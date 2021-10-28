Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group reports financial results for the first nine months of 2021

Patient enrollment and product demand driving ongoing revenue recovery to US$52.9 million in Q3 2021

Operating profit impacted by upfront payment of US$ 13.1 million for the in-licensing of OTL-105.

Continued strong positive cash flow from operations enable increasing investment in the pipeline to support long-term growth

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/NASDAQ: PHAR) presents its preliminary (unaudited) financial report for the first nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company will hold an analyst conference call at 13.30 CET/07.30 ET today. Dial in details can be found on page 6 of this report

Chief Executive Officer, Sijmen de Vries, commented

"We are pleased to deliver continued quarter-on-quarter revenue growth for the year to date, as expected, following the impact of COVID-19 on sales earlier in 2021, as a result of ongoing patient enrollment and increasing product demand. Supported by the strength of the underlying business; we are continuing to invest in future growth in line with our strategy to develop and expand our pipeline through leverage of our in-house expertise. This investment includes licensing of OTL-105, an investigational gene therapy for the potentially curative treatment of hereditary angioedema, from Orchard Therapeutics in July 2021.We are also investing significant and increasing amounts in preparation for the potential launch of leniolisib in Q4 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

I look forward to the read-out of the registration enabling study for leniolisib, expected early in the new year, as a product with transformational potential for APDS patient's lives and also transformational commercial potential for Pharming."

Operational highlights (Q3 2021)

Signed a strategic collaboration with Orchard Therapeutics, a global gene therapy leader, to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize OTL-105, a newly disclosed investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). OTL-105 is designed to increase C1 esterase inhibitor (C1INH) in HAE patient serum to prevent HAE attacks.

Entered into an exclusive license agreement with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals for the distribution of RUCONEST in the Middle East and North Africa .

and . Topline results from two randomized, open label, controlled, pilot clinical trials of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 treated with RUCONEST for the prevention of severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. Results from these studies support Pharming's initial hypothesis on the need to control the hyper-inflammatory process in patients with severe COVID-19 infection. The results are being analyzed to design future clinical trials with RUCONEST for the treatment of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 conditions.

Continued significant investment in pipeline, including launch preparation for leniolisib, which is expected in Q4 2022, dependent on regulatory approval.

Financial Summary

Amounts in US$m except per share data YTD 2021 YTD 2020 % Change Income Statement





Revenues 146.1 151.9 (4)% Gross profit 130.6 135.3 (3)% Operating profit 15.3 57.7 (72)% Profit for the year 13.9 28.9 (49)% Balance Sheet





Cash & marketable securities 184.8 176.0 5% Share Information





Basic earnings per share (US$) 0.022 0.045 (49)% Diluted earnings per share (US$) 0.018 0.039 (51)%

Financial highlights

Total revenues increased by 6% from US$49.7 million in Q2 2021 to US$52.9 million in Q3 2021, as a result of the ongoing recovery in sales following the impact of COVID-19 on the US healthcare economy earlier in Q1 2021, as previously noted in the Company's Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 financial reports. Revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were US$146.1 million , a 4% decrease compared to the first nine months of 2020 ( US$151.9 million ).

in Q2 2021 to in Q3 2021, as a result of the ongoing recovery in sales following the impact of COVID-19 on the US healthcare economy earlier in Q1 2021, as previously noted in the Company's Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 financial reports. Revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were , a 4% decrease compared to the first nine months of 2020 ( ). RUCONEST sales in the US continued to recover during Q3 2021, with quarter-on-quarter revenues increasing by 6% to US$51.1 million (Q2 2021: US$48.4 million ), driven by an increase in patient enrollment and product demand. For the first nine months of 2021, US sales amounted to US$141.1 million , a 3% decrease from US$145 .9 million in the first nine months of 2020.

