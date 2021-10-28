Folgendes Instrument wird am 28.10.2021 EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird derEx-Indikator nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um ihr Verstaendnis.

The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment on 28.10.2021. Due to technical reasons the Ex-Indicator is not displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.

ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME:

US78440P1084 SK TELECOM CO.LTD.

SK TELECOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de