The country is expected to reach 14 GW of newly installed PV capacity this year. Of this power, around 11 GW should come from utility scale projects and 3 GW from distributed generation.From pv magazine India India added approximately 8,811 MW of new solar capacity in the first nine months of 2021, about 280% more than in the same period a year earlier. Newly deployed wind capacity was 101% higher at 1,246 MW, according to JMK Research. The analysts attribute the significant growth to the commissioning of the projects that were stretched beyond their due date because of the Covid-19 disruption. ...

