)%
Balance Sheet
Cash & marketable securities
184.8
176.0
5%
Share Information
Basic earnings per share (US$)
0.022
0.045
(49)%
Diluted earnings per share (US$)
0.018
0.039
(51)%
Financial highlights
- Total revenues increased by 6% from US$49.7 million in Q2 2021 to US$52.9 million in Q3 2021, as a result of the ongoing recovery in sales following the impact of COVID-19 on the US healthcare economy earlier in Q1 2021, as previously noted in the Company's Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 financial reports. Revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were US$146.1 million, a 4% decrease compared to the first nine months of 2020 (US$151.9 million).
- RUCONEST sales in the US continued to recover during Q3 2021, with quarter-on-quarter revenues increasing by 6% to US$51.1 million (Q2 2021: US$48.4 million), driven by an increase in patient enrollment and product demand. For the first nine months of 2021, US sales amounted to US$141.1 million, a 3% decrease from US$145.9 million in the first nine months of 2020.
- Revenues in Europe and RoW decreased to US$5.0 million for the first nine months of 2021 (9M 2020: US$6.1 million). In Q3 2021 revenue from Europe and RoW sales were US$1.9 million, an increase of 58% on Q2 2021 (US$1.2 million), mainly as a result of phasing of ordering.
- Gross profit for the first nine months of 2021 was US$130.6 million a 3% decrease in comparison to the first nine months of 2020 (US$135.3 million). However, gross profit increased by 4% compared to Q2 2021, in line with the increased quarter-on-quarter revenues.
- Operating profit for the first nine months of 2021 was US$15.3 million, decreasing 72% on the first nine months of 2020 (US$57.7 million). This was due to significant investments in the pipeline, including one- off costs of the upfront payment of US$13.1 million to in-license OTL-105 from Orchard Therapeutics in Q3 2021 and increased costs of corporate development, including costs associated with compliance and insurances as specified further below. Without the upfront payment for OTL-105 operating profit would have come to US$28.4 million, growing from US$17.3 million in H1 2021.
- Other operating costs increased to US$116.4 million compared to US$78.5 million in the first nine months of 2020. The increase is due to investment in Pharming's long-term growth, with increased R&D expenditure, the cost of the OTL-105 license (US$13.1 million), leniolisib pre-launch marketing preparations and manufacturing cost for leniolisib, an increase in employee numbers to support growth, a significant increase in cost of insurances due to Nasdaq listing, an increase in share-based compensation and increased compliance and control costs relating to the recent US Nasdaq listing, as previously noted in the Company's Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 financial reports.
- Net profit for the first nine months of 2021 was US$13.9 million, a 49% decrease compared to the first nine months of 2020 (US$28.9 million), as a result of initial in-licensing cost of OTL-105 (US$13.1 million) leading to lower operating profit which was offset by currency exchange rates and lower funding costs.
- Cash and cash equivalents, together with restricted cash, decreased from US$206.7 million at the end of 2020 to US$184.8 million at the end of Q3 2021. This was as a result of positive cash flows from operating activities of US$21.9 million remaining after the US$ 13.1 million one- off payment to Orchard Therapeutics and reduced by investments and negative financing cash flows totaling US$42.9 million. These US$42.9 million include investments in production facilities and the payment of the final US$25.0 million milestone to Bausch Health Inc. in Q2 2021 in relation to the re-acquisition of the North American RUCONEST commercialization rights in 2016.
Outlook
For the remainder of 2021, we expect:
- Continued quarter on quarter increase in revenues from RUCONEST sales due to normalizing pharmaceutical markets following the impact of COVID-19. However, we will continue to monitor the situation in all markets and could expect some periodic disruptions.
- Maintenance of positive net earnings during the remainder of the year.
- Significant and increasing investment in launch-critical medical affairs and pre-marketing activities for leniolisib as well as continued investment in ongoing clinical trials for rhC1INH and other development activities, including OTL-105.
