Entrance marks the brand's first major entry into Eastern Europe

Today, the Popeyes brand and Sterling Cruise are excited to announce a new exclusive development agreement to grow the Popeyes brand in Romania, with a commitment to open 90 restaurants over the next ten years. This will be the restaurant chain's first entry into the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005370/en/

Popeyes to Expand Iconic Restaurant Brand to Romania (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're excited to share big news from Romania, where we have announced ambitious plans to bring the country one of the globe's most popular fried chicken restaurants," said David Shear, President, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, International Markets. "Popeyes is one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in the US. Our entry into Romania illustrates our commitment to serving our signature blend of spices, flavors and experience to more guests around the world."

This agreement marks a continuation of Popeyes expansion plans in Europe, where the restaurant brand is already present in Spain and Switzerland, and is scheduled to open later this year in the U.K. Romanian chicken lovers can soon look forward to getting their hands on Popeyes world-famous products, including the brand's signature Chicken Sandwich and more. Popeyes has followed the same recipe for nearly 50 years; its famous fried chicken is marinated for at least 12 hours, battered and breaded by hand, then slow cooked to perfection using a proprietary cooking technique. The menu is managed by an in-house team of professionally trained chefs with a passion for honoring the past while innovating Louisiana flavor, food, and traditions.

"We are incredibly proud to bring the famous Popeyes brand to diners in Romania. Our guests will love the iconic Popeyes experience and incredible chicken that makes this brand so famous around the globe," said a spokesperson for Sterling Cruise. "In addition, this new market entry will contribute to the Romanian economy by creating hundreds of new jobs over the coming years. We couldn't be more excited."

In addition to its mouthwatering food, Popeyes is committed to providing diners with a best-in-class guest experience, both in-restaurant and online. The brand is bringing its market-leading digital experience to Romania with an emphasis on making food ordering as seamless as possible. Popeyes restaurants will feature Digital Ordering Screens, Mobile Ordering, Table Service and Delivery, so that guests can conveniently order and enjoy delicious Popeyes food however they prefer.

Sterling Cruise is a multi-brand restaurant group established in 2014 that currently operates close to 40 restaurants throughout Romania. The first Popeyes restaurant in Romania is scheduled to open in 2022.

About Popeyes

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyesto become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,300 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyesbrand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $34 billion in system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands TIM HORTONS, BURGER KING, and POPEYES. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees, and communities for over 45 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at http://www.rbi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations regarding the ability of the Popeyes business in Romania to open [90] restaurants in the coming years; our expectations to create hundreds of jobs over the coming years; our expectations regarding our ability to bring a market-leading digital experience to Romania, and our expectations regarding our ability to replicate our successful international formula for Romanian guests. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K and include the following risks: risk related to our ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to our ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect the desire or ability of our customers to purchase our products; our relationship with, and the success of, our franchisees and risks related to our fully franchised business model; and the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and franchisee support of these programs. Other than as required under applicable laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005370/en/

Contacts:

Heather McIntyre

Mediainquiries@popeyes.com