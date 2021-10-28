Anzeige
Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% -2-

DJ Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for Dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for Dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021 28-Oct-2021 / 09:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Reports 27.7% total sales growth (13.0% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 8.6% LFL Sales Growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 3Q 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (October 28, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 3Q and 9M 2021 operational and unaudited financial results. 

3Q 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights 
          -- Total revenue increased by 27.7% y-o-y to RUB 489.3 billion. Total revenue adjusted for the 
         Dixy acquisition increased by 13.0%; 
27.7%       -- Net retail sales reached RUB 475.5 billion increasing 28.2% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth 
         adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 13.8%; 
TOTAL REVENUE   -- LFL[1] sales growth of 8.6% driven by 8.3% average ticket growth and 0.3% traffic growth; 
growth 
          -- The Company opened 535 stores on gross basis (336 Magnit convenience stores, 194 drogeries 
         and 5 Dixy convenience stores). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 41 
         stores were closed resulting in a net store addition of 494. On top of the organic expansion Magnit 
8.6%       consolidated 2,477 stores under the Dixy brand. As of September 30, 2021 the total store base was 
         25,315; 
lfl sales     -- Selling space increase of 176 thousand sq. m., including selling space of the stores under 
growth      the Dixy brand, bringing total selling space to 8,723 thousand sq. m. (18.4% y-o-y growth); 
          -- The Company redesigned 145 stores (113 convenience stores, 22 supermarkets and 10 
         drogeries). As at September 30, 2021, 75% of convenience stores, 39% of supermarkets and 60% of 
         drogeries are either new or refurbished; 
          -- Gross profit increased by 26.6% y-o-y to RUB 115.4 billion. Gross profit margin stood at 
         23.6%; 
 
7.2%        -- EBITDA was RUB 35.0 billion with a 7.2% margin - an improvement q-o-q (flat y-o-y) after 
         Dixy consolidation driven by sales density increase and lower SG&A costs; 
EBITDA margin   -- Net income increased by 41.1% y-o-y to RUB 13.6 billion with a margin of 2.8% vs 2.5% a 
         year ago. 
 
 
« 
 
 
       "We are very pleased with Magnit's remarkable performance during the third quarter. We completed a unique 
       strategic acquisition which dramatically changed our market positioning. Our initiatives, recognized by 
       customers and supported by the favorable trading environment, resulted in strong net retail sales growth 
       [2] of around 14% driven by LFL sales growth of almost 9%, driven again by mature stores. Net retail 
       sales growth was accelerating month-to-month from 11% in July to 17% in September. 
 
 
 
       Although the Dixy network requires additional attention and profitability improvement, first in-depth 
Jan Dunning  examination makes us confident that we can extract significant synergies in the medium-term. This allows 
       us maintain our ambitious long-term targets. Furthermore, looking at the EBITDA margin in the third 
Magnit's   quarter of 7.2% after Dixy consolidation, we see further potential upside. 
President 
 
and CEO 
       We are making good progress not only in the brick-and-mortar part of the business. Our online sales 
       channel is getting traction although first customer ordered food delivery from our store only 15 months 
       ago. Already now we serve around 50 thousand orders a day having one of the widest coverages in the 
       country and moving quick towards market leaders. 
 
       During the Period we continued to strengthen our management team with excellent professionals to speed up 
       retail and digital transformation. The progress is well evidenced by the results. And I strongly believe 
       we can maintain this positive momentum to deliver further growth for all stakeholders." 
 
 
 
» 
 
 
 
 
 
 
141 
hard     Key events in 3Q 2021 and after the Reported Period 
discounters 
          -- The new Board, consisting of 11 Directors, was elected at the EGM. The composition of the 
As of october   Board reflects great continuity, with seven out of 11 members serving on the Board for the last Board 
28, 2021     cycle; 
          -- Magnit started opening My Price hard discounters in the unique design. Total number of 
         discounters as of October 28, 2021 reached 141; 
          -- Yuri Misnik has been appointed to the position of the Chief Digital and Technology Officer; 
 
          -- Magnit launched e-pharmacy in regions and partnership with Uteka marketplace; 
          -- Magnit fulfilled 50,000 online orders on the peak day of September; 
          -- Magnit and Largest FMCG Companies signed the Code of Commitments under 'United for a 
         Healthier Future' Initiative.