- Investments in acquisitions and in-licensing of new development opportunities and assets.
No further specific financial guidance for 2021 is provided.
About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. is a global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs.
The flagship of our portfolio is our recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor (rhC1INH) franchise. C1INH is a naturally occurring protein that down regulates the complement and contact cascades in order to control inflammation in affected tissues.
Our lead product, RUCONEST, is the first and only plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy. It is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. We are commercializing RUCONEST in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom through our own sales and marketing organization, and the rest of the world through our distribution network.
In addition, we are investigating the clinical efficacy of rhC1INH in the treatment of further indications, including pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury and severe pneumonia as a result of COVID-19 infections.
We are also studying our oral precision medicine, leniolisib (a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta, or PI3K delta, inhibitor), for the treatment of activated PI3K delta syndrome, or APDS, in a registration enabling Phase 2/3 study in the United States and Europe.
Additionally, we entered into a strategic collaboration with Orchard Therapeutics to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize OTL-105, a newly disclosed investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy for the treatment of HAE.
Furthermore, we are leveraging our transgenic manufacturing technology to develop next-generation protein replacement therapies, most notably for Pompe disease, which is currently in preclinical development.
Risk profile
The risks outlined in the 2020 Annual Report continued to apply in the first nine months of 2021 and are expected to apply for the rest of the financial year.
We continue to closely monitor the key risks and opportunities, and will respond appropriately to any emerging risk.
Related party transactions
There are no material changes in the nature, scope, and (relative) scale in this reporting period compared to last year.
Auditor's involvement
The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements have not been audited by the Company's statutory auditor.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, Pharming's ability to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the conduct of its business, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2020 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release.
Inside Information
This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further public information, contact:
Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands
Sijmen de Vries, CEO: T: +31 71 524 7400
Susanne Embleton, Investor Relations Manager: T: +31 71 524 7400 E: investor@pharming.com
FTI Consulting, London, UK
Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw
T: +44 203 727 1000
FTI Consulting, USA
Jim Polson
T: +1 (312) 553-6730
LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl
Conference call dial-in information
Thursday October, 28, 2021 13:30CET/07:30ET
Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.
Dial-in details:
Netherlands (Local) 085 888 7233
United Kingdom 0800 640 6441
United Kingdom (Local) 020 3936 2999
United States (Local) 1 646 664 1960
All other locations +44 20 3936 2999
Access code: 147906
Webcast Link:
https://webcast.openbriefing.com/pharming-q321/
Pharming Group N.V.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements in US Dollars (unaudited)
For the period ended 30 September 2021
- Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss
- Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
- Condensed consolidated balance sheet
Appendix: Main condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements reported in Euros (unaudited)
(This appendix is not part of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)
- Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss in Euros
- Condensed consolidated statement balance sheet in Euros
- Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows in Euros
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS
For the 9-month period ended 30 September
Amounts in US$ '000
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Revenues
146,101
151,874
Costs of sales
(15,500)
(16,566)
Gross profit
130,601
135,308
Other income
1,808
810
Research and development
(37,580)
(26,842)
OTL-105 in-licensing
(13,105)
0
General and administrative
