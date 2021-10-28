EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Dufry's third quarter 2021 was characterized by a re-bound of travel, predominantly in the Western hemisphere, with turnover at 55.6% of 2019 levels and reaching CHF 1,349.5 million for Q3 2021. Turnover for the nine-month period 2021 stood at CHF 2,536.8 million, plus 23.6% organic growth as compared to the same period 2020. The Group reported a strong positive Q3 Equity Free Cash Flow generation, and further upgraded the 2021 scenarios provided to the market.
FURTHER Q3 HIGHLIGHTS:
JULIÁN DÍAZ, CEO of Dufry Group, commented: "The third quarter has trended further upwards and gives us confidence for the ongoing re-openings and growth opportunities beyond. We have seen continued progress in the US and Central America including the Caribbean Islands. The most significant uptake was reported across Europe, Middle East and Africa as vaccination campaigns have been progressing and authorities have started to focus on an alignment of travel protocols and the practicality of measures. For October, we are already trading at a level of 60.6% of 2019. We have more than 80% of our shops open - only considering re-opened locations, our trading reaches around 75% of 2019 already. Looking at the most progressed regions, we are even relatively close to normalization. For example, Central America & the Caribbean trades at 90.4%, Mediterranean, Eastern Europe and Middle East at 89.1% of 2019 levels.
The category mix reflects the current re-opening patterns with domestic and intra-regional travel recovering earlier, resulting in some stronger demand for duty-paid and the respective food & confectionery and convenience product offerings. During Q3, perfume & cosmetics increased its share and strongly improved performance, underlining its position as one of the core categories within travel retail and continued high demand among customers. The airport channel also gained share in line with continued travel uptake. Spend per passenger and average ticket value remain elevated on a location-by-location comparison.
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE
1 No changes in overall retail space ('scope'), as positive contribution of the acquisitions of RegStaer Vnukovo (Russia) and the Brookstone airport stores (US), conducted in November and October 2019 respectively, offset by disinvestments in 2019 (defined as closure of all operations in a specific location).
3 Organic growth adjusted for FX and regional revenue allocation.
Europe, Middle East and Africa
Asia-Pacific
