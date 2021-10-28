DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: YOC (YOC): Initiation - Improving the AdTech experience

London, UK, 28 October 2021

YOC (YOC): Initiation - Improving the AdTech experience

YOC develops software for the digital advertising market, with the aim of optimising the advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of mobile internet and applications. Central to this is YOC's proprietary ad formats, as well as its VIS.X platform, launched in 2018 to create a scalable and automated exchange. The platform's operating costs are largely fixed, providing scope for margin expansion as revenues build. YOC's H121 results provide early evidence of this, where revenues increased by22% y-o-y to EUR7.7m with net income from continuing operations of EUR228k. Tailwinds within digital advertising support the company's positive outlook and its new partnership with Oracle bolsters its positioning for the upcoming withdrawal of third-party cookies.

Following a period of underperformance, YOC's share price grew by 90% in 2020 and by a further 26% in 2021 to date. On guided FY21e sales and EBITDA, YOC trades at EV multiples of 2x and 17x, a discount of 71% and 29% respectively to our peer group. This discount could shrink as its VIS.X strategy develops.

