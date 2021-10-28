Deutsche Boerse AG has decided on unscheduled changes to the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 29 October 2021:

Trading model: Continuous Trading

Instrument Name Short Code ISIN PAG (old) PAG (new) Part-ID(old) Part-ID(new)

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE DWNI DE000A0HN5C6 DAX1 GER0 51 55

BEIERSDORF AG BEI DE0005200000 MDX1 DAX1 55 51

TALANX AG TLX DE000TLX1005 SDX1 MDX1 55 55

BASLER AG BSL DE0005102008 GER0 SDX1 55 55