(Q2 2021: ), driven by an increase in patient enrollment and product demand. For the first nine months of 2021, US sales amounted to , a 3% decrease from .9 million in the first nine months of 2020. Revenues in Europe and RoW decreased to US$5.0 million for the first nine months of 2021 ( 9M 2020: US$6.1 million ). In Q3 2021 revenue from Europe and RoW sales were US$1 .9 million, an increase of 58% on Q2 2021 ( US$1.2 million ), mainly as a result of phasing of ordering.

and RoW decreased to for the first nine months of 2021 ( 2020: ). In Q3 2021 revenue from and RoW sales were .9 million, an increase of 58% on Q2 2021 ( ), mainly as a result of phasing of ordering. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2021 was US$130.6 million a 3% decrease in comparison to the first nine months of 2020 ( US$135.3 million ). However, gross profit increased by 4% compared to Q2 2021, in line with the increased quarter-on-quarter revenues.

a 3% decrease in comparison to the first nine months of 2020 ( ). However, gross profit increased by 4% compared to Q2 2021, in line with the increased quarter-on-quarter revenues. Operating profit for the first nine months of 2021 was US$15.3 million , decreasing 72% on the first nine months of 2020 ( US$57.7 million ). This was due to significant investments in the pipeline, including one- off costs of the upfront payment of US$13.1 million to in-license OTL-105 from Orchard Therapeutics in Q3 2021 and increased costs of corporate development, including costs associated with compliance and insurances as specified further below. Without the upfront payment for OTL-105 operating profit would have come to US$28.4 million , growing from US$17.3 million in H1 2021.

, decreasing 72% on the first nine months of 2020 ( ). This was due to significant investments in the pipeline, including one- off costs of the upfront payment of to in-license OTL-105 from Orchard Therapeutics in Q3 2021 and increased costs of corporate development, including costs associated with compliance and insurances as specified further below. Without the upfront payment for OTL-105 operating profit would have come to , growing from in H1 2021. Other operating costs increased to US$116.4 million compared to US$78.5 million in the first nine months of 2020. The increase is due to investment in Pharming's long-term growth, with increased R&D expenditure, the cost of the OTL-105 license ( US$13.1 million ), leniolisib pre-launch marketing preparations and manufacturing cost for leniolisib, an increase in employee numbers to support growth, a significant increase in cost of insurances due to Nasdaq listing, an increase in share-based compensation and increased compliance and control costs relating to the recent US Nasdaq listing, as previously noted in the Company's Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 financial reports.

compared to in the first nine months of 2020. The increase is due to investment in Pharming's long-term growth, with increased R&D expenditure, the cost of the OTL-105 license ( ), leniolisib pre-launch marketing preparations and manufacturing cost for leniolisib, an increase in employee numbers to support growth, a significant increase in cost of insurances due to Nasdaq listing, an increase in share-based compensation and increased compliance and control costs relating to the recent US Nasdaq listing, as previously noted in the Company's Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 financial reports. Net profit for the first nine months of 2021 was US$13.9 million , a 49% decrease compared to the first nine months of 2020 ( US$28.9 million ), as a result of initial in-licensing cost of OTL-105 ( US$13.1 million ) leading to lower operating profit which was offset by currency exchange rates and lower funding costs.

, a 49% decrease compared to the first nine months of 2020 ( ), as a result of initial in-licensing cost of OTL-105 ( ) leading to lower operating profit which was offset by currency exchange rates and lower funding costs. Cash and cash equivalents, together with restricted cash, decreased from US$206.7 million at the end of 2020 to US$184.8 million at the end of Q3 2021. This was as a result of positive cash flows from operating activities of US$21.9 million remaining after the US$ 13.1 million one- off payment to Orchard Therapeutics and reduced by investments and negative financing cash flows totaling US$42.9 million . These US$42.9 million include investments in production facilities and the payment of the final US$25.0 million milestone to Bausch Health Inc. in Q2 2021 in relation to the re-acquisition of the North American RUCONEST commercialization rights in 2016.

