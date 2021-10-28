-- Acquisition strengthens Agomab as a leader in targeting growth factor pathways --

-- Origo brings TGF-ß-targeted approach with clinical-stage program in Crohn's disease and preclinical candidate for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis --

-- Agomab will integrate Origo's small molecule development platform, team and R&D facilities --

Agomab Therapeutics NV ('Agomab') announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which it will acquire Origo Biopharma S.L., a Spanish clinical-stage biotechnology company developing organ-restricted small molecule drug candidates targeting the transforming growth factor beta (TGF-ß) pathway for the treatment of fibrosis-related disorders. The combined organization will focus on translating growth factor signaling pathways into innovative therapies. Agomab's hepatocyte growth factor (HGF)-targeting monoclonal antibodies together with Origo's small molecule programs create a rich clinical pipeline of therapeutics that address fibrosis and organ failure in multiple therapeutic areas.

"Agomab and Origo share a common vision that targeting growth factors has tremendous disease-modifying potential. This transaction delivers on Agomab's growth strategy and brings together two teams that have complementary R&D experience and establishes an exciting clinical pipeline of therapeutics to help patients with severe unmet medical needs," said Tim Knotnerus, Chief Executive Officer at Agomab Therapeutics. "TGF-ß is a validated pathway known to be a master regulator of fibrogenesis. Leveraging their advanced small molecule expertise, the Origo team has done an amazing job developing organ-restricted TGF-ß approaches, which circumvent toxicity concerns associated with systemic TGF-ß blockade. I very much look forward to working with the Origo team as an integral part of our combined company going forward."

Ramon Bosser, Chief Executive Officer at Origo Biopharma commented: "We view this acquisition as a unique opportunity to accelerate the further development of our programs as part of a highly competent and committed organization. Agomab has built an impressive and driven R&D and corporate team with access to high-quality resources. We are truly excited to take this step and join Agomab to create a growth factor-focused drug development leader with both antibody and small molecule capabilities."

Origo Biopharma is a Spanish clinical-stage, privately held biotechnology company with research facilities in Touro (Galicia) and corporate offices in Barcelona. The company has developed novel organ-restricted small molecule entities to maximize the potential of local TGF-ß inhibition while avoiding systemic toxicities. Origo's lead program, ORG-129, is a gastrointestinal tract restricted ALK-5 inhibitor currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics. The first target indication is fibrostenotic Crohn's disease. A second program, ORG-447, is a lung-restricted ALK-5-inhibitor, currently in IND-enabling studies, for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Agomab will integrate these programs into its growing pipeline and add the entire Origo team and facilities to its current organization. As such, Agomab's corporate footprint will comprise its headquarters in Belgium with research and development locations in Italy and Spain.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions. Financial details have not been disclosed.

About Agomab

Agomab is translating a deep expertise in growth factor biology to pioneer and develop novel treatments that aim to resolve fibrosis, repair tissue structure and restore organ function. Combining new scientific insights with robust drug development and a long-term corporate vision, we are building a broad clinical pipeline of differentiated programs with disease modifying potential in severe organ failure and fibrotic diseases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005061/en/

Contacts:

For Agomab Therapeutics

Tim Knotnerus, CEO

E-Mail: tim.knotnerus@agomab.com

Media Requests for Agomab

Dr. Stephanie May or Dr. Laura Mittmann

Trophic Communications

Phone: +49 171 185 56 82 or 49 151 5798 4222

E-Mail: agomab@trophic.eu