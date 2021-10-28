At a time when human connection has never been more important, iPhone and iPad users can soon use ReSound ONE and Beltone Imagine hearing aids as a hands-free headset to talk to family and friends

GN Hearing, the global leader in hearing aid innovation, today announced that ReSound ONE hearing aids will offer hands-free phone and FaceTime calls from iPhone and iPad. ReSound ONE users will be able to answer calls with just a tap on their hearing aids and enjoy conversations with outstanding sound quality all without ever having to take their device out of their pocket. The new technology is a great solution for conversations while multitasking, for example, when cooking, carrying groceries, being at work, or when the iPhone or iPad is simply out of reach.

Musician Sivu, who lives with hearing loss, has been trying out ReSound ONE with the hands-free technology: "Like everyone else I use my iPhone a lot to keep in touch with family and friends that I can't see in person. With this new technology, it makes it a lot easier to call people without having to stop what I'm doing and hold my phone to talk. I don't have to put everything down, which has proved useful in a recording studio environment. I can use my iPhone exactly the same way as I did before my hearing deteriorated which is extremely important to me."

When connecting in person is challenging, making communication more accessible through technology is crucial, particularly for those living with hearing loss. Utilizing Apple's recent iOS15 and iPadOS 15 software update with added support for bi-directional hearing devices, ReSound ONE hearing aids greatly improve the hearing experience for iPhone and iPad users with more efficient battery management, reliable audio streaming, and entirely new hands-free calling. ReSound ONE hearing aid users can stream all day long with confidence, knowing they are connected to the world around them in the most intuitive and natural way something ReSound champions with their Organic Hearing philosophy.

In 2013 GN Hearing introduced the first Made for iPhone hearing aids that offered streaming directly from Apple devices. The new software update represents the latest advancement in Made for iPhone connectivity for hearing aids an entirely new addition for the direct streaming of iPhone and iPad audio. GN Hearing continues to put the needs of people with hearing loss at the centre of innovation with these new standards in connectivity.

GN Hearing CEO and President, Gitte Aabo, explains: "At GN Hearing, we're incredibly proud to continue to deliver simple solutions with best-in-class user experiences across Apple devices. When we work in harmony, we can make a real difference to people's day-to-day lives."

GN Hearing's ReSound ONE hearing aids are an authorized Made for iPhone accessory and have been certified to meet Apple performance standards. ReSound ONE hearing aids are compatible with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and later. You can also use these hearing aids with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation).

To enable hands-free calling on iPhone or iPad, ReSound ONE and Beltone Imagine users will get a device software update from December 2021. In addition, all ReSound and Beltone hearing aids feature leading streaming options including direct streaming from iPhone and a suite of wireless accessories. For further information, visit the ReSound Newsroom and learn about GN's Organic Hearing philosophy.