(22,510)
(15,411)
Marketing and sales
(43,880)
(36,204)
Other Operating Costs
(117,075)
(78,457)
Operating profit
15,334
57,661
Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation derivatives
59
147
Other finance income
9,907
655
Other finance expenses
(4,466)
(20,614)
Finance cost net
5,500
(19,812)
Share of net profits in associates using the equity method
511
219
Profit before tax
21,345
38,068
Income tax credit (expense)
(7,412)
(9,212)
Profit for the year
13,933
28,856
Basic earnings per share (US$)
0.022
0.045
Fully-diluted earnings per share (US$)
0.018
0.039
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the 9-month period ended 30 September
Amounts in US$ '000
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Profit for the year
13,933
28,856
Currency translation differences
(10,506)
497
Fair value remeasurement investments
(1,475)
0
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
(11,981)
497
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(11,981)
497
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
1,952
29,353
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
As at 30 September
Amounts in US$ '000
30 September
31 December
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
89,009
94,083
Property, plant and equipment
16,914
12,226
Right-of-use assets
20,982
9,427
Long-term prepayments
198
0
Deferred tax assets
21,473
31,877
Investments accounted for using the equity method
7,187
7,118
Investment in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI
2,483
0
Restricted cash
481
510
Total non-current assets
158,727
155,241
Current assets
Inventories
25,098
21,157
Trade and other receivables
32,810
35,901
Restricted cash
981
995
Cash and cash equivalents
183,324
205,159
Total current assets
242,213
263,212
Total assets
400,940
418,453
Equity
Share capital
7,259
7,163
Share premium
453,476
444,940
Legal reserves
9,864
19,859
Accumulated deficit
(277,053)
(288,527)
Shareholders' equity
193,546
183,435
Non-current liabilities
Convertible bonds
140,962
149,727
Lease liabilities
19,323
8,230
Other financial liabilities
386
212
Total non-current liabilities
160,671
158,169
Current liabilities
Convertible bonds
1,923
2,040
Derivative financial liabilities
54
181
Trade and other payables
42,151
47,666
Lease liabilities
2,595
1,962
Other financial liabilities
0
25,000
Total current liabilities
46,723
76,849
Total equity and liabilities
400,940
418,453
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS in US Dollar
For the period ended 30 September
Amounts in US$ '000
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Profit before tax
21,345
38,068
Non-cash adjustments:
Depreciation, amortization, impairment
6,867
5,741
Equity settled share based payments
5,706
2,365
Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation of derivatives
(59)
(148)
Other finance income
(9,907)
(655)
Other finance expense
4,466
20,616
Share of net profits in associates using the equity method
(511)
(220)
Other
272
2,489
Operating cash flows before changes in working capital
28,179
68,256
Changes in working capital:
Inventories
(3,941)
(2,159)
Trade and other receivables
3,092
(799)
Payables and other current liabilities
(5,514)
(1,979)
Restricted Cash
42
1,074
Total changes in working capital
(6,321)
(3,863)
Interest received
51
655
Income taxes paid
0
(2,741)
Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities
21,909
62,307
Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment
(7,451)
(1,551)
Investment intangible assets
(1,544)
(374)
Investment in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI
(4,589)
0
Acquisition of license
(1,593)
(9,523)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(15,177)
(11,448)
Repayment on loans and borrowings
0
(56,273)
Payment on contingent consideration
(25,000)
(20,445)
Payment of lease liabilities
(2,476)
(1,489)
Proceeds of issued convertible bonds
0
138,312
Interests on loans and leases
(4,493)
(3,072)
Proceeds of equity and warrants
4,237
2,294
Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities
(27,732)
59,327
Increase (decrease) of cash
(21,000)
110,816
Exchange rate effects
(835)
(3,486)
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
205,159
74,348
Total cash and cash equivalents at 30 September
183,324
181,048
Appendix: Main Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements reported in Euro's
These statements are not part of the original Interim Financial Statements. The original Interim Financial Statements are reported in US Dollars. In case of differences of interpretation between the Financial Statements in US dollars and the Financial Statements in Euros, the Financial Statements in US Dollars will prevail.
