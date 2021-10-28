Newgen Software Technologies Limited: Newgen Strengthens Mobility Component of Content Services Platform, Launches OmniDocs Mobile 11.0

- Enhanced version to provide improved image capture and enhanced user experience

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, global provider of digital transformation platform, has launched OmniDocs Mobile 11.0, an upgraded version of its OmniDocs mobile app.

The latest version of the software facilitates advanced image processing capabilities for optimized capture and compression. It offers users the ability to capture quality images under optimum size and control asset quality to optimize disk space usage. Furthermore, it utilizes the latest OS features for improved operation, usability, and user experience. The upgraded version of the OmniDocs mobile application is supported on the latest versions of Android and iOS platforms.

"The OmniDocs Mobile 11.0 release is all about enhanced user experience. Users can easily perform activities, such as browse, capture, upload, view, download, hold or reject, and advance search of documents from their mobile devices for convenience and flexibility. We are taking the complexity out of information, leverage cutting-edge technology to streamline content-centric business processes, and effectively manage enterprise content," said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

Key features of the new version include:

Image Crop/Rotate Feature: Crop and rotate the images captured through OmniDocs mobile before uploading them into any folder present in the repository

Crop and rotate the images captured through OmniDocs mobile before uploading them into any folder present in the repository Image Compression: Compress images while capturing them and change the resolution as per the requirement

Compress images while capturing them and change the resolution as per the requirement Define File Upload Size Limit: Define file-size limit for images captured through OmniDocs mobile and change it as required.

Newgen continues to help leading organizations globally unlock simplicity in their content-centric business processes by efficiently handling billions of documents, enabling remote, secure collaboration, and enhancing customer experience.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Media Contact:

asif.khan@newgensoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676258/Newgen_Logo.jpg