Outlook

For the remainder of 2021, we expect:

Continued quarter on quarter increase in revenues from RUCONEST sales due to normalizing pharmaceutical markets following the impact of COVID-19. However, we will continue to monitor the situation in all markets and could expect some periodic disruptions.

Maintenance of positive net earnings during the remainder of the year.

Significant and increasing investment in launch-critical medical affairs and pre-marketing activities for leniolisib as well as continued investment in ongoing clinical trials for rhC1INH and other development activities, including OTL-105.

Investments in acquisitions and in-licensing of new development opportunities and assets.

No further specific financial guidance for 2021 is provided.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. is a global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs.

The flagship of our portfolio is our recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor (rhC1INH) franchise. C1INH is a naturally occurring protein that down regulates the complement and contact cascades in order to control inflammation in affected tissues.

Our lead product, RUCONEST, is the first and only plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy. It is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. We are commercializing RUCONEST in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom through our own sales and marketing organization, and the rest of the world through our distribution network.

In addition, we are investigating the clinical efficacy of rhC1INH in the treatment of further indications, including pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury and severe pneumonia as a result of COVID-19 infections.

We are also studying our oral precision medicine, leniolisib (a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta, or PI3K delta, inhibitor), for the treatment of activated PI3K delta syndrome, or APDS, in a registration enabling Phase 2/3 study in the United States and Europe.

Additionally, we entered into a strategic collaboration with Orchard Therapeutics to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize OTL-105, a newly disclosed investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy for the treatment of HAE.

Furthermore, we are leveraging our transgenic manufacturing technology to develop next-generation protein replacement therapies, most notably for Pompe disease, which is currently in preclinical development.

Risk profile

The risks outlined in the 2020 Annual Report continued to apply in the first nine months of 2021 and are expected to apply for the rest of the financial year.

We continue to closely monitor the key risks and opportunities, and will respond appropriately to any emerging risk.

Related party transactions

There are no material changes in the nature, scope, and (relative) scale in this reporting period compared to last year.

Auditor's involvement

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements have not been audited by the Company's statutory auditor.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, Pharming's ability to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the conduct of its business, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2020 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands

Sijmen de Vries, CEO: T: +31 71 524 7400

Susanne Embleton, Investor Relations Manager: T: +31 71 524 7400 E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK

Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw

T: +44 203 727 1000

FTI Consulting, USA

Jim Polson

T: +1 (312) 553-6730

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Conference call dial-in information

Thursday October, 28, 2021 13:30CET/07:30ET

Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

Dial-in details:

Netherlands (Local) 085 888 7233

United Kingdom 0800 640 6441

United Kingdom (Local) 020 3936 2999

United States (Local) 1 646 664 1960

All other locations +44 20 3936 2999

Access code: 147906

Webcast Link:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/pharming-q321/





Pharming Group N.V.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements in US Dollars (unaudited)

For the period ended 30 September 2021

Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow

Appendix: Main condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements reported in Euros (unaudited)

(This appendix is not part of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss in Euros

Condensed consolidated statement balance sheet in Euros

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows in Euros

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS



For the 9-month period ended 30 September









Amounts in US$ '000 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Revenues 146,101 151,874 Costs of sales (15,500) (16,566) Gross profit 130,601 135,308 Other income 1,808 810 Research and development (37,580) (26,842) OTL-105 in-licensing (13,105) 0 General and administrative (22,510) (15,411) Marketing and sales (43,880) (36,204) Other Operating Costs (117,075) (78,457) Operating profit 15,334 57,661 Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation derivatives 59 147 Other finance income 9,907 655 Other finance expenses (4,466) (20,614) Finance cost net 5,500 (19,812) Share of net profits in associates using the equity method 511 219 Profit before tax 21,345 38,068 Income tax credit (expense) (7,412) (9,212) Profit for the year 13,933 28,856 Basic earnings per share (US$) 0.022 0.045 Fully-diluted earnings per share (US$) 0.018 0.039

