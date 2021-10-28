Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% -2

DJ Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for Dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for Dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021 28-Oct-2021 / 09:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL Sales Growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (October 28, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 3Q and 9M 2021 operational and unaudited financial results.

3Q 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights -- Total revenue increased by 27.7% y-o-y to RUB 489.3 billion. Total revenue adjusted for the Dixy acquisition increased by 13.0%; 27.7% -- Net retail sales reached RUB 475.5 billion increasing 28.2% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 13.8%; TOTAL REVENUE -- LFL[1] sales growth of 8.6% driven by 8.3% average ticket growth and 0.3% traffic growth; growth -- The Company opened 535 stores on gross basis (336 Magnit convenience stores, 194 drogeries and 5 Dixy convenience stores). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 41 stores were closed resulting in a net store addition of 494. On top of the organic expansion Magnit 8.6% consolidated 2,477 stores under the Dixy brand. As of September 30, 2021 the total store base was 25,315; lfl sales -- Selling space increase of 176 thousand sq. m., including selling space of the stores under growth the Dixy brand, bringing total selling space to 8,723 thousand sq. m. (18.4% y-o-y growth); -- The Company redesigned 145 stores (113 convenience stores, 22 supermarkets and 10 drogeries). As at September 30, 2021, 75% of convenience stores, 39% of supermarkets and 60% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; -- Gross profit increased by 26.6% y-o-y to RUB 115.4 billion. Gross profit margin stood at 23.6%; 7.2% -- EBITDA was RUB 35.0 billion with a 7.2% margin - an improvement q-o-q (flat y-o-y) after Dixy consolidation driven by sales density increase and lower SG&A costs; EBITDA margin -- Net income increased by 41.1% y-o-y to RUB 13.6 billion with a margin of 2.8% vs 2.5% a year ago. « "We are very pleased with Magnit's remarkable performance during the third quarter. We completed a unique strategic acquisition which dramatically changed our market positioning. Our initiatives, recognized by customers and supported by the favorable trading environment, resulted in strong net retail sales growth [2] of around 14% driven by LFL sales growth of almost 9%, driven again by mature stores. Net retail sales growth was accelerating month-to-month from 11% in July to 17% in September. Although the Dixy network requires additional attention and profitability improvement, first in-depth Jan Dunning examination makes us confident that we can extract significant synergies in the medium-term. This allows us maintain our ambitious long-term targets. Furthermore, looking at the EBITDA margin in the third Magnit's quarter of 7.2% after Dixy consolidation, we see further potential upside. President and CEO We are making good progress not only in the brick-and-mortar part of the business. Our online sales channel is getting traction although first customer ordered food delivery from our store only 15 months ago. Already now we serve around 50 thousand orders a day having one of the widest coverages in the country and moving quick towards market leaders. During the Period we continued to strengthen our management team with excellent professionals to speed up retail and digital transformation. The progress is well evidenced by the results. And I strongly believe we can maintain this positive momentum to deliver further growth for all stakeholders." » 141 hard Key events in 3Q 2021 and after the Reported Period discounters -- The new Board, consisting of 11 Directors, was elected at the EGM. The composition of the As of october Board reflects great continuity, with seven out of 11 members serving on the Board for the last Board 28, 2021 cycle; -- Magnit started opening My Price hard discounters in the unique design. Total number of discounters as of October 28, 2021 reached 141; -- Yuri Misnik has been appointed to the position of the Chief Digital and Technology Officer; -- Magnit launched e-pharmacy in regions and partnership with Uteka marketplace; -- Magnit fulfilled 50,000 online orders on the peak day of September; -- Magnit and Largest FMCG Companies signed the Code of Commitments under 'United for a Healthier Future' Initiative.

Consolidation of the Dixy business and changes to the reporting standards

Magnit completed acquisition of the Dixy retail business, with results since July 22, 2021 being consolidated into Magnit's performance. Sales and operating results of the stores under the Dixy brand are reported separately, and growth metrics will be published starting from 3Q 2022. Dixy stores are not included in the LFL panel; this will begin after full 12 months of operations following consolidation. The Dixy retail business does not form a separate segment - Magnit will continue reporting consolidated financial results for the Group.

Starting from the reported quarter, the Company moves to disclose the detailed sales and operating results of its e-commerce business, including GMV (incl. VAT), average ticket, number of orders per day, etc. 3Q and 9M 2021 Operating Results

