Flow Traders NV: FLOW TRADERS Q321 TRADING UPDATE

FLOW TRADERS Q321 TRADING UPDATE

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) announces its unaudited Q321 trading update.

Highlights

Market ETP Value Traded increased 11% quarter-on-quarter and fell 5% YTD 9m21 vs YTD 9m20

Flow Traders ETP Value Traded increased 3% quarter-on-quarter and fell 1% YTD 9m21 vs YTD 9m20

Flow Traders NTI decreased to €67.1m in Q321 reflecting an overall lower volatility environment. This compares to NTI of €94.4m in Q221 and €78.3m in Q320. YTD 9m21 NTI was €303.7m vs €803.2m in YTD 9m20

Total operating expenses of €52.2m incurred in Q321, which included €0.6m of COVID-related one-off expenses. Employee expenses included ?11.0m combined impact of prior year's variable remuneration and the adjustment to variable remuneration composition to reflect this year's financial performance

603 FTEs as at 30 September 2021 compared to 577 as at 30 June 2021 as new graduate intake classes joined on 1 September 2021 for both trading and technology

Q321 Normalized EBITDA reached €24.6m with a margin of 37% contributing to YTD 9m21 Normalized EBITDA of €142.8m with a margin of 47%. Reported Q321 EBITDA reached €14.9m with a margin of 22% contributing to YTD 9m21 EBITDA of €134.5m with a margin of 44% reflecting the IFRS treatment of the share-based variable remuneration plans

Q321 Net Profit amounted to €8.7m with Basic EPS of €0.20. YTD 9m21 Net Profit amounted to €98.9m with Basic EPS of €2.25

Regulatory Own Funds Requirement (OFR) as at 30 September 2021 was €337m, resulting in excess capital of €135m as at 30 September 2021. Trading capital stood at €597m at the end of the third quarter

Financial Overview

€million Q321 Q221 YTD 9m21 YTD 9m20 Net trading income 67.1 94.4 303.7 803.1 EMEA (Europe) 42.7 61.9 186.0 458.5 Americas 10.0 17.5 66.3 261.8 APAC 14.4 15.0 51.4 82.8 Net trading income 67.1 94.4 303.7 803.1 Employee expenses1 35.0 37.3 119.2 254.1 Technology expenses 12.4 12.3 36.5 34.2 Other expenses 4.3 3.9 11.6 10.7 One-off expenses 0.6 0.6 1.9 8.0 Total operating expenses 52.2 54.1 169.3 307.0 EBITDA 14.9 40.3 134.5 496.1 Normalized EBITDA2 24.6 43.2 142.8 469.0 Depreciation / amortisation 3.8 3.8 11.4 10.5 Write off of (in) tangible assets - - - 0.1 Results of equity-accounted investments - - (0.1) (0.1) Profit before tax 11.1 36.5 123.2 485.6 Tax 2.4 7.9 24.2 87.3 Net profit 8.7 28.7 98.9 398.3 Basic EPS3 (€) 0.20 0.66 2.25 8.78 Fully diluted EPS4 (€) 0.19 0.64 2.18 8.78 EBITDA margin 22% 43% 44% 62% Normalized EBITDA margin2 37% 46% 47% 58%

Value Traded Overview

€billion Q321 Q221 Change YTD 9m21 YTD 9m20 Change Flow Traders ETP Value Traded 362.6 353.5 3% 1,130.5 1,144.6 (1%) EMEA (Europe) 155.5 167.0 (7%) 521.8 585.0 (11%) Americas 182.1 166.6 9% 538.3 501.4 7% APAC ex China 25.0 19.9 26% 70.4 58.3 21% Flow Traders' non-ETP Value Traded 1,110 952 17% 2,978 2,930 2% Market ETP Value Traded5 8,853 8,002 11% 26,169 27,516 (5%) EMEA (Europe) 443 471 (6%) 1,503 1,550 (3%) Americas 7,421 6,753 10% 21,954 23,461 (6%) APAC 990 778 27% 2,712 2,506 8% APAC ex China 330 288 15% 1,033 1,300 (21%)

Regional Highlights

EMEA:

Maintained position as the leading liquidity provider in ETPs, both on- and off-exchange - #1 position in fixed income, equity and commodity ETFs

By leveraging the infrastructure of Flow Traders' leading fixed income ETP trading footprint, a multi-year investment has enabled an expansion into single bond market making. Flow Traders is supporting and advancing electronification, transparency and cost efficiency across the fixed income markets. Now continuously quoting in excess of 9000 ISINs across USD and Euro corporate credit and emerging market sovereign bonds and providing pricing on all major platforms including Bloomberg, TradeWeb and MarketAxess. Work to connect to Neptune and LedgerEdge is currently underway

Continued to participate in the development of the digital asset and decentralized finance space through joining the Pyth network and supporting the launch of Reactive Markets' Switchboard. Crypto ETP listings in EMEA have grown 10% quarter-on-quarter and Flow Traders is a liquidity provider across all 120 listings with a c. 45% market share