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the 9-month period ended 30 September









Amounts in US$ '000 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Profit for the year 13,933 28,856 Currency translation differences (10,506) 497 Fair value remeasurement investments (1,475) 0 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (11,981) 497 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (11,981) 497 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year 1,952 29,353

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



As at 30 September



Amounts in US$ '000 30 September

2021 31 December

2020 Non-current assets



Intangible assets 89,009 94,083 Property, plant and equipment 16,914 12,226 Right-of-use assets 20,982 9,427 Long-term prepayments 198 0 Deferred tax assets 21,473 31,877 Investments accounted for using the equity method 7,187 7,118 Investment in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI 2,483 0 Restricted cash 481 510 Total non-current assets 158,727 155,241 Current assets



Inventories 25,098 21,157 Trade and other receivables 32,810 35,901 Restricted cash 981 995 Cash and cash equivalents 183,324 205,159 Total current assets 242,213 263,212 Total assets 400,940 418,453





Equity



Share capital 7,259 7,163 Share premium 453,476 444,940 Legal reserves 9,864 19,859 Accumulated deficit (277,053) (288,527) Shareholders' equity 193,546 183,435 Non-current liabilities



Convertible bonds 140,962 149,727 Lease liabilities 19,323 8,230 Other financial liabilities 386 212 Total non-current liabilities 160,671 158,169





Current liabilities



Convertible bonds 1,923 2,040 Derivative financial liabilities 54 181 Trade and other payables 42,151 47,666 Lease liabilities 2,595 1,962 Other financial liabilities 0 25,000 Total current liabilities 46,723 76,849 Total equity and liabilities 400,940 418,453

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS in US Dollar





For the period ended 30 September













Amounts in US$ '000 YTD 2021 YTD 2020



Profit before tax 21,345 38,068









Non-cash adjustments:





Depreciation, amortization, impairment 6,867 5,741

Equity settled share based payments 5,706 2,365

Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation of derivatives (59) (148)

Other finance income (9,907) (655)

Other finance expense 4,466 20,616

Share of net profits in associates using the equity method (511) (220)

Other 272 2,489

Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 28,179 68,256









Changes in working capital:





Inventories (3,941) (2,159)

Trade and other receivables 3,092 (799)

Payables and other current liabilities (5,514) (1,979)

Restricted Cash 42 1,074

Total changes in working capital (6,321) (3,863)









Interest received 51 655

Income taxes paid 0 (2,741)









Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities 21,909 62,307









Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment (7,451) (1,551)

Investment intangible assets (1,544) (374)

Investment in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI (4,589) 0

Acquisition of license (1,593) (9,523)









Net cash flows used in investing activities (15,177) (11,448)









Repayment on loans and borrowings 0 (56,273)

Payment on contingent consideration (25,000) (20,445)

Payment of lease liabilities (2,476) (1,489)

Proceeds of issued convertible bonds 0 138,312

Interests on loans and leases (4,493) (3,072)

Proceeds of equity and warrants 4,237 2,294









Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities (27,732) 59,327









Increase (decrease) of cash (21,000) 110,816

Exchange rate effects (835) (3,486)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 205,159 74,348









Total cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 183,324 181,048



Appendix: Main Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements reported in Euro's

These statements are not part of the original Interim Financial Statements. The original Interim Financial Statements are reported in US Dollars. In case of differences of interpretation between the Financial Statements in US dollars and the Financial Statements in Euros, the Financial Statements in US Dollars will prevail.