Retail Sales

3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change Change, % 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Change, % Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 475,452 370,952 104,500 28.2% 1,277,044 1,114,910 162,134 14.5% Magnit 422,143 370,952 51,191 13.8% 1,223,735 1,114,910 108,825 9.8% Convenience Stores[3] 329,563 284,552 45,011 15.8% 953,981 860,142 93,838 10.9% Supermarkets[4] 50,559 48,663 1,896 3.9% 152,187 149,618 2,569 1.7% Drogerie Stores 39,646 34,993 4,653 13.3% 109,898 97,275 12,623 13.0% Other Formats[5] 2,375 2,744 -369 -13.4% 7,670 7,876 -206 -2.6% DIXY 53,309 n/a n/a n/a 53,309 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 50,495 n/a n/a n/a 50,495 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets[6] 2,813 n/a n/a n/a 2,813 n/a n/a n/a Number of Tickets, mln 1,410 1,200 211 17.6% 3,756 3,486 270 7.7% Magnit 1,258 1,200 58 4.9% 3,603 3,486 117 3.4% Convenience Stores 1,060 1,006 54 5.3% 3,033 2,928 106 3.6% Supermarkets 84 86 -2 -2.2% 248 254 -5 -2.1% Drogerie Stores 108 99 9 8.7% 301 281 20 7.3% Other Formats 6 8 -2 -24.8% 21 24 -4 -14.6% DIXY 153 n/a n/a n/a 153 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 148 n/a n/a n/a 148 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 5 n/a n/a n/a 5 n/a n/a n/a Average Ticket[7], RUB 337 309 28 9.0% 340 320 20 6.3% Magnit 336 309 26 8.5% 340 320 20 6.2% Convenience Stores 311 283 28 10.0% 314 294 21 7.0% Supermarkets 602 566 35 6.2% 613 590 23 3.9% Drogerie Stores 367 353 15 4.2% 365 347 18 5.3% Other Formats 374 325 50 15.3% 362 318 44 13.8% DIXY 349 n/a n/a n/a 349 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 341 n/a n/a n/a 341 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 621 n/a n/a n/a 621 n/a n/a n/a Stores and Selling Space 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change Change, % 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Change, % Number of Stores (EOP) 25,315 21,154 4,161 19.7% 25,315 21,154 4,161 19.7% Magnit 22,838 21,154 1,684 8.0% 22,838 21,154 1,684 8.0% Convenience Stores 15,657 14,699 958 6.5% 15,657 14,699 958 6.5% Supermarkets 467 469 -2 -0.4% 467 469 -2 -0.4% Drogerie Stores 6,714 5,986 728 12.2% 6,714 5,986 728 12.2%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

DJ Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% -2-

DIXY 2,477 n/a n/a n/a 2,477 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 2,438 n/a n/a n/a 2,438 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 39 n/a n/a n/a 39 n/a n/a n/a Store Openings (Net) 494 260 234 90.0% 1,274 429 845 197.0% Magnit 494 260 234 90.0% 1,274 429 845 197.0% Convenience Stores 309 118 191 161.9% 746 77 669 868.8% Supermarkets -2 -3 1 -33.3% -3 -4 1 -25.0% Drogerie Stores 187 145 42 29.0% 531 356 175 49.2% DIXY 0 n/a n/a n/a 0 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 0 n/a n/a n/a 0 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 0 n/a n/a n/a 0 n/a n/a n/a Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq.m 8,723 7,371 1,353 18.4% 8,723 7,371 1,353 18.4% Magnit 7,924 7,371 553 7.5% 7,924 7,371 553 7.5% Convenience Stores 5,410 5,005 405 8.1% 5,410 5,005 405 8.1% Supermarkets 941 940 1 0.1% 941 940 1 0.1% Drogerie Stores 1,546 1,384 162 11.7% 1,546 1,384 162 11.7% Other formats 28 42 -14 -33.3% 28 42 -14 -33.3% DIXY 799 n/a n/a n/a 799 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 725 n/a n/a n/a 725 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 75 n/a n/a n/a 75 n/a n/a n/a Selling Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m 176 80 96 n/a 427 132 295 n/a Magnit 176 80 95 n/a 427 132 295 n/a Convenience Stores 134 49 85 n/a 320 53 267 n/a Supermarkets -2 -3 2 n/a 0 -8 8 n/a Drogerie Stores 45 34 11 n/a 117 81 36 n/a Other formats -2 1 -3 n/a -10 6 -16 n/a DIXY 0 n/a n/a n/a 0 n/a n/a n/a Convenience Stores 0 n/a n/a n/a 0 n/a n/a n/a Supermarkets 0 n/a n/a n/a 0 n/a n/a n/a

3Q and 9M 2021 LFL Results[8]

