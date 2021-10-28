Synaffix Wins World ADC Award for Poster on Efficacy and Tolerability Data on SYNtecan E-Based ADCs

- Winning scientific poster shows complete tumor regression and high tolerability of SYNtecan E based ADCs

- SYNtecan E linker-payload is developed by Synaffix based on the potent DNA topoisomerase 1 inhibiting exatecan

- Additionally, Synaffix was awarded 'Runner-Up' for the 2021 Best ADC Platform Technology (Winner in 2020)

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V., a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index today announces that the Company was awarded Best Poster at Hanson Wade's 2021 World ADC Conference. Separately, Synaffix was also awarded 'Runner-Up' for the Best ADC Platform Technology.

New data presented in the winning poster, titled: "GlycoConnect ADCs Based on Topoisomerase 1 Inhibitor Exatecan (SYNtecan E) Show Excellent In Vivo Efficacy and Tolerability Data" demonstrated complete tumor regression and high tolerability of SYNtecan E based ADCs, and underscores the ability of Synaffix's technologies to enable best-in-class, next generation ADCs.

This marks the fifth year that Synaffix' groundbreaking ADC platform technology has been acknowledged at the World ADC Awards ceremony as industry-leading, by a judging panel of world-renowned ADC experts. The 2021 finalists were shortlisted through a voting pool of over 2,500 individuals, with a panel of distinguished, independent industry experts from across the ADC field assessing each finalist to decide the winners.

Prof. Floris van Delft, CSO of Synaffix, said: "The SYNtecan E linker-payload represents a transformational innovation that emerged from our own laboratories here in the Netherlands. This appreciation by our industry peers serves as yet another testament to the high-quality science that underlies our broader ADC platform technology offering and we look forward to continuing the close collaboration with our various partners as this linker-drug enters the clinical development phase."

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio and Kyowa Kirin.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.

For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix' proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect, HydraSpace and toxSYN technologies. Both GlycoConnect and HydraSpace are clinical-stage technologies that enable best-in-class ADCs with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

GlycoConnect is a conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats.

HydraSpace is a compact and highly polar spacer technology that is designed to further enhance therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. toxSYN is a linker-payload platform that spans key, validated MOAs for ADC product development, including SYNtecan E and SYNeamicin G, among other linker-payloads.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.