Exchange rates (USD:EUR) used:

Statement of income YTD 2020 1.1274 Statement of income YTD 2021 1,1982 Balance sheet at September 2020 1.1696 Balance sheet at December 2020 1.2280 Balance sheet at September 2021 1.1600 Cash flow YTD 2020 1.1274 Cash flow YTD 2021 1,1982 Cash balance as per 1 January 2020 1.1214 Cash balance as per 31 December 2020 1.2280 Cash balance as per 1 January 2021 1.2280 Cash balance as per 30 September 2021 1.1600

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS - EUR



For the 9-month period ended 30 September









Amounts in € '000 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Revenues 121,934 134,714 Costs of sales (12,936) (14,694) Gross profit 108,998 120,020 Other income 1,509 718 Research and development (31,364) (23,810) OTL-105 in-licensing (10,937) 0 General and administrative (18,786) (13,670) Marketing and sales (36,621) (32,113) Other Operating Costs (97,709) (69,593) Operating profit 12,798 51,145 Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation derivatives 49 131 Other finance income 8,268 581 Other finance expenses (3,728) (18,285) Finance cost net 4,589 (17,573) Share of net profits in associates using the equity method 427 195 Profit before tax 17,815 33,767 Income tax expense (6,188) (8,171) Profit for the year 11,627 25,596 Basic earnings per share (€) 0.018 0.040 Fully-diluted earnings per share (€) 0.015 0.035

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - EUR



As at 30 September



Amounts in € '000 30 September

2021 31 December

2020 Non-current assets



Intangible assets 76,732 76,615 Property, plant and equipment 14,581 9,956 Right-of-use assets 18,088 7,676 Long-term prepayments 171 0 Deferred tax assets 18,510 25,957 Investments accounted for using the equity method 6,196 5,796 Investment in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI 2,434 0 Restricted cash 415 415 Total non-current assets 136,833 126,415 Current assets



Inventories 21,636 17,229 Trade and other receivables 28,285 29,236 Restricted cash 846 810 Cash and cash equivalents 158,037 167,068 Total current assets 208,804 214,343 Total assets 345,637 340,758





Equity



Share capital 6,258 6,388 Share premium 390,928 396,799 Legal reserves 8,504 4,341 Accumulated deficit (238,839) (258,151) Shareholders' equity 166,851 149,377 Non-current liabilities



Convertible bonds 121,519 121,927 Lease liabilities 16,657 6,702 Other financial liabilities 333 173 Total non-current liabilities 138,509 128,802





Current liabilities



Convertible bonds 1,657 1,661 Derivative financial liabilities 47 147 Trade and other payables 36,337 38,816 Lease liabilities 2,237 1,598 Other financial liabilities 0 20,357 Total current liabilities 40,277 62,579 Total equity and liabilities 345,637 340,758

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - EUR





For the period ended 30 September





Amounts in €'000 YTD 2021 YTD 2020



Profit before tax 17.816 33.767









Non-cash adjustments:





Depreciation, amortization, impairment 5.730 5,092

Equity settled share-based payments 4.763 2,098

Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation of derivatives -49 -131

Other finance income -8.268 -581

Other finance expense 3.728 18,285

Share of net profits in associates using the equity method -427 -195

Other 226 2,208

Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 23.519 60,543









Changes in working capital:





Inventories -3,289 -1,915

Trade and other receivables 2,580 -709

Payables and other current liabilities -4,602 -1,755

Restricted Cash 35 1,012

Total changes in working capital -5,276 -3,367









Interest received 43 581

Income taxes paid 0 -2,431









Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities 18,286 55,326









Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment -6,219 -1,376

Investment intangible assets -1,289 -332

Investment in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI -3,830 0

Acquisition of license -1,330 -8,447









Net cash flows used in investing activities -12,668 -10,155









Repayment on loans and borrowings 0 -49,914

Payment on contingent consideration -20,865 -18,135

Payment of lease liabilities -2,067 -1,321

Proceeds of issued convertible bonds 0 122,682

Interests on loans and leases -3,750 -2,725

Proceeds of equity and warrants 3,536 2,035









Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities -23,146 52,622









Increase (decrease) of cash -17,528 97,793

Exchange rate effects 8,497 -9,297

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 167,068 66,299









Total cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 158,037 154,795



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454235/Pharming_Group_NV_Logo.jpg