Consolidation of the Dixy business and changes to the reporting standards

Magnit completed acquisition of the Dixy retail business, with results since July 22, 2021 being consolidated into Magnit's performance. Sales and operating results of the stores under the Dixy brand are reported separately, and growth metrics will be published starting from 3Q 2022. Dixy stores are not included in the LFL panel; this will begin after full 12 months of operations following consolidation. The Dixy retail business does not form a separate segment - Magnit will continue reporting consolidated financial results for the Group.

Starting from the reported quarter, the Company moves to disclose the detailed sales and operating results of its e-commerce business, including GMV (incl. VAT), average ticket, number of orders per day, etc. 3Q and 9M 2021 Operating Results

Retail Sales 

3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change Change, % 9M 2021  9M 2020  Change Change, % 
Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 475,452 370,952 104,500 28.2%   1,277,044 1,114,910 162,134 14.5% 
Magnit               422,143 370,952 51,191 13.8%   1,223,735 1,114,910 108,825 9.8% 
Convenience Stores[3]        329,563 284,552 45,011 15.8%   953,981  860,142  93,838 10.9% 
Supermarkets[4]           50,559 48,663 1,896  3.9%   152,187  149,618  2,569  1.7% 
Drogerie Stores           39,646 34,993 4,653  13.3%   109,898  97,275  12,623 13.0% 
Other Formats[5]          2,375  2,744  -369  -13.4%  7,670   7,876   -206  -2.6% 
DIXY                53,309 n/a   n/a   n/a    53,309  n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         50,495 n/a   n/a   n/a    50,495  n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets[6]           2,813  n/a   n/a   n/a    2,813   n/a    n/a   n/a 
Number of Tickets, mln       1,410  1,200  211   17.6%   3,756   3,486   270   7.7% 
Magnit               1,258  1,200  58   4.9%   3,603   3,486   117   3.4% 
Convenience Stores         1,060  1,006  54   5.3%   3,033   2,928   106   3.6% 
Supermarkets            84   86   -2   -2.2%   248    254    -5   -2.1% 
Drogerie Stores           108   99   9    8.7%   301    281    20   7.3% 
Other Formats            6    8    -2   -24.8%  21    24    -4   -14.6% 
DIXY                153   n/a   n/a   n/a    153    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         148   n/a   n/a   n/a    148    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets            5    n/a   n/a   n/a    5     n/a    n/a   n/a 
Average Ticket[7], RUB       337   309   28   9.0%   340    320    20   6.3% 
Magnit               336   309   26   8.5%   340    320    20   6.2% 
Convenience Stores         311   283   28   10.0%   314    294    21   7.0% 
Supermarkets            602   566   35   6.2%   613    590    23   3.9% 
Drogerie Stores           367   353   15   4.2%   365    347    18   5.3% 
Other Formats            374   325   50   15.3%   362    318    44   13.8% 
DIXY                349   n/a   n/a   n/a    349    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         341   n/a   n/a   n/a    341    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets            621   n/a   n/a   n/a    621    n/a    n/a   n/a Stores and Selling Space 
                    3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Change Change, % 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Change, % 
Number of Stores (EOP)         25,315 21,154 4,161 19.7%   25,315 21,154 4,161 19.7% 
Magnit                 22,838 21,154 1,684 8.0%   22,838 21,154 1,684 8.0% 
Convenience Stores           15,657 14,699 958  6.5%   15,657 14,699 958  6.5% 
Supermarkets              467   469   -2   -0.4%   467   469   -2   -0.4% 
Drogerie Stores            6,714  5,986  728  12.2%   6,714  5,986  728  12.2%