Exchange rates (USD:EUR) used:
Statement of income YTD 2020
1.1274
Statement of income YTD 2021
1,1982
Balance sheet at September 2020
1.1696
Balance sheet at December 2020
1.2280
Balance sheet at September 2021
1.1600
Cash flow YTD 2020
1.1274
Cash flow YTD 2021
1,1982
Cash balance as per 1 January 2020
1.1214
Cash balance as per 31 December 2020
1.2280
Cash balance as per 1 January 2021
1.2280
Cash balance as per 30 September 2021
1.1600
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS - EUR
For the 9-month period ended 30 September
Amounts in € '000
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Revenues
121,934
134,714
Costs of sales
(12,936)
(14,694)
Gross profit
108,998
120,020
Other income
1,509
718
Research and development
(31,364)
(23,810)
OTL-105 in-licensing
(10,937)
0
General and administrative
(18,786)
(13,670)
Marketing and sales
(36,621)
(32,113)
Other Operating Costs
(97,709)
(69,593)
Operating profit
12,798
51,145
Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation derivatives
49
131
Other finance income
8,268
581
Other finance expenses
(3,728)
(18,285)
Finance cost net
4,589
(17,573)
Share of net profits in associates using the equity method
427
195
Profit before tax
17,815
33,767
Income tax expense
(6,188)
(8,171)
Profit for the year
11,627
25,596
Basic earnings per share (€)
0.018
0.040
Fully-diluted earnings per share (€)
0.015
0.035
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - EUR
As at 30 September
Amounts in € '000
30 September
31 December
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
76,732
76,615
Property, plant and equipment
14,581
9,956
Right-of-use assets
18,088
7,676
Long-term prepayments
171
0
Deferred tax assets
18,510
25,957
Investments accounted for using the equity method
6,196
5,796
Investment in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI
2,434
0
Restricted cash
415
415
Total non-current assets
136,833
126,415
Current assets
Inventories
21,636
17,229
Trade and other receivables
28,285
29,236
Restricted cash
846
810
Cash and cash equivalents
158,037
167,068
Total current assets
208,804
214,343
Total assets
345,637
340,758
Equity
Share capital
6,258
6,388
Share premium
390,928
396,799
Legal reserves
8,504
4,341
Accumulated deficit
(238,839)
(258,151)
Shareholders' equity
166,851
149,377
Non-current liabilities
Convertible bonds
121,519
121,927
Lease liabilities
16,657
6,702
Other financial liabilities
333
173
Total non-current liabilities
138,509
128,802
Current liabilities
Convertible bonds
1,657
1,661
Derivative financial liabilities
47
147
Trade and other payables
36,337
38,816
Lease liabilities
2,237
1,598
Other financial liabilities
0
20,357
Total current liabilities
40,277
62,579
Total equity and liabilities
345,637
340,758
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - EUR
For the period ended 30 September
Amounts in €'000
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Profit before tax
17.816
33.767
Non-cash adjustments:
Depreciation, amortization, impairment
5.730
5,092
Equity settled share-based payments
4.763
2,098
Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation of derivatives
-49
-131
Other finance income
-8.268
-581
Other finance expense
3.728
18,285
Share of net profits in associates using the equity method
-427
-195
Other
226
2,208
Operating cash flows before changes in working capital
23.519
60,543
Changes in working capital:
Inventories
-3,289
-1,915
Trade and other receivables
2,580
-709
Payables and other current liabilities
-4,602
-1,755
Restricted Cash
35
1,012
Total changes in working capital
-5,276
-3,367
Interest received
43
581
Income taxes paid
0
-2,431
Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities
18,286
55,326
Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment
-6,219
-1,376
Investment intangible assets
-1,289
-332
Investment in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI
-3,830
0
Acquisition of license
-1,330
-8,447
Net cash flows used in investing activities
-12,668
-10,155
Repayment on loans and borrowings
0
-49,914
Payment on contingent consideration
-20,865
-18,135
Payment of lease liabilities
-2,067
-1,321
Proceeds of issued convertible bonds
0
122,682
Interests on loans and leases
-3,750
-2,725
Proceeds of equity and warrants
3,536
2,035
Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities
-23,146
52,622
Increase (decrease) of cash
-17,528
97,793
Exchange rate effects
8,497
-9,297
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
167,068
66,299
Total cash and cash equivalents at 30 September
158,037
154,795
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454235/Pharming_Group_NV_Logo.jpg