- (PLX AI) - Scandic Q3 sales SEK 3,734 million vs. estimate SEK 3,318 million.
|Scandic Q3 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 709 Million vs. Estimate SEK 503 Million
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Scandic's interim report Q3 2021 - Strong results in an improved market
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Åsa Wirén new CFO at Scandic Hotels
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the third quarter 2021
|(PLX AI) - Scandic Q3 sales SEK 3,734 million vs. estimate SEK 3,080 million.