DIXY                  2,477  n/a   n/a  n/a    2,477  n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           2,438  n/a   n/a  n/a    2,438  n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              39   n/a   n/a  n/a    39   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Store Openings (Net)          494   260   234  90.0%   1,274  429   845  197.0% 
Magnit                 494   260   234  90.0%   1,274  429   845  197.0% 
Convenience Stores           309   118   191  161.9%  746   77   669  868.8% 
Supermarkets              -2   -3   1   -33.3%  -3   -4   1   -25.0% 
Drogerie Stores            187   145   42   29.0%   531   356   175  49.2% 
DIXY                  0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq.m  8,723  7,371  1,353 18.4%   8,723  7,371  1,353 18.4% 
Magnit                 7,924  7,371  553  7.5%   7,924  7,371  553  7.5% 
Convenience Stores           5,410  5,005  405  8.1%   5,410  5,005  405  8.1% 
Supermarkets              941   940   1   0.1%   941   940   1   0.1% 
Drogerie Stores            1,546  1,384  162  11.7%   1,546  1,384  162  11.7% 
Other formats             28   42   -14  -33.3%  28   42   -14  -33.3% 
DIXY                  799   n/a   n/a  n/a    799   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           725   n/a   n/a  n/a    725   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              75   n/a   n/a  n/a    75   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Selling Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m 176   80   96   n/a    427   132   295  n/a 
Magnit                 176   80   95   n/a    427   132   295  n/a 
Convenience Stores           134   49   85   n/a    320   53   267  n/a 
Supermarkets              -2   -3   2   n/a    0    -8   8   n/a 
Drogerie Stores            45   34   11   n/a    117   81   36   n/a 
Other formats             -2   1    -3   n/a    -10   6    -16  n/a 
DIXY                  0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a

3Q and 9M 2021 LFL Results[8] 

3Q 2021           9M 2021 
             Average Ticket Traffic Sales Average Ticket Traffic Sales 
Total (Magnit excl. Dixy) 8.3%      0.3%  8.6% 5.9%      0.1%  6.0% 
Convenience Stores    9.5%      0.6%  10.2% 6.6%      0.3%  6.9% 
Supermarkets       5.9%      -2.5%  3.2% 3.6%      -2.1%  1.5% 
Drogerie Stores      3.7%      -0.4%  3.2% 4.8%      -0.5%  4.3% 
        Trading Performance 
 
        Total sales in 3Q 2021 grew by 27.7% y-o-y to RUB 489.3 billion. Net retail sales grew by 28.2% y-o-y, 
        driven by a combination of 18.4% selling space growth and 8.6% LFL sales growth. Net retail sales 
        achieved by the stores under the Magnit brand accelerated to 13.8% from 9.1% in 2Q 2021 driven by LFL 
        sales growth in the mature outlets. 
 
 
4.7% 
        Net retail sales growth continued to outpace selling space growth on further improvement of sales 
LTM sales   densities. Overall sales densities in 3Q 2021 (excluding stores under the Dixy brand) improved by 1.6% 
density[9]   q-o-q and 4.7% y-o-y while across the Company's main convenience store format these improved by 1.9% 
improvement  q-o-q and 6.0% y-o-y. 
y-o-y 
 
 
        Within the reported quarter, net retail sales growth of Magnit business demonstrated gradual 
        month-by-month acceleration from 10.7% in July to 17.2% in September. 
 
        Selling space growth increased from 6.3% in the previous quarter to 18.4% in the reported quarter, 
        driven by organic expansion and the Dixy acquisition (2,477 stores added in 3Q 2021). Selling space 
        growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition accelerated on the previous quarter to 7.5%, reflecting a 
        record high number of store openings per quarter since 4Q 2019. 
 
        LFL sales growth accelerated from 5.2% in the previous quarter to 8.6% in 3Q 2021 predominantly driven 
        by the strong performance of mature stores which demonstrated high single-digit to double-digit y-o-y 
        growth. 272 stores entered LFL comparison in 3Q (including 126 convenience stores and 148 drogeries). 
        Only 8% of Magnit's selling space is currently in the 'ramp-up' phase with 92% already mature. 
 