3Q 2021 9M 2021 Average Ticket Traffic Sales Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total (Magnit excl. Dixy) 8.3% 0.3% 8.6% 5.9% 0.1% 6.0% Convenience Stores 9.5% 0.6% 10.2% 6.6% 0.3% 6.9% Supermarkets 5.9% -2.5% 3.2% 3.6% -2.1% 1.5% Drogerie Stores 3.7% -0.4% 3.2% 4.8% -0.5% 4.3% Trading Performance Total sales in 3Q 2021 grew by 27.7% y-o-y to RUB 489.3 billion. Net retail sales grew by 28.2% y-o-y, driven by a combination of 18.4% selling space growth and 8.6% LFL sales growth. Net retail sales achieved by the stores under the Magnit brand accelerated to 13.8% from 9.1% in 2Q 2021 driven by LFL sales growth in the mature outlets. 4.7% Net retail sales growth continued to outpace selling space growth on further improvement of sales LTM sales densities. Overall sales densities in 3Q 2021 (excluding stores under the Dixy brand) improved by 1.6% density[9] q-o-q and 4.7% y-o-y while across the Company's main convenience store format these improved by 1.9% improvement q-o-q and 6.0% y-o-y. y-o-y Within the reported quarter, net retail sales growth of Magnit business demonstrated gradual month-by-month acceleration from 10.7% in July to 17.2% in September. Selling space growth increased from 6.3% in the previous quarter to 18.4% in the reported quarter, driven by organic expansion and the Dixy acquisition (2,477 stores added in 3Q 2021). Selling space growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition accelerated on the previous quarter to 7.5%, reflecting a record high number of store openings per quarter since 4Q 2019. LFL sales growth accelerated from 5.2% in the previous quarter to 8.6% in 3Q 2021 predominantly driven by the strong performance of mature stores which demonstrated high single-digit to double-digit y-o-y growth. 272 stores entered LFL comparison in 3Q (including 126 convenience stores and 148 drogeries). Only 8% of Magnit's selling space is currently in the 'ramp-up' phase with 92% already mature. 92% Performance of LFL stores was strong across all the regions with Moscow and Central demonstrating the of selling first-rate results in the double-digit zone. space is already matured In the reported quarter LFL average ticket growth was 8.3%, and formed the main driver of the LFL sales growth in 3Q 2021. Solid LFL average ticket performance was supported by ongoing operational improvements, the acceleration of inflation and one-off state payments to various social groups. LFL traffic growth remained positive and stood at 0.3% reflecting normalized comparison base. LFL traffic growth was driven by both the inflow of new unique customers and visit frequency. Magnit continued gaining customers from traditional retail and other market players. Acceleration of revenue and LFL sales growth versus the previous quarter was delivered despite promotional share as a % of sales remaining flat both q-o-q and y-o-y. This was due to efficient seasonal promotional campaigns supported by favorable weather conditions and strong domestic tourist season. 55 mln During the reported quarter the number of loyalty program cardholders reached 54.5 million. Company-wide, the proportion of tickets using the loyalty card was 51% with sales penetration of 65%. of loyalty The loyalty program continues to deliver positive cross-format gains - 40% of Magnit's customer base at program the end of the reporting period visit 2+ store formats (1.2% growth y-o-y). Average ticket of the active cardholders user is by 1.8x higher vs transaction without loyalty card. Store Network Development and Performance by Format The convenience segment within the Magnit brand generated 69.3% of total net retail sales in the reported quarter. In 3Q 2021 Magnit accelerated its expansion program both q-o-q and y-o-y and 10.2% opened (gross) 336 convenience stores (187 in 3Q 2020). The Company continued its efficiency campaign and closed 27 convenience stores compared with 69 store closures in 3Q 2020. Magnit added LFL sales growth 309 convenience stores (net) during the reported quarter. The selling space growth of convenience in Magnit stores picked up to 8.1% y-o-y, driving a 15.8% acceleration in sales in the convenience format - convenience in 3Q the strongest performance across all Magnit's store formats - driven by LFL sales growth of 10.2% 2021 and selling space growth of 8.1%. Both LFL sales components were positive - average ticket growth reached 9.5% while traffic growth was 0.6%. Magnit supermarkets generated 10.6% of the Group's net retail sales in the reported quarter. During 46 3Q 2021 the Company didn't open any supermarket, and closed two stores focusing on the refurbishment versus space addition. The Company's redesign program is gaining traction with 46 supermarkets being magnit refurbished during 9M 2021 including 22 in 3Q 2021. The pace of redesign during the 4Q 2021 is supermarkets expected to remain. Selling space across this format remained almost flat y-o-y, but the Company was redesigned in 9M able to deliver LFL sales growth of 3.2%, compared with 2.0% in the previous quarter. This was 2021 driven by 5.9% average ticket growth and 2.5% traffic decline As a result, net retail sales growth of supermarkets improved to 3.9% in the reported quarter. The sales contribution of Magnit's drogerie format represented 8.3% of total net retail sales. During 3Q 2021 Magnit opened (net) 187 cosmetics stores and added 45,000 sq. m. of selling space, delivering a 11.7% y-o-y increase in selling space, the highest of all formats. Driven by this increase in selling space and LFL sales growth of 3.2%, sales grew 13.3%. LFL traffic growth was 11.7% slightly negative at -0.4%, well compensated by 3.7% LFL average ticket growth. LFL trends in the cosmetics format reflect lower inflation on the non-food assortment, different mix of the articles y-o-y selling on promotion and high comparison base. space increase in drogerie in 3Q 2021 During 3Q 2021 Magnit continued its renovation program and redesigned 113 convenience stores, 22

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 02:59 ET (06:59 GMT)