From pv magazine Australia Lumea, the commercial arm of AustralianMega transmission network operator TransGrid, said commissioning of the $61.9 million Wallgrove Grid Battery has begun after it achieved registration with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) earlier this week. The 50 MW/75 MWh lithium-ion battery has been installed adjacent to Transgrid's Wallgrove substation in Western […]From pv magazine Australia Lumea, the commercial arm of AustralianMega transmission network operator TransGrid, said commissioning of the $61.9 million Wallgrove Grid Battery has begun after it achieved ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...