Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
BioInvent International: Invitation to Presentation of BioInvent's Interim Report January-September 2021

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

Lund, Sweden, October 28, 2021 - BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) invites to a presentation of the third quarter report 2021 and a telephone conference with CEO Martin Welschof. The presentation will be held in English.

When: 2:00 p.m. CEST Thursday October 28, 2021.

Listen to the presentation: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioinvent-q3-2021

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details shown below:
SE: +46850558355
NE: +31107129163
UK: +443333009274
US: +16467224903

The conference call will be made available on the company's website after the call.

Contacts

Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 46 286 85 50
Email. cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

About Us

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BioInvent.

Attachments

Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's interim report January-September 2021

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670067/Invitation-to-Presentation-of-BioInvents-Interim-Report-JanuarySeptember-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