In line with Flow Traders' strategic ecosystem approach, completed an investment in shape Q, a fintech start-up which has developed an RfQ marketplace for physical energy, green energy and environmental commodities. This investment aligns with Flow Traders' longstanding support for increasing transparency and electronification in the financial markets

AMERICAS:

Trading results in US markets were below expectations partially due to aggressive pricing necessary to build out the fixed income business, while at the same time volatility remained subdued. A high priority remains the ongoing improvement of the position management and execution framework in US domestic equity markets

Further expansion of Lead Market Maker activities including working with State Street for the first time and increasing fixed income ETF product coverage into Municipals and Mortgages by supporting the launch of PIMCO's MINO and FMNY ETFs

Working in tandem with EMEA, launched corporate credit fixed income dealer capabilities in the Americas and established connectivity with major platforms including TradeWeb, MarketAxess, Bloomberg, ICE and MTS. Substantial progress made in converting existing counterparties to transact in corporate credit across all these various platforms

Strategic ecosystem approach highlights included Flow Traders joining the LedgerEdge working group and also crystallizing value from Flow Traders' investment in ErisX, the crypto trading platform, given its recently announced acquisition

APAC:

Solid performance in the quarter as elevated volumes and volatility persisted, driven by Chinese regulatory developments

Alongside the QFII registration process, Flow Traders continued to progress accessing the on-shore China market with the appointment of a business development professional

Renewed MSCI futures market making contract with HKEx for another year, continuing and deepening the already successful partnership

Admitted as Stock Options Exchange Participant on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong by HKEx as Flow Traders further broadens its trading activities in the region

Management Board Comments

Dennis Dijkstra, CEO, stated:

"Despite the backdrop of a slower third quarter, we have continued to focus on implementing our strategic growth agenda particularly with the expansion of our fixed income market making business. Our liquidity provision in corporate credit and emerging markets sovereign bonds has been positively received by the buy-side and we were delighted to be the lead sponsor at the recent Fixed Income Leadership Summit in London. We have also demonstrated a more consistent and dedicated strategic ecosystem approach as we seek to leverage the technological shifts in the financial markets.Flow Traders' investment in shape Q, connecting to the Pyth network and joining the LedgerEdge working group are proof points of this renewed approach.

"It is also pleasing to note that as part of growing our business, we are able to attract and recruit the best talent and we welcomed a large intake of new graduates on 1 September. While most of our offices have fully reopened, we are still cautiously monitoring the evolution of the pandemic and our business continuity plan remains active."

Folkert Joling, Chief Trading Officer, added:

"Further market normalisation combined with some seasonal impacts resulted in lower trading results inthe third quarter versus previous quarters in 2021. This was evident in the fixed income index side of the business where reduced volatility affected overall trading performance, particularly in the US. From a trading perspective, the launch of our single bond market making capabilities in Europe and the Americas is a significant milestone as we seek to broaden our trading activities across different products and asset classes.In crypto, we have maintained our leading market share in ETPs and continue to provide liquidity in new and existing listings. Naturally, work continues on building out these capabilities even further."

Mike Kuehnel, Chief Financial Officer, added:

"In my first months at Flow Traders, my enthusiasm at the prospects ahead for the business has only grown. At the core of it, our ETP business has still significant tactical and strategic opportunities globally as assets under management now approach the $10 trillion mark and will grow even further. In order to identify additional areas of growth in and around our core and to systematically accelerate the execution of our strategic agenda, we are conducting a detailed and thorough review of our capital structure. While exploring a variety of different attractive growth options, we will continue to focus on leveraging our core capabilities and competencies and, from a financial perspective, maintain our commitment to firm cost control irrespective of our multi-year growth agenda."

Preliminary Financial Calendar

13 January 2022 Start Silent Period ahead of Q421 / FY21 results

10 February 2022 Release Q421 / FY21 results (incl. analyst conference call)

4 March 2022 Release 2021 Annual Report

31 March 2022 Start Silent Period ahead of Q122 trading update

26 April 2022 Release Q122 trading update (no analyst conference call)

29 April 2022 AGM

Notes

1. Fixed employee expenses: Q321 - €14.1m; Q221 - €13.1m; YTD 9m21 - €40.2m; YTD 9m20 - €34.5m

2. Normalized EBITDA and margin is based on the standard 35% profit share of operating result across the various financial periods without any IFRS 2 adjustments for share-based payments. A reconciliation to reported EBITDA is presented below:

€million Q321 Q221 YTD 9m21 YTD 9m20 Normalized EBITDA 24.6 43.2 142.8 469.0 Prior year share plans 7.9 6.3 18.7 2.2 Current year share plan deferral (1.3) (3.3) (10.4) (29.3) Variable remuneration composition 3.1 - - - Reported EBITDA 14.9 40.3 134.5 496.1

3. Weighted average shares outstanding: Q321 - 43,570,015; Q221 - 43,715,537; YTD 9m21 - 43,875,028; YTD 9m20 - 45,362,072. 43,549,631 shares outstanding at 30 September 2021

4. Determined by adjusting the basic EPS for the effects of all dilutive share-based payments to employees

5. Source - Flow Traders analysis





Attachment