92% 
        Performance of LFL stores was strong across all the regions with Moscow and Central demonstrating the 
of selling   first-rate results in the double-digit zone. 
space is 
already 
matured 
        In the reported quarter LFL average ticket growth was 8.3%, and formed the main driver of the LFL sales 
        growth in 3Q 2021. Solid LFL average ticket performance was supported by ongoing operational 
        improvements, the acceleration of inflation and one-off state payments to various social groups. 
 
 
 
        LFL traffic growth remained positive and stood at 0.3% reflecting normalized comparison base. LFL 
        traffic growth was driven by both the inflow of new unique customers and visit frequency. Magnit 
        continued gaining customers from traditional retail and other market players. 
 
 
 
        Acceleration of revenue and LFL sales growth versus the previous quarter was delivered despite 
        promotional share as a % of sales remaining flat both q-o-q and y-o-y. This was due to efficient 
        seasonal promotional campaigns supported by favorable weather conditions and strong domestic tourist 
        season. 
 
55 mln     During the reported quarter the number of loyalty program cardholders reached 54.5 million. 
        Company-wide, the proportion of tickets using the loyalty card was 51% with sales penetration of 65%. 
of loyalty   The loyalty program continues to deliver positive cross-format gains - 40% of Magnit's customer base at 
program    the end of the reporting period visit 2+ store formats (1.2% growth y-o-y). Average ticket of the active 
cardholders  user is by 1.8x higher vs transaction without loyalty card. 
          Store Network Development and Performance by Format 
 
          The convenience segment within the Magnit brand generated 69.3% of total net retail sales in the 
          reported quarter. In 3Q 2021 Magnit accelerated its expansion program both q-o-q and y-o-y and 
10.2%       opened (gross) 336 convenience stores (187 in 3Q 2020). The Company continued its efficiency 
          campaign and closed 27 convenience stores compared with 69 store closures in 3Q 2020. Magnit added 
LFL sales growth  309 convenience stores (net) during the reported quarter. The selling space growth of convenience 
in Magnit     stores picked up to 8.1% y-o-y, driving a 15.8% acceleration in sales in the convenience format - 
convenience in 3Q the strongest performance across all Magnit's store formats - driven by LFL sales growth of 10.2% 
2021        and selling space growth of 8.1%. Both LFL sales components were positive - average ticket growth 
          reached 9.5% while traffic growth was 0.6%. 
 
          Magnit supermarkets generated 10.6% of the Group's net retail sales in the reported quarter. During 
46         3Q 2021 the Company didn't open any supermarket, and closed two stores focusing on the refurbishment 
          versus space addition. The Company's redesign program is gaining traction with 46 supermarkets being 
magnit       refurbished during 9M 2021 including 22 in 3Q 2021. The pace of redesign during the 4Q 2021 is 
supermarkets    expected to remain. Selling space across this format remained almost flat y-o-y, but the Company was 
redesigned in 9M  able to deliver LFL sales growth of 3.2%, compared with 2.0% in the previous quarter. This was 
2021        driven by 5.9% average ticket growth and 2.5% traffic decline As a result, net retail sales growth 
          of supermarkets improved to 3.9% in the reported quarter. 
 
 
          The sales contribution of Magnit's drogerie format represented 8.3% of total net retail sales. 
          During 3Q 2021 Magnit opened (net) 187 cosmetics stores and added 45,000 sq. m. of selling space, 
          delivering a 11.7% y-o-y increase in selling space, the highest of all formats. Driven by this 
          increase in selling space and LFL sales growth of 3.2%, sales grew 13.3%. LFL traffic growth was 
11.7%       slightly negative at -0.4%, well compensated by 3.7% LFL average ticket growth. LFL trends in the 
          cosmetics format reflect lower inflation on the non-food assortment, different mix of the articles 
y-o-y selling   on promotion and high comparison base. 
space increase in 
drogerie in 3Q 
2021 
          During 3Q 2021 Magnit continued its renovation program and redesigned 113 convenience stores, 22

